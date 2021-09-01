Greggs Has Kicked Off Pumpkin Spice Latte Season Early

Pumpkin spice and all things nice, it may not officially be autumn until Sept. 22 but Greggs aren’t letting a small technicality like dates get in the way of selling one of the most delicious things about the new season. Greggs have released their Pumpkin Spice Latte and they’re way ahead of any other coffee chain this year.

Greggs took autumnal excitement to a whole new level by launching their Pumpkin Spice Latte has been on menus across the UK on Aug. 26. The warming beverage is made with fresh Fair Trade coffee, pumpkin spice flavour syrup, and steamed frothy milk. You can top it with cream and spiced sugar and it costs £1.95.

“The return of the fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte to our menu will no doubt delight our customers nationwide,” said Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, “Coffee is exceptionally popular among our customers and we’re excited to be bringing back another delicious offering to our extensive range.”

This year Greggs have made it even easier to get your hands on the seasonal offering. You can either grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte in-store or use Greggs’ click and collect service to beat the queues by pre-ordering your coffee before you get to the bakery. And if you can’t tear yourself away from your desk you can even order one through Just Eat.

When Greggs announced the launch on Instagram, one follower wrote, “I’m bursting with autumnal excitement!” While another made clear that it might be a bit too early to be getting into the Halloween spirit, “Omg stop. It’s still August.” However, the general consensus was overwhelmingly positive. “Ah you just made my day,” wrote one happy follower.