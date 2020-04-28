It’s safe to say, Nando's is practically a national treasure at this point. And for those desperately missing that Peri-Peri goodness while in lockdown, fear not because Nando's are sharing their recipes for everyone to try at home. The new Bring The Heat Home IGTV series sees Nando's head of food, Tim Molema, team up with some top UK talent for cookalongs, as they recreate some of our favourite Nando's dishes.

Last week, London singer JGrrey stepped into the kitchen for a classic combo: Peri-Peri chicken thighs, spicy rice and macho peas. This week (on April 30, at 7 p.m.), it’s Mancunian rapper Aitch’s turn to serve up Peri-Peri wings, Peri-salted chips and garlic bread. And on May 7, Manchester United player Jesse Lingard will be cooking Peri-Peri chicken pitta with avocado and halloumi, and rainbow slaw.

While the Nando's recipes are pretty straightforward (encouraging you to just buy the brand's marinade), chef and food writer Gizzi Erskine and rapper Professor Green, have gone to extra mile to make their own Nando's Peri-Peri sauce recipe from scratch. The pair are hosting a weekly live cookalong via their new Instagram platform, Giz'n'Green, where they recreate a different "fakeaway" every Monday night (so far, we've enjoyed their version of a Big Mac, a doner kebab and Wagamama's katsu curry).

Make sure you're following Nando's instagram page for updates on future cookalongs – and Giz'n'Green's if you want the challenge of more intricate recipes, to take your fakeaway nights to the next level.

Here's a recap of some of the recipes below:

Giz'n'Green's medium-garlic Peri-Peri chicken

Ingredients

8 chicken thighs (or 10 whole wings)

1 onion

8 cloves of garlic

3-6 red thai chillis

40g sugar

40ml of any vinegar (except balsamic or sherry)

80ml lime juice

1/2 tsp cayenne

1 tsp of paprika or smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

The Method

Carefully debone the chicken thigh, leaving the skin on. Blitz the rest of the ingredients together a food processor or blender until smooth. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a pan, add the Peri-Peri sauce, and allow to gently reduce for 15 minutes. Toss the chicken in oil and salt and grill on a BBQ (low, slow and lidded) or on a griddle pan until almost crisp. Finally, baste the chicken with the sauce for the last few minutes of cooking.

Nando's Macho Peas

Ingredients

400g frozen peas

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

3-4 sprigs of fresh parsley, finely chopped

2-3 sprigs of mint

1/4 tsp salt

2 good pinches of dried red chilli flakes (add more if you like it hot!)

Method

Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Add the peas and cook for 3 minutes, then drain in a colander. In the same pan, heat the butter and olive oil, until the butter has melted. Add the salt and chilli flakes and cook for 30 seconds. Add the peas back into the pan, stir through the chopped herbs, and mix well. Taste for seasoning, and you're done.

Nando's Spicy Rice

Ingredients

200g basmati rice

450ml cold water

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1/2 white onion, peeled & finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 green pepper, finely diced

1 small green chilli, thinly sliced

1/2 can chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp ground turmeric

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

Juice of 1 lemon

Small handful of coriander

The Method