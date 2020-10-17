M&S’s Harry Potter-Themed Festive Treats Include A Rather Magical Advent Calendar

Attention witches, wizards, and muggles: M&S is launching it's most spellbinding collection yet, in the form of a Harry Potter confectionery range. Created in collaboration with Warner Bros., the UK retailer will be selling a delicious array of chocolate-themed items related to the wizarding world of Hogwarts. And yes, that does include a Chocolate Frog (for just 65p) made from bubbly milk chocolate.

Ranging from 65p to £15, there's something for every Harry Potter fan. There are two chocolate wands available, one modelled after Dumbledore's Elder Wand, complete with sherbert lemons (£5), the other comes with an adorable mini Harry Potter soft toy for £15. There's also a Chocolate sorting hat (£10), which may come in handy when choosing the limited-edition tins adorned with the four house crests — Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw (£2) — which have chocolate balls inside.

To make the festive season even more magical, there's also a Forbidden Forest advent calendar. Forget the boring square chocolates you're used to behind those little doors, this one has milk chocolate snowballs, enchanted animals (think dragons, unicorns, and Hippogriffs), and solid milk chocolate gold discs. Each door has a question relating to the franchise too, so you can test your knowledge and savour the delicious chocolate.

You can find M&S's extensive Harry Potter collection in your local M&S, across food, clothing and home.