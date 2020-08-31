5 Ways To Keep Demanding Justice For Jacob Blake

Even if you follow the news as much as your mental health can handle, it can be hard to know what issues to focus on. This week, you might be solely focused on ways to create justice for Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officers on Sunday, Aug. 23.
Take advantage of some of your screen time to demand accountability for the police shooting of Blake, and get involved with local anti-racist organizations if you're able to contribute a little more to the movement. As protests continue across the country against racist state violence and police brutality, helping Black trans protesters can alleviate some of the dangers facing marginalized activists. Having a talk with your uncle about how focusing on "looting" when talking about protests is problematic might be unpleasant, but it's also quite necessary. Below, you can find a petition to sign, an email to write, a conversation to have, and places to donate or volunteer if you want to make a difference.
You can't do something about everything — but if you feel like you're spiraling at the state of the world, you might feel better if you do one thing about something. Here are five actions you can take this week to support anti-racist movements across the country.