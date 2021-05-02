60 Dope Things That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Cheap AF On Amazon

If you have a taste for the finer things in life but are on a budget, you can still indulge in the luxe life — without spending a ton of money. In fact, Amazon is packed with products that seem expensive but are actually cheap. Whether you want to upgrade your home, style, or everyday routine, these products can make a big difference, and they all have ultra-affordable price tags.

I’ve scoured Amazon and narrowed down 60 of the most expensive-looking products that actually live up to the hype. On this list, you’ll find a fan-favorite hair tool that makes it super easy to achieve salon-worthy blowouts at home, an insulated smart water bottle that can remind you to hydrate, and a set of cubic zirconia jewelry that could pass for real diamonds. You’ll also find unbelievably budget-friendly yet high-performing tech products, cooking tools, and decor. The best part is that they all ring in at under $50, which makes them a total steal in my book.

Scroll down to see all of the amazingly attainable luxuries. And don’t be fooled by their looks — they are definitely more affordable than they might seem at first glance.

1 This Pair Of Waterproof, Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds pendali Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.1 Earphones Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only are these wireless earbuds waterproof, but they also have noise-cancellation to help block out surrounding noise. Just connect it to your device via Bluetooth and use the touch controls to answer phone calls or skip to the next song. Plus, the portable charging case makes it especially convenient for on-the-go use.

2 This Tiny Fridge For Cooling Drinks, Snacks & Skincare Products Chefman Mini Portable Fridge Amazon $42 See On Amazon This adorable mini fridge is tiny enough to set on your desk but still roomy enough to fit six 12-ounce soda cans. It comes complete with a removable shelf for added storage space. Use it to keep items cold (think: drinks, snacks, and skincare products, to name a few). Or flip the switch to “Hot” to use it as a warmer for your coffee.

3 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With High-Quality Sound Hadisala Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is the perfect accessory for your shower or trips to the beach because you won’t have to fret about accidentally dropping it in water. Despite its compact size, it packs a powerful punch: One reviewer raved that they were “blown away with incredibly rich sound and built quality.” Snag two of these speakers and pair them to create a surround-sound experience.

4 This 4-Piece Jewelry Set Made With 18K White Gold GEMSME 18K White Gold Plated Tennis Necklace/Bracelet/Earrings/Band Ring Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $43 See On Amazon This four-piece jewelry set comes with a tennis necklace, tennis bracelet, pair of stud earrings, and eternity band ring — all adorned with cubic zirconia and plated with real 18K white gold. “It has very sturdy hardware and shines perfectly in any light,” wrote one reviewer. Another fan raved, “Love this set. It looks very expensive.”

5 A Luxe Satin Sheet Set That Comes In 7 Colors DECOLURE Satin Sheet Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Upgrade your bedding with an ultra-soft satin sheet set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Reviewers love the look and feel of the fabric. One fan described, “I may never get out of bed again. These sheets are gorgeous and they feel so luxurious.” Added bonus: The set is machine-washable and available in four sizes and 7 different colors.

6 A Hair Styling Tool For Salon-Worthy Blowouts At Home REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Amazon $42 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a salon-worthy blowout at home using the REVLON One-Step hair dryer and volumizer tool. The fan-favorite hair tool — which simultaneously dries, volumizes, styles, and smooths hair — has amassed a whopping 249,000 Amazon ratings and counting. “I LOVE this dryer. It makes my hair so soft and amazing, and it dries it so quickly,” wrote one reviewer.

7 A Set Of Magnetic Eyelashes For Glamorous Volume Sikkis Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Add some drama with this faux magnetic eyelash set, which comes with three reusable pairs of lashes. Simply trim the lashes to fit your eye shape, line your eyes with the included adhesive, wait about 30 seconds, and apply away. One reviewer raved, “Love these lashes!!! The magnets [are] very strong and stick very well to the eyeliner that it comes with.” And if you want a little less volume? Opt for the Natural Look set instead.

8 This Sleek Coffee-Making Kit To Make The Perfect Cup Of Joe COSORI 34 Ounce Glass Coffee Pot & Coffee Brewer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Become your own personal barista with this glass coffee pot and brewer. The set brews up to 32 ounces of pour-over coffee and includes a decanter, reusable stainless steel filter, measuring scoop, and wooden sleeve. Plus, it’s so sleek, you’ll want to display it on your countertop.

