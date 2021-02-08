If you’re gearing up for another Spiked Seltzer Summer this year, hold your beach cooler right there because you now have another option to try. Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer just launched — and it may be worth a taste test before you declare your official beach drink of 2021. As the first-ever USDA-certified organic hard seltzer, Michelob boasts it's "as real as it tastes." And from its flavors to sugar content, it’s not your average bubbly. Find out how Michelob's first hard seltzer compares to White Claw, Truly, and Bud Light Seltzer below.

Michelob ULTRA's Organic Seltzer Flavors

We’re used to drinking hard seltzers in fruity and citrus flavors, but Michelob ULTRA adds unexpected twists to its signature collection. Its three flavors include Spicy Pineapple, Cucumber Lime, and Peach Pear. Additional ones will be available later this year.

For comparison, White Claw’s 11 flavors include Black Cherry, Mango, Natural Lime, Ruby Grapefruit, Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Tangerine, Pineapple, and Clementine. Bud Light Seltzer comes in seven flavors: Grapefruit, Cranberry, Pineapple, Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Black Cherry, and Mango. Truly is available in eight berry and tropical flavors, including Black Cherry, Wild Berry, Blueberry & Acai, Raspberry Lime, Passion Fruit, Watermelon & Kiwi, Pineapple, and Mango.

How Much Sugar Is In Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer?

Spiked seltzers are known for their light, refreshing tastes, so overall you can expect low sugar in these bevs. But Michelob's new hard seltz has no sugar at all. Its competitors aren't too far off, though — Truly contains 1 gram of sugar, Bud Light Seltzer has less than a gram, and White Claw has 2.

How Much Alcohol Is In Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer?

Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer is 4% ABV, which is in line with other popular hard seltzers. Truly and Bud Light Seltzer are 5% ABV, and White Claw is 3.7%.

Where You Can Buy Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer?

You can get a signature 12-pack of 12-oz cans, a 24-pack of 12-oz cans, or a 25-oz can online or wherever Michelob ULTRA is sold.