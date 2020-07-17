The only thing better than unlimited free coffee is unlimited free coffee with five of your friends. From now until Halloween, Panera is giving away free coffee to anyone who refers at least five new people to their MyPanera coffee subscription program. There’s no trick. Only treat.

Starting Wednesday, July 15, MyPanera coffee subscribers will get a unique link via email or your MyPanera app. All you need to do is send that link to at least five people who you think would enjoy free coffee. (If you know five people, you know five free coffee lovers.) When those five people register for a MyPanera coffee subscription, you’ll unlock the Fellowship of Unlimited Coffee. Cue oohs and ahhs and soft golden light.

The Fellowship of Unlimited Coffee is a fancy, fantastical way of saying you and those five friends can each get free coffee from now until Oct. 31. This applies to hot coffee, iced coffee, and hot tea. Unfortunately, it doesn’t apply to Panera’s other espresso drinks.

The only other small caveat is all five friends must be new subscribers. If your immediate circle is already more than familiar with the MyPanera coffee subscription program, time to widen that circle to distant cousins, old classmates, and your parents’ friends who still email you chain letters. Even weird acquaintances can get free coffee.

Earlier this month, Panera announced it’d be giving free coffee through Labor Day to any new subscribers who signed up by July 13. (The deal initially ended July 4, but Panera extended the promo given its popularity.) That promotion gave any new subscriber unlimited free coffee until Labor Day. Fortunately, that deal can be stacked with the new Fellowship of Unlimited Coffee deal. If you already signed up for free coffee, you'll follow the same steps to get your friends in on the deal. Just send your unique link to five of your friends, make sure they all register, and all six of you will have free unlimited coffee through Halloween.

Even if you missed that promo, you still have plenty of time to sign up for Panera’s Fellowship of Unlimited Coffee. Sept. 7 is the last day your friends can register using your unique link. Say it's an early holiday present. Call it a birthday gift regardless of their actual birthday. Literally just text them "free coffee until Halloween not a scam (yes for real)" and that should get them on board. Happy caffeinating to you and yours!