43 Upgrades That Make Any Home Look Better For Less Than $35 On Amazon

If you’re anything like me, your living space is in a constant state of improvement. (It really is a process that’s never fully complete.) Luckily, Amazon has a ton of products that make your home look better for less than $35. So if you’re looking to spruce up your kitchen or add a little flair to your living room, this list has all sorts of items that will help you do it without breaking the bank.

Whether it’s an aesthetically pleasing wall mirror or a set of sophisticated marble coasters for your coffee table, there are plenty of home additions that will add a touch of elegance anywhere you put them. There are also items that are specifically designed to maximize your existing storage space, like a shower caddy that sticks to your bathroom wall.

You can also dramatically improve the look of your home by tending to the scratches, holes, and cracks in your walls and floors. That’s why I’ve also included a few useful do-it-yourself repair items, including a grout pen that restores your tiles and moldable glue that transforms into rubber for small household repairs. Of course, all these products come highly rated from Amazon buyers, so you can be confident in your purchases. Below, I’ve rounded up some amazing items that will elevate your home on a budget.

1 These Rechargeable LED Lights You Can Stick Anywhere RXWLKJ Rechargeable LED Light Bars (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon With these rechargeable LED strips, you can shed a little light anywhere you like. Stick them in your closet, on bookshelves, over your stove, or on your stairway. The two lights feature a motion-activated setting for convenience, but you can also manually switch them on and off. The backing is magnetic, so you can easily remove the light strip for recharging without losing the adhesive attaching it to the surface.

2 These Pillow Covers That Add An Artistic Vibe To Your Living Room blue page Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) Amazon $33 See On Amazon You don’t have to invest in expensive throw pillows for your couch when you can get these cool pillow covers instead. Made from hand-woven cotton, the covers easily fit over the pillow inserts you already own, and the minimalist design add an artisanal touch to any living space. Available sizes: 3

Available colors and styles: 3

3 A Handy Grout Pen That Makes Your Tile Look Like New Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon Rather than spending hours scrubbing your tiles, this white tile paint marker recolors your grout, restoring it to a like-new appearance. One pen covers up to 60 meters of grout, so you can use it all over your bathroom and kitchen, and the water-based formula is non-toxic, so it’s safe to walk on your floors as soon as it dries.

4 These Under-Shelf Hooks For Your Mugs ECROCY Under-Cabinet Mug Racks (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your mugs are taking up too much space in your cabinet, you can store them underneath using these under-shelf racks. Made from heavy-duty iron, each of the three racks can accommodate up to six mugs, and once in place, you’ll still be able to easily open and close your cabinet doors. Available colors: 3

5 A Sleek Shower Caddy That Mounts To The Wall Flowmist 2-Tier Corner Shower Shelf Amazon $22 See On Amazon Save space in the shower by getting this easy-to-install shower caddy that sticks to the corner of the wall with super strong adhesive squares. Made with rust-resistant brushed metal, it’s available in silver and black finishes, and can hold up to 44 pounds, so you can load on your shampoo, conditioner, and soap. Available colors: 2

6 This Under-Bed Light That’s Motion-Activated WILLED Under-Bed Motion-Activated LED Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon Avoid tripping over your bed frame in the dark with this motion-activated light. The 5-foot LED strip has a sticky adhesive backing that attaches to any surface, and you can also use it to illuminate your bathroom mirror, kitchen sink, or staircase. You even can control the brightness and how long it remains lit once activated. Available colors: 2

7 The Magic Cleaning Cloth That Removes Water Marks Guardsman Water Mark Remover Cloth Amazon $5 See On Amazon This watermark remover cloth is perfect for those times when you forget to use a coaster under your icy cold drink. It also wipes away rings left behind by mugs of hot coffee, restoring wood surfaces to their orginal finish. It even conceals scratches and erases most permanent marker stains.

8 A Door Insulator That Keeps Out Cold Air, Dust & Noise Suptikes Door Draft Stoppers (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These draft stoppers insulate the bottom of your door, sealing off cold air in the winter and hot air in the summer. They also keep out dust, smoke, and unwanted noise, so you home remains clean, quiet, and peaceful. Just measure the width of your door, and cut down the blocking strip to the correct size. The adhesive backing will create a tight seal that won’t peel off. Available colors: 4

9 The Space-Saving Organizer That Goes Under Your Sink Spicy Shelf Expandable Under-Sink Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon This under-sink organizer can be assembled in mere minutes, instantly creating more space in your bathroom or kitchen. The shelf can be set to one of four adjustable heights, while the entire setup can be expanded or retracted to fit your cabinet. Made from sturdy, easy-to-wipe-clean plastic, the unit can hold up to 40 pounds.

