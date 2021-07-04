45 Home Upgrades That Look Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF

I think we can all agree that shopping is fun, especially when you’re treating yourself to something you’ve been saving up to splurge on. What if I told you it was possible to get that plush bedding set or a collection of artisan kitchen drawer pulls without having to save for weeks or even months? Many times, all it takes is a little bit of research to find expensive looking home upgrades that are actually cheap AF. It’s that easy, and by reading through the reviews of past happy purchasers, you can rest assured as you fill your cart.

As an avid shopper myself with a strict budget, I’ve spent some time doing the research for you and discovered some amazing finds. I absolutely adore this cheese board and cutlery set for entertaining, and I can’t get over how expensive this faux sheepskin rug looks — at less than 30 bucks. Here, you’ll find affordable kitchen, living room, and bedroom upgrades that you don’t have to save for. You can actually hit the “buy now” button with confidence. Many of them come with thousands of five-star reviews, so you can be sure you’re really getting a great deal.

So, grab a glass of wine, sit back, and scroll through some of my favorite fabulous — and inexpensive — finds.

These Artisan Drawer Pulls For Updating Cabinets Or Dressers Artncraft Hand Painted Ceramic Knobs Amazon $11 See On Amazon Updating an old dresser or your kitchen cabinets isn’t costly with this set of hand-painted ceramic knobs. Eclectic patterns create instant visual interest, turning drawers into works of art. Installation is easy with the included hardware. You can pick up these budget-friendly knobs in sets ranging from six to 30 pieces.

An Umbrella Stand With Hooks For Smaller Umbrellas SONGMICS Metal Umbrella Stand Rack Amazon $32 See On Amazon Keep your umbrella close at hand — so you don’t forget it the next time it pours — with this metal umbrella stand. A pretty pattern enhances your front door or entryway, while a plastic drain tray keeps water off wood floors. Got a smaller umbrella? This thoughtful stand handles that with built-in hooks along the side for effortless hanging.

This Motion-Sensing Bed Light That Lights Up When You Wake Up Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get up in the night safely with this innovative light strip that sticks to your bed frame. Sensors pick up your movement and deliver a soft glow, lighting up your path without disturbing a sleeping partner. You can also use these versatile lights under cabinets and in closets.

An Ultra-Plush Floor Rug That You Can Use Anywhere Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sink your feet into the super-soft pile of this fab floor rug, and you simply won’t believe it’s under $30. This plush rug will add coziness to your living room or give your feet a soft, warm place to land first thing in the morning. The nonslip backing keeps it safely in place either way. This fluffy rug comes in eight colors and two sizes.

A Revolving Spice Rack That Comes With Free Refills Kamenstein Heritage Revolving Countertop Spice Rack Amazon $27 See On Amazon Show off your gourmet good taste with this revolving countertop spice rack. The 16-jar capacity provides room for all your favorites, and jars come pre-filled with spices as an added bonus. Labeled tops make it easy to separate oregano from basil. This set arrives with five year’s worth of refills, so feel free to season everything.

This Cable Management Box With A Rich Wooden Top DMoose Cable Management Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tame the mess of untidy cords with this cable management box. An ample interior offers space for organizing your computer and entertainment setups. It’ll instantly reduce visual clutter and keep out curious cats or wandering toddlers. The wooden top offers a sophisticated finish for your living room or den.

A 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set With A High-End Pintuck Finish Vailge Pinch Pleated Duvet Cover (3-Piece) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Step up the look of your bedroom and build a soft nest with this upscale three-piece duvet set. A pleated stitch delivers a high-end look to your decor without the designer price, and the matching shams create welcoming appeal. This set is available in five colors and five sizes.

This Himalayan Salt Lamp That’s Actually Carved By Hand LEVOIT Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Himalayan salt products are all the rage, and this freestanding lamp won’t set you back much for its ethereal glow. The light from a bulb gently filters through for a warm light that helps soothe after a stressful day. Place it on your nightstand as a soft nightlight. This lamp comes with two extra bulbs and a rubberwood base.

This Analog Wall Clock That Also Works As a Timer Echo Wall Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Analog clocks are making a comeback for their classic appeal, and this this one combines that vintage feel with the modern convenience of Amazon Echo. Compatibility with Echo (not included) lets you set timers through Alexa, and built-in LEDs count down each minute. Set one or multiple timers with this multifunction timekeeper.

