Yes, 2020 has sucked, but the one silver lining has been the serious amount of home cooking going on in households around the world. As an act of good will, some of the most beloved brands and chains have been revealing their close-kept secret recipes during lockdown to help all us novice chefs and baker, and now the godfathers of ice cream have dropped the ultimate bombshell. So gird your loins and loosen your belts because Ben & Jerry's have shared their cookie dough recipe and nothing will ever be the same again.

The good news is that the recipe is easy AF and requires only seven ingredients – most of which you'll already have at home. Below is a step by step guide on how to make your very own batch of Ben & Jerry's famous cookie dough.

Ingredients

250g brown sugar

250g flour

125g chocolate chips

8 tbsp unsalted butter, room temperature

2 tbsp double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ tsp salt

Step One

Heat your flour either in the oven or the microwave until it reaches 74°C (165°F). Use a cooking thermometer to be doubly sure of the temperature as raw flour (yes, flour is a raw ingredient) may contain E. coli, which can lead to serious food poisoning.

Step Two

OK now the health and safety bit is over, using either a stand mixer or a hand mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Step Three

Add to your mixture the vanilla, cream, and salt. Use your mixer to combine the ingredients.

Step Four

Add your flour and mix.

Step Five

Fold in your chocolate chips with a spoon or spatula.

So there you have it! Keep the dough refrigerated in a nice airtight container in order to keep it fresh for longer — although my expert opinion is it won't last very long.