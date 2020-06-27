Shopping
How To Keep Fruits And Vegetables Fresh
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
In my house, there's always the sad day when I need to empty out what's dwindling in the crisper drawers: shriveled, soggy, or moldy produce. I decided it was time to figure out what I was doing wrong so that I could enjoy every last bite of the pricey organic foods I was buying. If you're wondering how to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, let this be your comprehensive guide. From everyday lettuce and herbs to stone fruits, berries, and beyond, once you know how to properly store your produce, it's game-changing (and cost-saving!).
I've rounded up some super useful products below to get you on your way to storing fruits and veg correctly. While some items may seem a little pricey upfront, not squandering uneaten produce is actually going to save you money in the long run. In fact, the average family of four wastes at least $1,500 in wasted food each year. Plus, extending the life of your produce means less trips to the store which is always a win.
And if you're ever in doubt about what to do with a certain kind of produce not listed below, this list from the American Heart Association is a great one to bookmark.