A Pleated Fabric Shade That Blocks Out UV Rays Redi Shade Pleated Window Shade Amazon $27 See On Amazon Refresh your window treatments with this pleated fabric shade. Installation is super easy and requires no tools. And this shade can be trimmed to size with the included cutting patterns. Then, just lift the cordless shade to let light in or pull it down to block the sun. The shade comes in white or beige.

This 3D Printed Moon Lamp That You Tap To Turn On Mydethun Moon Lamp Night Light Amazon $17 See On Amazon Replicate moonlight on a bookshelf or nightstand with this stunning lamp. The 3D-printed shade mimics a map of the moon cradled by a hand. It’s USB-powered and offers a steady warm glow for up to 10 hours. One reviewer claims, “This thing is more amazing than it even looks online.”

A Set Of Flameless Candles That Add Instant Ambience Vinkor Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Well-placed candles add subtle sophistication to your space, but they may pose a safety issue if you have little ones or pets. This large set of flameless candles lets you enjoy without worry, and you can even set them on a convenient timer. Lasting LEDs mimic flickering lights, and the real wax construction adds authentic appeal. Choose from ivory, birch, or burgundy finishes to match your decor.

This Set Of Turkish Hand Towels For A Luxe Look Clotho Turkish Hand Towels (Set of 4) Amazon $18 See On Amazon New towels can have an immediate impact on your bathroom space, and these light linen Turkish hand towels deliver. The generous size is larger than most and offers efficient drying along with luxe good looks. You can choose from green, blue, gray, or grab a variety pack.

These Sleek Storage Canisters That Look Great On Counters Or In Pantries ComSaf Airtight Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Keep freshness in and moisture out with this sophisticated set of storage canisters. Borosilicate glass is food-safe, so you can store everything items like coffee beans, rice, and pasta. Each canister is topped by a bamboo lid that closes with an airtight silicone seal. Stack these containers or line them up on your counter or in your pantry for a clean kitchen look.

This Elegant Gooseneck Kettle That Comes With A Thermometer Willsence Electric Gooseneck Kettle with Thermometer Amazon $40 See On Amazon Make a statement when you serve up tea out of this contemporary electric kettle. The gooseneck spout isn’t just for looks — it ensures a precise pour over. Check your water temp with the removable thermometer for a perfect cup of tea or coffee. This stainless steel kettle is also portable, so you can pack it with your luggage for travel.

A Stainless Steel Utensil Holder That Keeps Your Kitchen Tools Organized Laxinis World Stainless Steel Kitchen Utensil Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Clear your drawers from clutter using this kitchen utensil holder. Sleek stainless steel is easy to clean and blends in seamlessly with your appliances. It’s perfect for storing spatulas, spoons and whisks, and the space-saving footprint makes the most of your counterspace.

This Bamboo Cheese Board With A Pullout Cutlery Drawer Dynamic Gear Bamboo Cheese Board Set With Cutlery Amazon $30 See On Amazon Impress your friends with this bamboo charcuterie board that looks way more expensive than it actually is. Wells along the side are made for holding bread and crackers. A convenient drawer reveals four cheese knives (that come with the board). The 13-inch board has plenty of room to hold your favorite cheeses and more.

A Wooden Tea Chest With A Magnetic Lid mDesign Stackable Tea Bag Storage Box Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take your favorite teas out of the cupboard and display them in this gorgeous stackable tea storage box. With a 4.7-star rating, this wooden box is just what you need to keep your sachets organized. A clear acrylic top makes it easy to see what’s inside at a glance, and the lid is magnetic to keep everything in place.

A Toilet Paper Canister That Even Holds Mega Rolls mDesign Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ensure you’ve got extra rolls handy for when guests arrive with this understated toilet paper holder. The generous dimensions can even hold mega rolls, and a convenient lid keeps everything out of sight. It stacks up to three rolls and is available in four stylish colors.

This Woven Basket That Has Tons Of Uses CherryNow Small Woven Storage Basket Amazon $16 See On Amazon This woven storage basket delivers instant texture to your space while also providing an on-trend storage option. Stash away everything from remotes and books to your latest knitting project. Choose from pink, off-white, or jute to match or enhance your space. It’s also available in three sizes, so you can store larger items like blankets or pillows.

This Relaxing Lavender Candle That’s Great For Gifting LA JOLIE MUSE Lavender Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Gift-giving is easy-peasy when you have this two-wick lavender candle on hand. Reviewers are amazed by the lasting scent that isn’t overpowering, and it comes in a tin that’s pretty and reusable. Set it on your nightstand for evening aromatherapy or place it in the powder room for an upscale touch.

