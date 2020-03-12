The NHS website has provided a list of COVID-19 symptoms and has advised that, if you are experiencing any, you should self-isolate and seek advice from medical professionals, who may ask you to get tested. But how do you get tested for coronavirus in the UK?

As of Oct. 25 28,744,108 COVID-19 tests have been processed of which 873,800 came back positive. In April the government announced a testing strategy which aimed to test more people with symptoms as well as people who had come into close contact with those displaying symptoms. The government launched the NHS Test and Trace system in May and at the end of September the government said that more than one in ten people in England have been tested at least once during the pandemic.

If you think you might have coronavirus here’s what you need to do, based on advice from the NHS.

Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

When should you get tested for coronavirus?

The symptoms of COVID-19 given by the NHS are a cough, shortness of breath, and a high temperature. You may also notice a loss in your sense of smell or taste. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should call 111 to get assistance. It is especially important to call if you’ve been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or have recently come back from a country that’s classed as a high risk. Similarly, you may be notified through the NHS Track and Trace app that you’ve been in close proximity to someone with COVID-19 symptoms. If this is the case, you should self isolate for 14 days and, if you start to exhibit symptoms, you should be tested.

It’s important that you have a test done within the first five days of having symptoms.

What are the first steps in getting tested for coronavirus in the UK?

If you’re concerned you may have COVID-19 then the best thing to do is to stay at home and avoid contact with other people. You shouldn’t go to your GP or hospital. Instead, call the NHS 111 number to seek their advice.

You can also check your symptoms against the NHS website. To get tested you have to visit the government website to assess whether you can have a test sent to your house or whether you should go to a testing site. To book a slot you must go through the government website.

A normal COVID-19 test involves taking a swab from the back of your throat and up your nose. You may administer the test yourself or a clinician may do it for you.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Where and how you are tested varies depending on area and case. Right now, there a few different ways you can be tested:

You may be asked to drive to a special testing site, or a hospital carpark, where a medical professional in protective gear will come out and test you through your car window.

You may be asked to visit an isolation booth outside a hospitals.

You may be visited by a specialist testing team at home.

You could be sent a test kit to do at home and send back in a labelled envelope

Currently, you can also buy a COVID-19 test from a private clinic. On Oct. 26 Boots announced its plan to offer testing services which could give patients a result within 12 minutes. They said the LumiraDx devices will be put in some pharmacies over the next few weeks and the test will cost £120. A spokesperson for Boots also said that the price would drop depending on demand.

After doing a test, you’ll then be asked to isolate for two weeks unless your test comes back negative.

Can you be tested for immunity?

An antibody test, to test if you’ve had COVID-19 before, has been developed but isn’t widely available yet. Currently, the antibody test is only available to people who work in health and social care and education. The antibody test can tell you if you’ve had COVID-19 but isn’t an assurance that you’re immune.

Best practices

Whether you are experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 or not, you should still try to keep yourself safe by making sure you wash your hands regularly and thoroughly and avoid touching your face, wearing a mask when in enclosed public spaces and adhering to COVID-19 restrictions in your area.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.