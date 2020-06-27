Whether you buy heads of lettuce, romaine hearts, or bunches of kale, the best way to keep those healthy greens fresh is this quick two-part process (and don't worry: it actually doesn't take much time at all). First, wash your greens. This can be done manually or with a handy salad spinner. Then once the leaves are dry, place them in an airtight container. If you buy pre-washed greens, you can proceed straight to the airtight container. To go the extra mile, place a paper towel on the bottom of the container, as well as on top of your greens to help pick up any extra moisture.

Start With A Salad Spinner

A salad spinner might seem like a bit of a space-zapper, but this smartly designed model from Oxo is actually incredibly versatile. The basket can be used as a colander, and the clear bowl can be used for serving. Assembled, it quickly rinses your greens with a simple, one-handed pump operation. The non-slip ring at the base prevents the bowl from sliding all over your countertop and it even comes with a button to stop the spinning in seconds. All parts are safe to throw in the dishwasher (top shelf only) and when you're ready to store it, the lid collapses flat. One fan even noted, "You can also store the left over salad right in the spinner by placing the top back on and engaging the locking mechanism and then placing the entire device right into your refrigerator."

Store Washed Greens In An Airtight Container

This large, rectangular BPA-free food storage container is airtight thanks to its proprietary locking system and silicone seal. Its total capacity is 236 ounces, which means it's large enough to store plenty of greens for a week's worth of salads — and it's versatile too. It's freezer- and microwave-safe (without lid), and dishwasher-safe too on the top shelf. You can also opt to get a multi-piece set, ranging from a 4-piece set to an 8-piece set, within the same listing if you’re in the mood for stocking up.