A Slim Vanity Mirror That Magnifies & Lights Up Flymiro Tri-fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror Amazon $19 See On Amazon This high-definition mirror is just what you need for applying makeup, grooming, or a skincare routine. With 21 bright LED lights and two magnifying mirror panels, you can see everything clearly. Its rose gold finish will look great on your bathroom counter, but you can also choose from five other finishes, including black and mint green.

This Twinkling Light String Curtain That Adds Instant Magic Twinkle Stas LED Window Curtain String Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Illuminate your patio or create a wash of light across a wall with this versatile indoor/outdoor light string curtain. Eight built-in modes provide a sparkling display, letting you set the lights to fade, pulse, and more. Installation is simple — although many reviewers caution to undo the twist ties last to keep the strings from tangling.

A Set Of Floating Shelves With A Built-In Towel Bar SODUKU Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon This set of floating shelves provides storage with a slightly industrial yet minimal design. Ideal for your kitchen or bathroom, one of the shelves boasts a removable bar for hanging a hand towel. Display everything from plants to cosmetics on the two shelves. Choose from five finishes to match your aesthetic.

This Slim Bathroom Organizer With A Spot For Everything Mspan Wall Mount Bathroom Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Store your toothbrush, toothpaste, and razor in this super convenient and compact bathroom organizer. It mounts on the wall with adhesive, so there’s no need for drills or other tools. An open-bottom design allows wet items to drain, so you can even use it in the shower without worrying about mildew.

This Laundry Hamper With Removable Sorting Bags Amazon Basics 3-Bag Laundry Hamper Sorter Basket Amazon $39 See On Amazon Keep your whites and darks separate without cramping your style by using this laundry sorter basket. Built-in handles make quick work of laundry days, and the whole thing is on wheels for easy maneuvering. Take it from one reviewer, who said,” Honestly - this is the most amazing invention ever. And to top it all off, it's not absurdly expensive ...”

An Essential Oil Diffuser That Works With WiFi ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $37 See On Amazon Totally modern and compatible with Alexa, this WiFi-enabled essential oil diffuser makes it simple and stylish to enhance your space. Its large 23-ounce capacity doesn’t require frequent refills, and convenient app control means you can turn it on and off with a tap. You can choose from light wood or white wood finishes.

This Contemporary Magnetic Bar That Holds Knives Or Tools Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $15 See On Amazon This magnetic knife bar is a must-have for your kitchen, keeping your knives and utensils from cluttering up your drawers. The stainless steel bar is easy to mount above your stove or counter, ensuring your tools are close at hand. Three different length options let you find a fit to match your collection.

A Set Of 6 Long-Handled Wooden Spoons That Come In A Cute Bag Kutuloo Long Handle Wooden Spoons (6-Piece) Amazon $12 See On Amazon I can never have enough wooden spoons when I’m in the kitchen, so this six-piece spoon set is a must. Now, these smooth beechwood spoons stand out with their solid construction and can handle years of soups, stews, and side dishes. And they even come in a cute gingham storage bag.

These Satin Pillowcases That Help Care For Your Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sleep soundly with this set of satin pillowcases that is gentler on your skin and hair than cotton versions. Just as sleek as budget-breaking options, this pair is less than $10 and looks great on your bed. What’s more, the envelope closures keep them securely in place. You have 24 colors to choose from, including pastel and jewel tones.

This Combo Showerhead That Turns Your Bathroom Into a Spa Dream Spa Rainfall Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon Experience high-end luxury in your bath at just a fraction of the cost with this combo showerhead. The chrome finish looks expensive — but isn’t — and the built-in showerhead delivers a soaking rainfall to soothe your skin and your soul. An included handheld showerhead boasts seven settings to massage out stress or deliver a fine mist for facial care.

A Waterfall Bathroom Faucet That Modernizes Your Sink BWE Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Amazon $38 See On Amazon Bring your bathroom into modern times with this waterfall bathroom faucet that’s easy to install. The angular profile looks great with recessed bowl and square basin sinks, and the one-handle lever setup offers minimalist appeal. With a contemporary trough spout, this faucet makes washing your hands an almost zen-like experience. Choose from four finishes.

An Automatic Soap Dispenser With A Touchless Design TROPRO Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $24 See On Amazon Add convenience and a sleek look to your kitchen or bathroom sink with this touchless soap dispenser. Three volume settings let you dispense a little or a lot, which is perfect for washing hands or dishes. The versatile design is even compatible with lotions, creating a modern look on your nightstand. Choose from two finishes.