10 This Double-Sided Tape That Secures Your Rugs In Place YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape Amazon $9 See On Amazon This double-sided carpet tape keeps your rugs from sliding all over your floor. It works both indoors and outdoors on tile, wood, concrete, vinyl, and cement surfaces. Made with reinforced glass fiber, it’s incredibly durable and won’t peel once it’s sealed in place. Each roll comes with 10 yards of tape, so you’ll have plenty to spare.

11 The Power Strip That Lets You Plug In From All Sides Aduro Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a lot more plug-in space with this outlet extender that features nine AC outlets and two USB ports. Even better, since the outlets are placed on three sides, you can plug in from any direction. It’s surge-protected and features smart technology for powering up USB devices at the optimal speed.

12 A Magnetic Screen Door That’s Easy To Install Flux Phenom Magnetic Mesh Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon A screen door is a great way to keep fresh air in and bugs out, but if you don’t have one, this magnetic alternative is a great buy. The mesh door is held together by 26 powerful magnets that conveniently split apart for hands-free opening. It can be easily installed in your doorframe using the included thumbtacks or hook-and-loop tape.

13 The LED Lights To Help You Create Your Own Vanity Mirror LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Strip Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t want to shell out the money for an authentic vanity mirror, these LED lights can help you achieve the same effect for a fraction of the price. Just stick the lights directly onto your mirror or mirror frame, plug them in, and turn them on with a simple touch.

14 A Repair Kit That Mends Tile & Stone Damage FORTIVO Tile Repair Kit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Instead of calling a professional to fix the cracks in your tile or stone floors, invest in this repair kit that does most of the work for you. The kit comes with repair putty, eight different color tints, and a lacquer for a smooth, shiny finish. It also includes a thin, precise brush and small bowl for easy application.

15 A Space-Saving Outlet Plate With A Shelf ECHOGEAR Outlet Shelf Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s an ingenious way to give your devices a handy, out-of-the-way platform while they charge: Just screw off your existing power outlet plate and replace it with this shelf. It maximizes counter space and keeps your small devices safe from accidental spills or messes. It can hold up to 10 pounds, and there’s even a compartment to keep your cables organized and secure.

16 These Outdoor String Lights With Thousands Of 5-Star Ratings Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon These highly popular outdoor string lights are perfect for your patio, balcony, or rooftop, adding a cozy ambience to any space. Available in three lengths, the weatherproof bulbs are easy to hang with either a cable tie or cup hooks. Over 20,000 Amazon reviewers have given these lights a five-star rating, so you can trust they’ll fulfill your needs. Available sizes: 25 feet, 50 feet, 100 feet

17 This Set Of Hand-Painted Knobs For Your Drawers Artncraft Hand-Painted Ceramic Knobs (Set of 6) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Liven up your kitchen, bedroom, or living room with these hand-painted ceramic knobs in an assortment of designs. The set comes with all the installation hardware you need, so you can easily affix them to your cabinet doors or dresser drawers. Mix and match the different knobs for a quirky, eclectic look.

18 A Sleek Box That Hides Your Power Cables Changsuo Cable Management Box Amazon $16 See On Amazon Power cables aren’t just unpleasant to look at — they can also pose a tripping hazard. This streamlined organizer box fits right over your power strip, concealing the messy wires underneath. The box has multiple openings for your chargers and ventilation holes to prevent overheating. It fits perfectly under a desk or behind a couch. Available colors: 2

19 This Mystical Moon-Shaped Night Light Mydethun Hand Moon Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bring the gentle glow of the moon to your bedroom with this hyper-realistic night light. Made with 3-D printer technology, the miniature moon lamp has adjustable brightness levels and two color settings. The rechargeable unit comes with a neat stand for your desk or bedside table. This celestial fixture makes for a great gift (even if you just gift it to yourself). Available sizes: 4

20 These Realistic LED Candles That Light Up Without A Flame OSHINE Flameless Candles (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These authentic-looking LED candles flicker just like real ones do, except there’s no open flame or smoke. Made with real paraffin wax, these candle substitutes give off the same gentle glow without the safety hazard. Powered by two AA batteries that last for 300 hours of use, these candles won’t ever melt or lose their shape.