9 These Handmade Scented Bath Bombs To Help You Relax INTEYE Organic & Natural Bath Bombs (24-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make bath time even more luxurious with these scented bath bombs. Each is infused with nourishing ingredients to quench dry skin, including coconut oil and shea butter. “These bath bombs are a great deal for the price. They smell amazing, come in attractive packaging (four boxes of six bath bombs that could be used as four gifts), and are very fizzy,” wrote one reviewer.

10 A 3-In-1 Essential Oil Diffuser, Humidifier & Night Light InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon This compact essential oil diffuser doubles as a nightlight and humidifier, and it features two misting modes: intermittent and continuous. On the intermittent misting setting, it mists every 30 seconds and can run for up to eight hours at a time. It’s also equipped with eight color-changing lights and an automatic shut-off feature to prevent overheating.

11 This Adjustable & Collapsible Stand For Your Devices KENTEVIN Adjustable Multi-Angle Laptop Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon The collapsible, durable, and lightweight design of this adjustable laptop stand makes it ideal for small workspaces and travel, according to reviewers. It lifts your screen up closer to eye level and helps prevent your laptop from overheating by allowing cool air to circulate around it. A non-slip rubber surface holds your laptop in place, and a slot on the side keeps your smartphone within arm’s reach, too.

12 A Puck-Sized Wireless Charger You Can Carry With You RAVPower Magnetic Wireless Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon This wireless charger is made with lightweight aluminum and is compact enough to tuck inside your pocket or bag so you can easily take it with you. What’s more, it uses magnets to snap to the charging coil on the back of your iPhone 12 or AirPods — but the charger is also compatible with a range of Android devices. A power adapter is also included.

13 This Narrow Storage Cart To Keep Small Spaces Organized SPACEKEEPER 4 Tier Slim Storage Cart Amazon $30 See On Amazon This narrow four-tiered cart is just 5.1 inches wide, making it great for tucking into tight spaces. The wheels make it easy to maneuver, and it’s made with lightweight plastic and durable stainless steel for easy assembly and maintenance. It even comes with removable hooks for hanging items from the sides of the cart. The cart is available in white and black options.

14 An Energy-Saving Timer To Automate Your Lighting & Appliances GE 24-Hour Heavy Duty Indoor Plug-in Mechanical Timer Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you're looking for a simple way to automate your lighting or appliances (such as air conditioner units and fans) and save energy, opt for this plug-in mechanical timer. Just connect your appliances — up to two at a time — and set your custom 24-hour cycle, which automatically turns your devices on and off as scheduled, even when you’re not home. “Super easy to use and works well,” one reviewer raved.

15 These Smart Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa & Google Home TanTan Smart Alexa Light Bulb (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Making your home “smarter” doesn’t get much easier than snagging a pack of these dimmable smart bulbs, which can be controlled remotely via the Gosund App, Alexa, or Google Home. Schedule your lights to turn on at a specific time or manually adjust the brightness level from 0 to 100. Plus, you can group different bulbs together and control them all at once.

16 An Insulated Water Bottle With An Infuser For Hot & Cold Drinks ONEISALL Stainless Steel Infuser Glass Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon This reusable water bottle features double-wall insulation and comes with a removable stainless steel filter that you can use to infuse your water with fruit or steep tea or coffee. It’s designed to withstand temperatures from 0 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, and the included protective carrying sleeve is especially convenient for on-the-go use.

17 This Wooden Stand For Displaying & Organizing Your Jewelry Ikee Design Wooden Rotating Two-Sided Jewelry Display Amazon $20 See On Amazon This rotating wooden jewelry stand can fit up to 32 of your favorite baubles and accessories — from necklaces and earrings to watches and sunnies. Reviewers especially love the quality of the double-sided jewelry stand: “I was so impressed with how beautiful and sturdy it was for the cost,” wrote one reviewer. Choose from four different colors.

18 A Smart Notebook You Can Reuse More Than 500 Times HOMESTEC Reusable Smart Notebook Amazon $17 See On Amazon Want to cut down on how much paper you use and simplify your notes? Homestec’s Reusable Smart Notebook features paper that can be reused more than 500 times. Jot down your notes with the included erasable pen, then scan your work via the corresponding smartphone app, which can upload your files to services including iCloud, Google Drive, email, and OneNote. When you’re done, erase your writing with the pen’s eraser or by heating the paper with a hair dryer.

19 This Super-Compact Light That Projects Starry Patterns LOYAL Portable SEA Star Projector Night Light Amazon $8 See On Amazon Transform any space — from your bedroom ceiling to the inside of your car — with light using this USB-powered projector. To change the pattern of the projection, simply rotate the head of the device. Plus, it’s small enough to tuck into a pocket and take with you.