These LED Lights For TV Backlighting That Are Made For Movie Nights Power Practical LED Lights for TV Backlight Amazon $17 See On Amazon Movie nights become a full theater experience with these inexpensive LED backlights that come in several sizes. The 6500K illumination provides an ideal backdrop for dark scenes and helps bring brilliant hues to life. And this easy-to-use strip is USB powered, so it connects directly to most modern smart TVs.

This Electric Wine Opener That Also Comes With A Foil Cutter And Aerator TOPKITCH Electric Wine Opener Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s nothing like relaxing with a bottle of your favorite wine, but it’s even better if you have an easy-to-use electric wine opener. Push-button operation removes corks quickly, and the included foil cutter doubles as a stand. This opener also comes with an aerator for perfect pours and a vacuum stopper that keeps your vintage fresh.

A Convertible Stick Vacuum That’s Perfect For Hardwood & Tile Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $34 See On Amazon Speed through cleaning tasks without breaking a sweat using this lightweight stick vacuum. Just as efficient as higher-end brands, this combo cleaner detaches easily for use as a hand vacuum. The vacuum’s motor can handle pet hair, dirt, and dust, while the ultra-long 19-foot cord allows for easy movement throughout your space.

This 3-Chamber Dispenser That Fits In A Corner Of Your Shower Better Living 3-Chamber Shower Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Clear out the clutter of bottles in your shower space and replace them with this space-saving product dispenser. With three compartments, this thoughtful dispenser offers room for body soap, shampoo, and conditioner. It installs in minutes with silicone adhesive and provides a secure hold on your shower wall. And its versatile design means you can install it in a corner or flat on the wall.

A Wooden Wine Holder For 4 Of Your Favorite Vintages And Glasses Tabletop Wood Wine Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Show off your wine selection with this wine holder that also holds up to four glasses. Solid iron and wood offer a durable profile that looks terrific on counters or sideboards, and four rack openings let you display your latest likes for guests. This sleek rack is also available in a six-bottle design.

This Cooling Memory Foam Topper That Offers A Restful Night’s Sleep Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $40 See On Amazon Add a little extra comfort to your mattress with this 2-inch gel-infused mattress topper. Memory form conforms to your shape for comfortable support, and the included gel beads help keep you cool throughout the night. You can grab this fan favorite with over 43,000 five-star ratings in multiple sizes, including California King.

This Set Of Gel-Infused Pillows That Maintain Their Shape DreamNorth Premium Gel Pillow Loft (2-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Pillows can get pretty expensive — believe me, I know and own several — but this set of two gel-infused pillows delivers comfort without the cost. Gel-filled fibers combine comfort and support, so you get a great night’s sleep. Each pillow is covered in hotel-quality cotton to bring the luxury home. And they’re also conveniently machine-washable.

A Bamboo Bathtub Tray That Holds Your Book, Phone & A Glass Of Wine DOZYANT Bamboo Bathtub Tray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Bathtubs are the best place to relax and unwind, and you need this bamboo tray to set down your book or glass of wine. The tray’s extendable design fits across most tubs, and it features a book rack and holders for your phone and a wine glass or tea cup. Simply fill up your tub, and you’re good to go.

A Sophisticated Glass Computer Pad For Quick Note-Taking Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad Amazon $24 See On Amazon Say goodbye to sticky notes with this slender glass desktop computer pad. The smooth surface is actually a dry-erase board, so you can take notes on the fly and then erase them when missions are accomplished. A channel tray and a built-in drawer offer plenty of space for your office supplies. This smart accessory comes in five style options.

This Oh-So-Soft Faux Sheepskin Rug That Warms Up Your Space Ashler Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking way more expensive than it is, this faux sheepskin rug is exactly what you need to bring warmth to your hardwood floors or add a touch of character to your space. Place it on a chair, and you’ve created a relaxed vibe with welcome visual texture. Use it on the floor, and the leather-like backing helps keep it in place. The beautiful rug comes in a range of colors and sizes, so you can choose what best suits your style.

These Outlet Plates With Built-In LED Nightlights SnapPower GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Create artful illumination above your kitchen counters or highlight your hallway for safe trips at night with this two-pack of LED outlet plates. A light bar in the base delivers dramatic downlighting to enhance your space, and the simple plate design easily replaces your existing outlet covers. The brilliant LEDs offer a cost-effective and space-saving option to standard nightlights.