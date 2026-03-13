With a net worth of over $400 million, Emma Grede is one of America’s richest self-made women, nestled somewhere between Reese Witherspoon and Serena Williams. Though you might not be familiar with her name, you certainly recognize the brands she co-founded, which include Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. She’s not interested in gatekeeping her success.

A big believer in mentorship, Grede has been focusing on helping entrepreneurs — especially women — replicate her wins. Last March, she launched Aspire with Emma Grede, a podcast she dubs a “masterclass in ambition, heart, and high performance.” On April 15, she’s publishing a book, Start With Yourself, a “no-BS guide” to success.

“You have to be very pointed and very authentic when it comes to trying to find a mentor,” Grede tells Bustle. “Figure out ways to ask the right questions to people, because when you get access, you've got to use that opportunity.” That’s what she did as a guest judge on Shark Tank from 2021 through 2024.

“I literally thought about it as my Mark [Cuban] time. In between every single take, I'd swing my chair around to Mark and be like, ‘So, here's this new thing that I'm doing,’” she says. “I'm not asking Mark to be my mentor. I'm asking Mark a question because I'm in front of him and I have his attention and time. Everybody should think about their opportunities like that.”

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Most recently, she reunited with Cuban on Feb. 26 for Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow’s AI in Action Lab to teach AI literacy to students grades six through 12. In the workplace, she says she’s seen women embracing the new technology at a slower rate than men, but she was thrilled by what she witnessed among the students at A. Philip Randolph Campus High School in New York City. “Women aren't left behind,” she says.

Below, Grede shares six unique ways to become a savvier AI user.

Get AI… To Teach You AI

If you’re at a loss on how to start, well, just ask. “The crazy part is you can ask AI how to teach you AI. [Command it to] create a 30-day program for yourself. That's where I started,” the entrepreneur shares.

Take An AI Day

Every month, Grede dedicates a full day to experimenting with the technology and consciously testing new ways to utilize it. “For the longest time I was stuck somewhere between Gemini and ChatGPT only,” she shares. “I use the day to figure out how much newness I can integrate into my everyday AI habits.”

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The More, The Merrier

Don’t stick to just one platform. “There are a million different tools. On a daily basis, I'm using maybe five or six different apps pretty frequently,” she shares.

If you’re just beginning your journey, however, she recommends starting with the basics: Gemini, Claude, and ChatGPT. “Those are the big three and they’re very, very different,” Grede explains.

Gemini, which is powered by Google, is good for those who have workflows within Google (think: Gmail, Sheets, Docs, etc.). Claude excels at analyzing long documents and writing. Meanwhile, ChatGPT is a good general virtual assistant that you can lean on for creative brainstorming and coding.

“Then, as you cater to specific needs, then you can go deeper into niche programs,” she says.

Be careful not to pigeon-hole yourself, though. She prefers to zig when other people zag. “If everybody is using this, you should probably try and use something else,” she says. “You've got to remember, AI is recycling ideas, and you want to actually make sure that you are right across a breadth of stuff, and not training yourself down in one channel too far. That is really important.”

Meet Your New Travel Agent

Grede no longer has to hammer out the itinerary for her annual girls’ trip. AI does it for her. “You give a prompt like, ‘How do we spend the most quality time together, make sure no time is wasted, and go to at least three Aperol spritz spots per day?’” She particularly recommends it for places you haven’t been to before. “If you are in a place that's really foreign to you, that's hugely valuable.”

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You’re The Boss, AI Is Your Team

Grede particularly loves using AI in the early stages of launching a business. “AI can be so useful in the beginning, when you are [just] one [person], to behave like you’re 10,” she says. “AI can literally create the basis of a business plan, and then you can start to think about where you can use an AI agent, like in customer service and building a website and creation of an app — all of those things that back in the day or even a few years ago, you would've needed teams and agencies and people and a lot of infrastructure and money.”

Go Touch Grass

Go ahead, have fun — just be careful not to use AI to replace actual human talent, creativity, connection. “You can’t ChatGPT your way to experience. You've got to go out in the world and actually face rejection, and get slapped across the face by it and pick yourself out and go again,” she says. “It might be able to help you through some of those things, but there's no replacement for hard work and real life.”

Grede says AI can ultimately be helpful, if you take the time to learn how and when to use it. “We all have really legitimate concerns about AI, in terms of what it does to jobs and our human relationships. But actually what I've found is the more you use AI, the more you understand what it isn't good for, and when not to use it,” Grede says. “Lean in, and try as much as you can, and figure out what works for you and double down on that.”