20 An Electric Can Opener With Hassle-Free Operation Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Opening a can of soup doesn’t have to turn into a full-on struggle. Not only is this Cuisinart electric can opener incredibly easy to use (it operates with just the touch of a button), it’s also super sleek-looking, too. It features chrome accents, a sharp blade, a magnetic lid holder, and a detachable lever for easy cleanup, making it a must-have accessory for any kitchen.

21 This Vibrating Exfoliation Tool For At-Home Spa Treatments GUGUG Skin Scrubber Skin Spatula Amazon $23 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a facial from the comfort of your own home using this skin spatula, which cleanses and exfoliates the skin using high-frequency vibrations. It is USB-rechargeable and offers four different modes, which you can adjust depending on your individual needs and preferences. One fan described, “It works great and leaves my skin feeling so clean and soft.”

22 A Candle Accessory Set to Make Your Favorite Candles Last Longer DANGSHAN Candle Snuffer Set (3 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Love candles? If so, snag this three-piece candle accessory set, which includes a wick trimmer, snuffer, and dipper. The stainless steel accessories allow you to better care for the wicks of your candles to minimize the production of soot and extend the lifespan of your favorite candles. One reviewer raved, “This set has been amazing to keep my candles in order and help them last longer!”

23 This Easy-to-Install Rack For Electric Toothbrushes & Accessories simpletome Adhesive Electric Toothbrush Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep your bathroom counter space clutter-free with this electric toothbrush organizer, which features three adjustable slots to hold your toothbrushes, a compartment for toothpaste, and four hooks for hanging other accessories, such as razors, hair ties, and anything else you need to keep close at hand at the sink. The organizer comes with adhesive so that you can install it to a smooth surface without the use of a drill.

24 A Multicolored Touch Lamp That You Can Adjust To Suit Your Mood AUKEY RGB Touch-Sensitive Table Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon This touch-sensitive bedside lamp makes customizing your lighting a breeze. Just tap the top of the light to adjust the brightness and color (including a standard white light), and set it to automatically turn off after an hour. “This light is awesome the color changing patterns are so cool. I like using it to just relax before bed and I like the multiple different light settings. Very easy to control,” wrote one reviewer.

25 This Durable Organizer That Neatly Displays Your Spices Lynk Professional Spice Rack Tray Insert Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep track of your spices using this Lynk Professional spice rack insert, which slides into kitchen drawers and holds up to 24 spice jars at a time. Made with heavy-duty steel and a durable epoxy finish, the manufacturer specifies that the tray will not crack, break, or stain. To clean, simply wipe with a cloth.

26 This Multifunctional Chopper That Makes Meal Prep Simpler Alrens 11 in 1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon $21 See On Amazon This chopper tool dices, chops, cuts, shreds, and slices your favorite fruits, veggies, cheeses, and more. One reviewer described: “I spend HOURS upon HOURS meal-prepping every weekend and my hands simply aren't what they used to be when it comes to chopping up vegetables. This thing turned one hour of work into 10 minutes.” It comes with seven interchangeable stainless steel blades, a drain basket, an egg separator, a peeler, and a hand guard. It’s also equipped with a non-skid rubber base to ensure stability while in use and it can hold up to four cups of prepared ingredients.

27 A Set of Color-Changing Toilet Night Lights Chunace Toilet Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Late-night toilet treks just got a glow-up — quite literally. These battery-operated toilet night lights use motion-sensor technology to detect movement from up to five feet away. Each light offers 16 colors and five brightness settings to choose from. If the lights don’t sense movement for 64 seconds, they will automatically turn off.

28 This Adorable Set Of Magnetic Holders For Your Keys MoKo Magnetic Key Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Featuring durable plastic materials and a strong adhesive backing, these cloud-shaped magnetic key holders can be attached to doors and walls. They’re designed to hold more than 3 pounds, and reviewers have also noted how sturdy they are — especially for the low price tag. The clouds are available in two different colors: white and blue.

29 A Foldable Bamboo Stand For Reading On Your Book Or Tablet wishacc Bamboo Book Stand Amazon $15 See On Amazon This foldable bamboo book stand features a unique spring construction that can support both thick and thin books, as well as your phone or tablet. The page holders are designed to securely keep your books wide open, while the corners are protected with plastic for added durability. Choose from three different sizes ranging from 11 to 15.4 inches wide.

