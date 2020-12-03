Let's raise a glass to the beginning of the holiday season and to the end of this hellscape of a year. If you're looking to level up your holiday cocktail menu this year or just need some inspiration for easy seasonal drinks, there are plenty of TikTok holiday drinks ideas to get you through the winter. Some are best served cold and fizzy. Some are most tasty hot and topped with whipped cream. All are a delicious way to enjoy your socially distanced holiday season.

If you've yet to make it to Boozy TikTok, welcome. We've got enough spiked nogs and hard ciders to have you feeling merry and bright until January. Pair these drinks with some TikTok holiday recipes. Sip on them during your holiday Zoom gatherings. Turn on your Netflix "fireplace" and cozy up with a mug and your most weighted blanket. Pour yourself a glass and scroll through TikTok until you fall asleep. There is really no wrong way to enjoy these cocktails.

Whether you’re a fan of egg nog, Team Peppermint, or gaga for gingerbread, there is something for you on this list. Here are 25 holiday cocktail recipes from TikTok to enjoy all throughout December. Happy sipping!

1 BuzzBalls Want to forgo playing mixologist altogether? TikTok swears by BuzzBallz, a brand of premixed cocktails that come in ornament-shaped containers.

2 Cranberry Margaritas Yes, Virginia, there is a way to enjoy margaritas in the winter. This recipe from @breeandstephen combines cranberries, rosemary, and tequila for a drink that'll bring a little bit of sunshine to any dreary day.

3 Spiced Ginger Pear Cocktail If you're a fan of cold drinks with some spice, you're going to want to try this cocktail from @michelle.mcglinn. It's got cinnamon simple syrup, pear, ginger beer, and bourbon.

4 Peppermint Rumchata Cocktail This cocktail recipe from @sewwaa1 combines Peppermint Smirnoff, Rumchata, and a rim coated in — I cannot stress this enough — frosting.

5 Caramel Apple Butterscotch Cocktail Want a caramel apple you can drink? @pourperry's recipe is that plus vodka and rum.

6 Panettone Brandy Alexander If the Italian sweet bread panettone is a staple of your holiday dessert table, you're going to want to try this cocktail equivalent from @barmacist.jo.archives

7 Holiday Punch @coffeewharry is an entire account dedicated to drink recipes made to Harry Styles songs. This holiday punch, which has sparkling wine and rum, is best enjoyed while blasting Harry's version of "Wonderful Christmastime."

8 Spiced Pear Martini Looking for a holiday martini? This spiced pear cocktail from @spritzandspice will do just the trick.

9 Holiday Rum Nog For the perfect spiked egg nog recipe, try @join_jules' recipe for holiday rum nog that has, as its name suggests, rum.

10 Spiced Rum Caramel Cocoa This drink from @shakepourenjoy has spiced rum, caramel popcorn, and hot cocoa. It's basically a holiday dessert table in a glass.

11 Holiday White Claw Cocktail @theparadise.bartender is the queen of Cocktail TikTok, and this drink that combines White Claw and vodka will reign supreme on your holiday menu.

12 Whiskey Mimosa This whiskey mimosa from @msmeikostyle_ is perfect for Christmas morning, a holiday brunch, or whenever, really. What even is time anymore?

13 Cranberry Bourbon Mule @evieisntreal's cranberry bourbon mule is a seasonal twist on the traditional Moscow Mule that's equal parts fresh and festive.

14 Peppermint Bark Martini Pair this peppermint bark martini from @bartendermom with your favorite peppermint dessert for an extremely seasonal sweet treat.

15 2-Ingredient Trader Joe's Cocktail While you're holiday grocery shopping at Trader Joe's, pick up some cranberry ginger ale and vodka for a deliciously simple holiday drink.

16 Spiked Coffee Christmas morning calls for something extra special and spiked, like this recipe from @evieisntreal that adds Kahlua, vodka, and cinnamon syrup to your standard coffee.

17 Gingerbread Eggnog Cocktail If you're a fan of all things gingerbread, you're going to love this cocktail from @serenityjoy_17.

18 Apple and Ginger Cocktail Looking for a more unique flavor combination for a Christmas cocktail? @thesandingblonde swears by this apple and ginger drink.

19 Cozy Gin & Tonic Christmas-ify your standard G&T with this recipe from @riss.green that uses a fall spice simple syrup.

20 Spiked Hot Cider Is it the holidays without some sort of spiked cider? Check out this recipe from @barbaramajeski that uses bourbon and smoked cinnamon.

21 Cranberry Sake Cocktail Make your sake seasonal with this cranberry sake cocktail from @brittneealexus.

22 Jack Daniels Cranberry Tea @msmeikostyle_'s whiskey cranberry tea is spiked iced tea meets the holiday season.

23 Pumpkin Spice White Russian Trying to sneak a little PSL into your holidays? This Pumpkin Spice White Russian recipe from @serenityjoy_17 is what Santa would drink in the fall.

24 Smoked Boulevardier Want to get really fancy? @evieisntreal has a Smoked Boulevardier recipe that has you smoking rosemary like some kind of North Pole bartender.

25 Easy Spiked Hot Cocoa If all else fails, you can't go wrong with this two-ingredient spiked hot cocoa recipe.

Seasonason's sippings!