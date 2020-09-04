Kylie Skin Is Officially Coming To The UK

Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin in the U.S. in May 2019 and ever since , fans of the beauty mogul have been willing for it to be available in Europe, and more specifically, in the UK. Now, it seems their prayers are finally being answered. From October, fans of Kylie Cosmetics will be able to get their hands on her skincare line right here in the UK.

On Sept. 2 Jenner made the announcement via her brand's Instagram: “We're excited to announce our new websites for the UK, Germany, France and Australia are launching Oct 1! You can shop in your local currencies and languages. Fast shipping and no customs charges.” Excuse me while I set all of the calendar alarms I can.

She also added that you'll be able to sign up to get text and email updates to be the first to shop, and receive exclusive offers.

Fans of Kylie’s products in the UK have waited for a while to be able to try out Kylie Skin without the costly customs charges. To say people are hyped to see them come to the UK is an understatement. One follower wrote under the Instagram announcement, “Omg I can't wait for it to be launched in the UK, I've been waiting for ages to try the skin care.” Another said, “As an American living abroad, all I can say is DAY MADE.” The excitement is very real.

It has not been confirmed whether the whole collection will be available when the new platform launches on Oct. 1, but fans will no doubt be looking out for the brand's face wash, vanilla milk toner, face moisturiser, Vitamin C serum, and eye cream. All are packaged in millennial pink bottles and tubes, perfect for IG unboxing videos and top shelfies.

As per the brand's Instagram, all the Kylie Skin products are clean, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, sulphate and Paraben-free, as well as dermatologist-tested. In the U.S., the skincare products retail under $30, so it’s likely price points in the UK will check in at under £25.

Looks like we'll all be bookmarking KylieJennerSkin.co.uk ASAP.