30 This Stainless Steel Knife That Can Spread Cold Butter simple preading Stainless Steel Butter Spreader Amazon $12 See On Amazon Spreading hard butter on bread can end in a crumbly, squished mess. Fortunately, this stainless steel butter-spreading tool features a 1-inch blade with small slotted holes that grate cold butter to make it easier to spread on toast. One reviewer attested that it “works great on butter right out of the fridge.”

31 A Set Of Whimsical Coasters That Transform Into A Cactus Sirensky Cactus Coaster (6 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These whimsical cacti coasters — along with their corresponding flowerpot-shaped holder — are sure to bring a smile to any succulent-lover’s face. Plus, they’re just as fun as they are functional: The coasters are made of heat-resistant, waterproof EVA to protect surfaces from moisture and stains.

32 This Adjustable Phone Stand With A Bluetooth Remote B-Land Gooseneck Cell Phone Holder Amazon $24 See On Amazon Whether you need to prop up your phone while relaxing in bed or driving your car, you can take this 1.5-pound bendable phone stand practically anywhere. The stand is made with lightweight silicone and aluminum, and it can hold phones ranging from 2.2 inches to 3.4 inches wide. It even doubles as a selfie stick — just connect the wireless remote to your phone via Bluetooth and snap a photo.

33 A Set Of Detangling Hairbrushes With Adjustable Bristles GOMING Detangling Brush (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These detangling brushes were specifically designed with curly hair in mind. Available in packs of two, the brushes are suitable for wet and dry hair, and each offers eight rows of nylon bristles to detangle strands. What’s more, the brushes are adjustable — you can use the detachable bracket to increase or decrease the distance between bristles, depending on your needs.

34 This Portable Screen Magnifier That Works With iPhones & Androids dizaul 12’’ Screen Magnifier Amazon $18 See On Amazon This portable screen magnifier sets the scene (pun-intended) for a movie screening no matter where you are. It’s simple to set up and works with most smartphones, including iPhones and Androids. One reviewer wrote, “This is such a great product if you don’t have a tv in your room or if you’re traveling. It folds down easily to store, features a sleek wooden design, and works really well with your phone.”

35 A Cuticle Oil That Nourishes & Strengthens Dry Nails With Vitamin E Bee Naturals Cuticle Oil Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cuticle oil is formulated to strengthen your nails and cuticles. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients, including olive, avocado, and grape-seed oils, as well as vitamin E and essential oils. Reviewers love how moisturizing the product is. One fan explained: “My finger and toe nails looked horrible after years of manicure/pedicures. Dry, splitting and full of ridges. I've only been using it for about a week and my nails look so healthy.”

36 This 18-Karat Gold-Plated Device That Gently Removes Hair Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a hair removal tool that’s gentle enough for everyday use, try this Finishing Touch hair remover. “I love this hair remover,” one reviewer wrote. “It's super convenient. I just grab it and start shaving my face, when I feel any hairs. Works really well. Totally painless. Easy to clean the hair out.” Another reviewer noted that it’s “quick & easy to use anywhere, anytime.” Plus, the 18-karat-gold plating adds an extra-fancy touch.

37 A 2-Pack of Trendy Retro-Inspired Shades With UV Protection KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon No need to shell out hundreds of dollars on a solid pair of trendy sunnies when there are options like these rectangular-shaped shades on Amazon. They come in a pack of two and feature UV protective coating to shield your eyes from harmful rays. One reviewer praised, “I’ve been wanting these glasses for so long and I finally got them I’m in love! Super good quality and go with everything.”

38 This Portable Blender To Whip Up Your Favorite Drinks In Seconds Devan Portable Blender Amazon $17 See On Amazon This USB-rechargeable portable blender makes it so easy to prepare a single serving of favorite smoothies and shakes. The six-point stainless steel blade is powerful enough to blend ingredients in just 40 seconds, and built-in safety features prevent overheating. Choose from this bright pink or a fun lime green hue.

39 A Set Of Comfy Cropped Tank Tops For Everyday Wear Boao Basic Crop Tank Tops (6-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon This six-pack of racerback cropped tanks come in a range of neutral colors that make them ever-so-versatile. They’re made with stretchy spandex for maximum comfort. Wear them alone or layered under your favorite sweaters, dress them up or dress down. “So comfortable and affordable,” wrote one reviewer. “I also love how breathable and stretchy the material is.” Available sizes: S — L

40 This LCD Light Ring That Attaches To Your DSLR Camera PLOTURE Flash Light with LCD Display Adapter Rings Amazon $31 See On Amazon Looking to level up your photography game? Consider snagging this LCD light ring to brighten your shots. Reviewers have attested that the light is convenient and easy to use with a range of DSLR cameras. It comes with eight adapter rings and four different color filters to ensure that you find a set-up that works for you.

