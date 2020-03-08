Bustle

9 Ways To Bring The Velvet Trend Into Your Home Without Buying A Sofa

By Rebecca Fearn
Velvet: it's a fabric that may make the words 'luxurious,' 'decadent,' and 'expensive,' spring to mind. It's also a material that can be pretty divisive. Around for decades, velvet can feel a little old fashioned, often being associated with old money or older generations. But velvet has certainly had a revival in recent years, and it's absolutely everywhere on the high street right now. These nine velvet homeware pieces will add a touch of modern class to any home, and amp up the levels of luxury and decadence, without looking tired or old fashioned.

In 2020, retro glamour has been back in abundance, and velvet certainly feeds into this overarching umbrella trend with ease. The best thing about velvet is that you can incorporate it into your home in any way you choose, be it subtly or on a mass scale. For example, you can kit out your home in velvet rugs, furniture, and bed spreads for maximum impact. Or if you're still not sure about the trend, you can start smaller and slower, with things like accessories, cushions, and even (much to my delight when I found it), a velvet record player.

So jump into the world of plush velvet, get cosy, and feel expensive, with these top nine high street buys.

Cotton velvet cushion cover
£12.99
H&M Home
I may be biased because I have these cushion covers, but they are just the best; super cosy, soft, and oversized. They also come in square.
Lux Velvet floor cushion, Blush Pink Velvet
£69
Made
Unsurprisingly, Made has some beautiful velvet pieces, including this 'floor cushion,' which is a fancy way of saying a grown up bean bag. Despite only being £69, this will make any room look way more expensive.
Paisley Green & Blue Velvet Double Bedspread
£125
Oliver Bonas
This may sound expensive, but just think how amazing it'll make your bed look. Super soft and chic, I can't think of a better way to incorporate velvet into your space.
Karlsson Lush Velvet Alarm Clock
£34.99
Trouva
Want to start small? You can easily incorporate a touch of velvet into your house with little accessories such as this clock, which comes in five shades.
Velvet Rug
£65
Dunelm
For maximum impact, invest in a velvet rug such as this one by Dunelm. It's super soft and large enough to cover any space, plus it comes in a range of colours.
Velvet Lamp Shade
£19.99
H&M Home
Velvet lampshades, once considered a bit 'old fashioned' are now back in Vogue, and this one by H&M Home is affordable, and comes in lots of different colours, all of which look super luxe.
Crosley UO Exclusive Cruiser Mauve Velvet Bluetooth Record Player
£100
Urban Outfitters
Ok, this has to be the standout piece of the edit. Just look at it... it's a VELVET RECORD PLAYER. And for £100, it's actually not too pricey!
Cozy Living Velvet Hook - Small
£16.50
Trouva
If you're a little apprehensive about the velvet trend, here's how you start small. This little hook would look lovely with necklaces hung over it.
REMSTA Armchair
£130
IKEA
While most velvet furniture will set you back a whole lot of £££, this armchair from IKEA is both affordable, and will make maximum impact in your living room or even bedroom.