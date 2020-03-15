With the ongoing threat of COVID-19 resulting in another national lockdown, most of us are still being asked to work from home. It’s looking more and more likely that we’ll be staying inside and hunkering down with our laptops, rather than going into an office, for much of 2021. There are definite pros and cons to working from home, and as someone who's been freelance and thus worked in my own space for nearly three years now, I can attest that a few well chosen homeware buys can make working from home way better.

Working from home can get lonely, and there are definitely things that you'll likely be missing about the office or shared space you used to work in. The biggest drawback, therefore, is the lack of social interaction. However, this is something we have gotten used to in the past year, and hopefully something we have learnt to develop coping mechanisms for.

On the flip side, staying at home to work can be great, too. You can manage your own time better, don't have to get all dressed up, and can work in a space that's preferable to you. If you don't feel you already have that space, there are certain bits and pieces you can easily pick up to make the experience just that little bit more pleasant. From plants to pen pots, here are some of my top picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Trust me: working from home means endless cups of tea and coffee. You'll need a chic new mug to drink all these from, such as this lovely one by Oliver Bonas.

Having a diary may seem pretty pointless for this first part of 2021, but a planner on the other hand can really help you feel organised, even when working from home. This one features everything from sections to budget plan to areas for goal setting.

Polar Shaggy Rug Dunelm £20 See On Dunelm

It may not sound like an obvious choice, but buying a super fluffy rug makes things so much nicer and cosier when you are working from home. This one comes in a number of different sizes, and prices start at £20.