41 An SD Card Reader That Transfers Files To & From Your iPhone DenicMic SD Card Reader Compatible with iPhone iPad Amazon $23 See On Amazon This compact memory card reader makes transferring photos and videos to and from your iPhone or iPad practically effortless. It reads CompactFlash, TransFlash, micro SD, standard SD, and SDHC cards, so it works great with digital cameras, GoPros, and drones. Since it measures just 2.3 by 1.8 by 0.5 inches, it’s perfect for taking with you on adventures.

42 An Adjustable Ring Light & Tripod For Your Video Calls UBeesize 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do you struggle with bad lighting in your photos and videos? No biggie. This ring light-tripod set instantly adds light to any Zoom meeting and selfie. Use the touch-control panel to try all three colors (daylight, cool white, and warm white) and 10 brightness settings and find the right light for you. A universal phone mount is also included, as is a wireless remote control. Added bonus: The tripod is collapsible and small enough to fit inside your pocket when you’re not using it.

43 A Lightweight Smartphone Stabilizer For Steadier Footage Fantaseal Ergonomic Anti-Slip Smartphone Stabilizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking to shoot steadier photos and video on your phone? At just 0.4 pounds, this lightweight smartphone holder offers a sturdy ergonomic shape with anti-slip grip for your hand — plus, a clamp that keeps your phone firmly in place and incorporates rubber padding to prevent scratching. You can rotate the mount so that your phone is positioned horizontally or vertically, and it’s compatible with phones with screens measuring up to 5.5 inches diagonally.

44 This Lens Kit For Cooler-Looking Smartphone Photos CoPedvic Phone Camera Lens Kit Amazon $29 See On Amazon You can step up your photography game without investing in a fancy camera. This nine-piece camera lens kit for smartphones comes with four different lenses (with protective coating) to give you a wider range of shots, from faraway shots to close-ups: a telephoto, fisheye, wide angle, and macro lens. The set also includes a clamp, a phone holder, an eye cup (which lets you use one of the lenses as a telescope), a cloth, and a case.

45 A Soothing Silicone Scalp Massager You Can Use In The Shower Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush Scalp Exfoliator (2-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon When you’re looking for an easy way to pamper yourself, give this scalp massager a try. The long, soft silicone bristles are designed to reach all the way to your roots to better distribute shampoo and massage your scalp, even if you have thick hair. The ergonomic, non-skid handle makes it easy to hold. One reviewer raved: “I love this massager. It feels heavenly and does a good job of scrubbing my scalp even though I have very thick hair.”

46 This Pint-Sized Cool Mist Humidifier With Fun LED Lights Fuliying Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon $17 See On Amazon This compact cool mist humidifier helps add moisture to the air and features a stand that rotates a full 360 degrees so that you can point the mist in any direction. Select from two misting modes — the continuous mist setting is designed to run up to five hours, while the intermittent mist setting can last up to 10 hours. The humidifier also has fun built-in LED lights with seven different colors. To use the humidifier, simply fill the tank with water, plug in the humidifier via the included USB cable, and press the On button.

47 A Solar Power Bank That Can Charge Your Devices On The Go ERRBBIC Solar Power Bank Portable Charger Amazon $23 See On Amazon This solar-powered portable charger is waterproof, dust-proof, and shockproof is the perfect back-up power source when you’re hiking, camping, or fishing. Plus, it’s powerful enough to charge up to two smartphones at a time. A built-in LED light can be used as a flashlight, and a clip makes it easy to hang on your backpack and charge it on the go.

48 This Magnetic Bar To Organize Your Kitchen Knives & Utensils Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar Amazon $18 See On Amazon Use this sleek stainless steel knife bar to display your metal kitchen utensils without sacrificing precious counter space. Its surface is equipped with screws to attach it to the wall, or you can remove the backing of the bar to stick it directly to your fridge. In addition to knives, you can use it to hold scissors, keys, and other kitchen utensils made of metal.