21 These Elegant Pillar Candles That Smell Heavenly PokeHome Luxury Aromatherapy Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fill your home with a rich, luxurious scent anytime with this set of aromatherapy candles. Each dripless, smokeless candle is made with a premium blend of fragrances, which range from vanilla bourbon to juniper lavender and wood sage and sea salt. The candles are adorned with pretty leaf ornaments for a decorative touch. Available sizes: 3

Available scents: 13

22 This Spackling Tool That Repairs Small Holes In A Cinch 3M Small Hole Repair Compound Amazon $6 See On Amazon This amazing little tool has everything you need to repair small nicks and holes in your wall. Use the applicator tip to fill the hole with the primer-enhanced spackle, then smooth it over with the opposite end, which acts as a putty knife. Finally, use the cap as a sanding tool to buff it out. Your wall is as good as new.

23 A Magnetic Cord Organizer For Your Desk Philonext Magnetic Clip Cord Management Amazon $14 See On Amazon Between all of our digital devices, it’s easy to get tangled up in a mess of charging cords. This clip organizer keeps your wires separated and up against your desk, wall, or car interior. The clips attach to the included adhesive strip using a strong magnet, allowing you to shift them around as needed. Available colors: 2

24 These Cute Dish Towels With A Fresh Lemon Print KAF Home Lemons Kitchen Dish Towels (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This dish towel set adds a bright splash of lemon yellow to your kitchen. The 100% cotton towels each feature a different design in the same color scheme — one has a bold lemon print, while the other three have various complimentary striped patterns. P.S. These fun towels also make a great housewarming gift.

25 These Temperature-Regulating Sheets Made From Soft Bamboo SONORO KATE Bamboo Bed Sheets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Do yourself a favor and upgrade your regular bedsheets to this set made from bamboo. They’re silky-smooth, not to mention that bamboo’s natural cooling properties will regulate your body temperature as you sleep. Plus, they’re hypoallergenic, breathable, and wrinkle-resistant. Amazon reviewers love their softness and lightweight feel. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

Available colors: 12

26 These Furniture Leg Covers That Protect Your Floor aneaseit Transparent Chair Leg Covers (16-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your floors pristine and scratch-free by using these chair leg covers on your furniture. The felt bottoms keep your chair legs from screeching against hardwood floors, and the silicone sleeves are flexible enough to fit over circular and square legs of all different sizes. With nine colors available, you can even match them to your furniture. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 9

27 A Basket Lamp Filled With Soothing Salt Crystals Himalyan Glow Natural Salt Basket Lamp Amazon $15 See On Amazon Himalayan salt lamps emit negative ions, which may boost your mood and improve your sleep. This basket-style lamp has heaps of healing pink salt crystals that emit a warm glow when lit from within. Perfectly sized for nightstands and desks, the internal light bulb can be adjusted depending on how bright you want your lamp to shine.

28 A Pair Of Modern Soap Made From Glass Emerson Glass Soap and Lotion Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These simple glass dispenser bottles will look right at home in any kitchen or bathroom. The minimalist bottles are leakproof, holding up to 16 ounces of liquid at a time, and they’re available in a variety of neutral colors with different metal pump options. Use them for soap, hand lotion, dishwashing detergent, shampoo, or anything else you can think of. Available colors: 17

29 These Hanging Sachets That Make Your Closet Smell Amazing Rose Cottage Hanging Potpourri Bags (12-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This pack of 12 scented sachets from Rose Cottage will leave your closet smelling pleasant and clean. Just hang one of the potpourri bags on your clothing rack and let the fragrance permeate throughout your space. Made with premium essential oils, they remain sweet-smelling for months. Available in scents like lavender, nectarine, and sandalwood, these little sachets are also great for your car, suitcase, or sock drawer. Available scents: 7

30 These Sophisticated Marble Coasters That Are So Absorbent LIFVER Marble Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from absorbent ceramic, these coasters will soak up the sweat from your icy cold beverages. A layer of cork on the bottom keeps the coaster from scratching the table underneath, and the faux marble appearance adds elegance to your coffee table. This set of six comes with its own metal holder.

31 This Moldable Glue That Transforms Into Rubber For DIY Home Repair Sugru Home Hacks Moldable Glue Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tackle small home repair projects yourself with this moldable glue that hardens into rubber. The formula is specifically designed to adhere to a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, glass, metal, and wood, and you can shape it any way you like before it sets. Reviewers have used it to fix cracked refrigerator shelves, patch up power cords, and mend wooden drawers.

