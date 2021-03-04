You Can Now Order Nutella Krispy Kremes To Your Doorstep

On World Nutella Day 2021 (yes, that is a thing), Krispy Kreme revealed their delicious collab with the chocolate spread in the form of two doughnuts filled with hazelnut goodness. Well, now you can get these heart and ring-shaped joys without even leaving the house, as Krispy Kreme has teamed up with Uber Eats to deliver the limited edition Nutty Dozen to doughnut-lovers across the country.

The box, which costs £18.95, consists of four Original Glazed rings, four Nutty Chocolatta Hearts topped with caramel hazelnuts, and four Nutty Filled Berry Rings covered in dried raspberries. What more can Nutella lovers ask for?

"We're delighted to be partnering with Krispy Kreme to deliver their limited-edition doughnut dozen with Nutella," Toussaint Wattine, General Manager of Uber Eats UK said in a press statement issued to Bustle. "These delicious treats are perfect for a Friday date night or a Saturday video call with your friends."

To order this delectable box, all you need to do is open up the Uber Eats app and take it from there. The box comes with free delivery, and your courier will leave it at your door to avoid hand contact. However, you better do it fast because the box is only available for delivery over this weekend (March 5-7) while stocks last. And from the looks of Krispy Kreme's official site, they're selling fast (unsurprisingly).

If you're unable to get a delivery slot or your area isn't covered by Uber Eats, you can still buy the Nutella-filled Krispy Kremes at certain stores for pick-up or at cabinets at selected supermarkets across the country.