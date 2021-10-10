It’s safe to say that Biscoff has dominated foodie trends in the past few years. Supermarkets are hopping on the Biscoff train and launching everything from cheesecakes to ice cream and chocolate bars, and the list of goodies you can make at home with the spread is seemingly endless.

And as the Autumn sweeps in and we once again arrive at hot drink season, you’ll no doubt be interested to know that Biscoff hot chocolate is very much a thing.

In fact, one recipe on TikTok shows how easy it is to make the decadent drink with just three ingredients.

Michelin-trained chef Poppy O’Toole (@poppycooks on TikTok) proved that all you need to do to make the perfect winter drink is mix a big spoonful of the spread into a tall glass of hot milk. Then, simply add whipped cream onto the top (if you desire), and get drinking. A full break down of the recipe can be found on Poppy’s Instagram.

For those wondering how this constitutes as hot chocolate, you have a point; there’s no actual chocolate used in the recipe. However, if you’d like to, you could always add in some chocolate powder to make it sweeter and more like a classic winter hot choccy.