32 A Distinguished Set Of Vintage-Looking Mirrors Kole Vintage Wall Mirror (2 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A vintage aesthetic doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. These wall mirrors look deceptively like wrought iron but are constructed with lightweight materials that make them easy to hang anywhere. The decorative flourishes give these mirrors a distinctly regal look, perfect for a bedroom, living room, or front entryway.

33 These Minimalist Floating Shelves For Compact Wall Storage SODUKU Floating Shelves (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon No cabinets? No problem. Declutter your counters by utilizing these floating wall shelves for storage. Made from pine wood, the sleek shelves screw straight into your wall and feature protective metal guards that keep your items in place. Place these shelves in the bathroom to store your toiletries, or use them as a spice rack in your kitchen. Available finishes: 5

34 An Understated Accent Lamp With Rave Reviews Aooshine Bedside Table Lamp Amazon $17 See On Amazon This table lamp can be placed just about anywhere — by your bedside, on your desk, or on your bookcase, for starters. The versatile design makes for a subtle accent piece that’s totally minimalist, so it’ll fit in seamlessly with any decor. More than 5,000 reviewers have given this lamp a five-star rating, complimenting its aesthetically pleasing build and warm, ambient light.

35 A Chic Ceramic Planter With A Rustic Wooden Stand La Jolíe Muse Ceramic Planter and Stand Amazon $30 See On Amazon Show off your houseplants in style with this cool ceramic planter. The hand-painted clay pot features an intricate dot-line design that creates an interesting, rough texture, and it comes with its own wooden stand that keeps your plant elevated. Available sizes: 2

36 This Velvet Throw Pillow That Comes In A Ton Of Gorgeous Shades Elero Velvet Throw Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you want to liven up your couch or bed, try one of these chic round velvet throw pillows. The pincushion style adds a unique pleated texture to your setup, and you can choose from 17 vibrant shades, including emerald green, rose pink, and lake blue. Choose one that blends in with your existing pillows, or pick a daring hue for a fun pop of color. Available colors: 17

37 A Rustic Key Rack With Lots Of Design Cred Ripple Creek Key Holder and Mail Shelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get an instant entryway upgrade courtesy of this key holder made from rich natural wood. The rustic key rack is complemented by industrial-style hardware, and the shelf on top is perfect for stashing mail as you come in the door. Choose from three finishes: dark brown, blonde wood, and weathered gray.

38 A Furniture Protector That Keeps Your Couch Scratch-Free Stelucca Amazing Shields Cat Furniture Protectors (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cats love to scratch — it’s pretty much a scientific fact — but that doesn’t mean they have to destroy your couch. These transparent plastic shields stick to your sofa with self-adhesive backing and twist pins to protects your upholstery from sharp claws. This set of six shields can be trimmed to fit your couch’s sides, so your kitty won’t be able to rip up a single inch.

39 This Set Of Artsy Graphic Prints That Brighten Up Your Space Haus and Hues Abstract Art Prints (Set of 4) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a fine art collector to appreciate the aesthetic value of these abstract art prints. This set includes four complementary designs that incorporate shades of red, blue, orange, and yellow. With flowing lines and geometric patterns, these eye-catching prints look great when hung together or on their own. Available sizes: 8 x 10 inches, 11 x 14 inches

40 A Contemporary Serving Bowl Made From Acacia Wood Lipper International Acacia Bowl Amazon $25 See On Amazon Elevate your next dinner party with this stunning acacia wood serving bowl. The generously sized bowl is an Instagram-worthy centerpiece that can be filled with salad or fresh fruit, but it looks just as good as a decor element on your sideboard or dining table. Available sizes: 2

41 A Water-Saving Shower Head With A Built-In Filter NOSAME Water-Saving Filtered. Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon This shower head is an inexpensive way to upgrade your cleaning ritual. Just screw the attachment onto any shower hose and enjoy three different modes of water spray: rainfall, massage, and jet. Even better, the micro-nozzle design increases the feeling of water pressure while simultaneously reducing the amount of water used. There’s also a built-in filtration system that purifies the water before it hits your body. Available colors: 5

42 A Flameless Candle Lighter That’s Rechargeable VICHYIE Electric Candle Lighter Amazon $9 See On Amazon Traditional fire starters can be unpredictable and even dangerous in windy conditions. This electric lighter is a safe alternative that uses flameless plasma technology to ignite candles, grills, and more. The best part about this innovative device is that you can recharge it using an included USB cable, and it lights up to 30 times on a single charge.