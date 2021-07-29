Greggs’ New Vegan Sausage, Bean & CheeZe Melt Is Launching Very Soon

Whether it’s a Cornish pasties or the humble sausage roll, when you want a pastry treat at lunchtime the only real option is Greggs. The bakery is already known for its impressive vegan menu and Greggs is launching a new vegan sausage, bean and cheeZe melt. In a video on Instagram unveiling the tasty creation, Greggs wrote, “another legend has been veganed.”

The vegan sausage, bean and cheeZe melt has been created to closely mirror its meaty counterpart. It’s wrapped in crispy puff pastry. The classic sausage, bean, and cheese melt is filled with pork sausages and cheese. However, the vegan version includes meat-free sausages, grated original and mozzarella flavoured vegan cheeZe and tangy baked beans.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said, “The latest addition to our menu gives customers another vegan-friendly alternative to one of our most iconic menu items. As we expand our vegan options with the launch of our new Vegan Sausage, Bean and CheeZe Melt, we mark another milestone as we continue with our journey to become our customers’ favourite destination for food-on-the-go.”

The new vegan sausage, cheeZe, and bean melt will cost from £1.60 and joins Greggs ever-growing vegan and meat-free menu. The vegan sausage roll was a massive hit after it was added to menus in 2019. Since then they’ve also developed a vegan version of their super popular steak bake.

The vegan sausage, bean and cheeZe melt will hit Gregg’s bakery shelves on August 5, 2021. You can either go in-store, order online through click and collect, or on Just Eat. If you’re planning on getting your hands on one on launch day then you may need to be quick. One person wrote on Instagram, “What a beautiful time to be alive.” Another said, “I cannot wait for this!” And someone else simply requested, “Feeeeed me.”