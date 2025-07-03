Summer heat waves may be making things steamy, but the astrology of July has everyone feeling a little sappy and tender-hearted, thanks to the sweet and sensitive vibes of Cancer season, which spans through the first few weeks of the month. Passions start heating up from there, so whether you’re single or in a relationship, your July 2025 love horoscope is not one to miss.

Amorous planet Venus spends the first few days of the month in its sensual home sign of Taurus, making love feel especially luxurious. Thanks to an alignment between Venus and shock-artist Uranus, an unexpected spark or sudden change of heart could arise on the Fourth of July, bringing potential for fireworks. Later the same day, Venus will flutter into flirtatious Gemini, lighting up the desire to connect with your lovers intellectually over the next few weeks. Enjoy some back-and-forth texting with your crush or deep conversations with your significant other. The following week, a full moon in pragmatic Capricorn asks you to get real about the relationships that are worth your energy. Under this lunation, settling for less than what you want shouldn’t be an option.

Cancer season has people feeling sentimental and nostalgic for the past, so don’t be surprised if you’ve been pining over a lost love or just reflecting on your previous relationships. And don’t be surprised if this stretches beyond Cancer season, too. Mercury retrograde begins on July 17 PT/July 18 ET, sending the communication planet into reverse through fiery Leo. These backspins can mix up logistical matters, so throughout the rest of the month, misunderstandings between lovers are a lot more likely. Did I mention exes could come back into the picture? Handle conversations (or late-night rendezvous) with care.

Hot girl summer starts in earnest come July 22, which is when the sun joins Mercury in the flashy and attention-loving sign of Leo. Now’s a time for PDA, sexy selfies, and bringing some lightheartedness and joy into your relationships — Mercury retrograde be damned. Two days later, there’s a new moon in Leo, reminding you to chase after the things that light up your spirit with passion and desire. Alongside the new moon, lover Venus squares off with lustful planet Mars, pushing you to fight for the things that make you feel adored. Make sure your actions align with what’s in your heart this week.