49 A Rainfall Shower Head That You Can Install At Home NearMoon High Pressure Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elevate your shower experience by installing this rainfall shower head. Featuring rust-resistant stainless steel, a sleek chrome finish, and 90 self-cleaning silicone nozzles, the adjustable shower head delivers the same high-pressure water flow you’d expect to find in a luxury resort or spa. “It looks way more expensive than it is,” wrote one reviewer. It works with both wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted shower arms and reviewers have reported it’s easy to install. The shower head comes in three different finishes to match your bathroom decor.

50 This Innovative Water Bottle With A Built-In Bluetooth Speaker ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Stainless Steel Water Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Staying hydrated is a whole lot more fun with this smart water bottle. Constructed with stainless steel, it keeps beverages hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours. It also features a water-resistant, Bluetooth-enabled speaker, plus built-in lights that periodically glow to remind you to drink water throughout the day.

51 A Variety Pack Of Soothing Sheet Masks DERMAL Collagen Full Face Facial Mask Sheet (16-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of 16 sheet masks makes it easy to always have a mask on hand when your skin is in need of some extra hydration. Not only are the moisturizing masks paraben-, sulfate-, and cruelty-free, but they’re also made with plant-derived ingredients like bamboo, acai berry, and rose. One reviewer described them as “relaxing and soothing.”

52 This Extra-Long Extension Cord With 2 Outlets & 3 USB Ports TESSAN Prong Extension Cord with USB Amazon $19 See On Amazon Make hard-to-reach outlets a thing of the past (finally!) with this 9.8-foot power cord. It features three USB ports and two three-prong ports to charge all types of devices. Plus, the flat plug features a 45-degree angled design that’s compact enough to squeeze behind furniture. Don’t need an extension cord that’s quite this long? You can snag one that measures 5 feet instead.

53 A Set of Hanging Glass Planters To Liven Up Your Space Kingbuy Wall Hanging Planter Glass (4-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These floating glass vases make a stylish addition to any wall space. Each of the hanging planters is equipped with a small hole at the top for easy hanging. Nails are also included for easy installation. Just hang them on the wall, fill them with the plant or flower of your choice, and enjoy the natural pop of color they provide.

54 These Colorful Hand-Cut Coasters That Protect Your Furniture JIC Gem Coasters (4-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep wet cups and cans off your delicate furniture with these colorful agate coasters, each of which is hand-cut and polished for a slightly unique finish. Pretty enough to keep them out to display as decor when they’re not in use, the coasters were described by one reviewer as “stunning!! Such an upscale set that makes your home feel more valuable.”

55 A Genius Mug Warmer That Keeps Your Coffee From Getting Cold Misby Coffee Warmer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Bid adieu to lukewarm coffee once and for all with this genius coffee mug warmer. If plugged in, it automatically turns on when you place your mug on its surface — then it automatically shuts off when you remove the mug. One reviewer described, “I drink coffee super slowly and this keeps it warm until I remember to pick up my mug again. Without having to run to the microwave 8 times.”

56 This Snuggly Heated Blanket That’s Machine-Washable Sunbeam Heated Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Snuggle up under this fleece heated blanket from Sunbeam, which features 10 heat settings and safety feature automatically shuts it off after 10 hours to prevent overheating. It’s machine-washable and dryer-safe for easy maintenance. The blanket is available in seven colors, as well as twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

57 A Miniature Churner For Making Fresh Homemade Butter Chef'n Buttercup Butter Maker Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make your own fresh butter at home this nifty mini churner. All you have to do is fill it with whipping cream and shake it for three minutes. After some straining and rinsing, you’ll have actual butter. Add however much salt you’d like and serve it on bread for the fanciest-feeling buttered toast ever. Bon appétit!

58 This Stylish Marble-Patterned Contact Paper For DIY Upgrades practicalWs Marble Paper Granite Roll Amazon $7 See On Amazon Don’t want to shell out the big bucks on marble countertops or wallpaper? Use this glossy PVC contact paper instead. The self-adhesive paper is easy to affix to smooth and flat surfaces like counters, furniture, or walls. “Looks like a real marble. Good quality!” wrote one reviewer. Another fan described, “Applied it to the top of my inexpensive make up table. Easy to apply. Nice gloss. Makes any surface look pretty. Love it!!”

59 A Coffee Mug That Stirs Your Beverages For You Kare & Kind Self stirring coffee Amazon $17 See On Amazon This innovative stainless steel mug actually stirs your beverage for you. Whether you’re prepping coffee, hot chocolate, or protein shakes, this handy device will combine the ingredients for you, and all at the touch of a button. Just add your own AA batteries and let it do the manual work for you.