The month wraps up with Venus dipping into gentle and hopelessly romantic Cancer on July 30, setting the stage for a sweet and soft start to August — but don’t get ahead of yourself. Check out the July 2025 love horoscopes for each zodiac sign to know what’s in store for your romantic life this month.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Talking through your desires is the best way to get in tune with romance this month, so open up to your lovers and share your feelings. Once Mercury retrograde starts mid-month, you may find yourself navigating the possible reignition of an old flame or trying to sort out logistical messes in your dating life. Stay open-minded and try to go with the flow, but don’t let your expectations get too high. Flexibility in romance is key during this period. Leo season turns the heat up on summer flings, allowing you to bring more passion into your sex life and feel more confident when connecting with new people. The new moon on July 24 is one of the steamiest lunations of the year for you, so set some romantic intentions.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Your delectably romantic ruler Venus is wrapping up her annual visit to your sign during the first week of July, so you should be feeling extra sensual. Your beauty is magnetic. Additionally, sexy Mars spends the entirety of the month in your sex and passion zone, so this is a fabulous time for dating or making your partner fall in love with you all over again. Beware of falling back into toxic patterns in love and dating during the last third of the month. You may be tempted to react to an old wound or go back to someone who isn’t right for you, but challenge yourself to step up and break the cycle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Once romantic Venus hits your sign on July 4, you’ll be utterly irresistible to anyone you want to attract. Use your powers wisely! A few days later, electrifying planet Uranus enters your sign, kicking off a brand-new cycle of experimentation and unconventionality in your life that’ll unfold in the years to come. If you’re looking to get weird in the bedroom or try something new in relationships, this is your time. During the last third of the month, Venus will square off with passion-fueled Mars and the Nodes of Destiny, pushing you to leave your romantic past behind and embrace growth, even if it means taking a chance on love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) It’s your birthday season, but you’ll probably feel a little more introspective when it comes to love this month. Give yourself the space you need to process your needs and focus on solo pleasure. However, the full moon on July 10 is one of the most romantic lunations of the year for you, and it’s a time to get real about the kind of relationship you’d like to invest in. If an entanglement is bogging you down, cut things off before Mercury retrograde starts a week later. Amorous Venus enters your sign during the final days of the month, and you’ll feel ready to take the lessons you’ve learned about love this month and start applying them to your romantic situations.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Be a social butterfly this month! This is a great time to build a shared sense of community with your partner — or if you’re single, to meet someone new through mutual friends or a common interest. You might find yourself second-guessing your choices or doubting your magic once Mercury retrograde starts mid-month, so go out of your way to make yourself feel extra sexy. Positive affirmations can be helpful for romance now. You’ll want to get in touch with your confidence once the new moon rises on June 24, as this is a lucky lunation for manifesting more passion in your life. Set some intentions to spice things up in dating and relationships.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Lusty Mars is in your sign all month long, lighting up your confidence and libido alike. Make the first move! Mid-month is a time to get real about the vibe you’re curating in your love life, because the full moon on July 10 illuminates matters of sex, passion, and pleasure. No more directionless dating or unfulfilling partnerships — get real about what you want and stop wasting time on situations that don’t align with your needs. The last week of the month finds romantic Venus clashing with sexy Mars in your sign, so you might be overly focused on what other people think about your relationship choices. Let go of insecurities and immerse yourself in the magic of true connection. Love like no one’s watching.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Love is wild and unpredictable by nature, so pretending to be in total control isn’t useful. Embrace the adventure of it all this month and take a risk in the name of romance. Once Mercury retrograde starts mid-month, singles might enjoy a meet-cute with a previously missed connection or perhaps start seeing an old acquaintance in a new (and sultrier) light. Keep an especially open mind around the new moon on July 24. Wounded-healer comet Chiron starts retrograding on July 30, so you might find that painful memories in relationships or heartaches from the past year feel especially fresh. The next few months are an important time to process, so be honest about your feelings, both with yourself and your partners.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) The first week of July will likely bring some twists and turns in your love life, so expect the unexpected and stay open to change. Relationships are meant to evolve, so roll with the curveballs. Plus, whatever happens could make you feel closer to your partners and more in tune with your emotions through the rest of the month, so cut the fluff and embrace all the feelings you’ve been running from. The last third of the month challenges you to push through your fears and insecurities in love and allow yourself to enjoy the lightheartedness of romance. Don’t let fear hold you back from pleasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Everything is romantic this month, and your relationships will likely feel more connected, affectionate, and harmonious. If there’s been distance between you and a lover, now’s the time to bridge the gap — and if you’re single, you might meet someone who has commitment potential. Wild-child Uranus enters your partnerships zone on July 7, kicking off an unconventional new cycle in your love life that’ll unfold over the coming years. Let yourself explore outside the romantic status quo. Leo season lights up your sex and dating life, and the new moon on July 24 is a fabulous time to manifest more passion in an existing partnership or pursue a new fling. Just beware of exes coming back around, begging for a Mercury-retrograde-inspired second chance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Open your heart to love and commitment this month, because Cancer season is lighting up your relationship zone with energy and emotional connection. The first week of July might inspire you to explore outside of your comfort zone when it comes to sex and dating, so it’s the perfect time to try something new and unexpected. If any insecurities arise, the full moon on July 10 is ideal for shedding old skins and being more vulnerable with your partners. Show them a different side of yourself. Mercury retrograde has you reevaluating your relationship boundaries and revisiting long-buried feelings with fresh eyes. Take action on your reflections under the new moon on July 24. Your lovers will appreciate your honesty.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Your sex and dating life is being graced with romantic Venus’ presence — so flirt your way into some fun new connections and try to bring more pleasure and intimacy into your existing partnerships. Once Mercury retrograde starts mid-month, you may start revisiting some previous relationship conversations and circling back to past commitments you made to a lover. Use this opportunity to resolve old issues for good. Leo season injects your love life with more passion and confidence, and the new moon on July 24 is ideal for manifesting a deeper and more potent connection with the object of your affection. If there are conversations to be had about your relationships, the last day of the month can bring more clarity in communication.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Relationships will be extra sexy and brimming with passion this month, as lustful planet Mars is lighting up your love life with its red-hot fire of desire. If you want more commitment or connection with someone, be the initiating force. The first few weeks of July are also ripe for new adventures in sex and dating, as you’ll have more confidence and energy to devote to romance. Putting your feelings on the table will strengthen your intimate bonds. The last third of the month finds amorous Venus clashing with Mars in your partnerships zone, making it harder to get comfortable in love or let your guard down. Focus on being present and make sure you don’t react to your partner based on old triggers.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.