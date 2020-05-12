18 Lotus Biscoff Recipes You’ll Want To Bake ASAP

With a Lotus Biscoff-inspired caramel liquor, Five Guys’ Lotus milkshake, and Sainsbury’s Lotus cheesecake, it’s safe to say that Lotus Biscoff is all the rage. The biscuits are sweet, crumbly, and beautifully bite-sized, and together with Biscoff-flavoured spread, make for a great addition to cakes, bakes, and other sweet treats. I've scoured the internet to find the best Lotus Biscoff recipes that you can try at home.

The list below offers recipes for all abilities and tastes, including everything from cookies and cupcakes to shortbread and even homemade doughnuts.

Those with plant-based diets will be happy to hear that Lotus Biscoff biscuits are actually vegan. As a matter of fact, they're listed on PETA's "accidentally vegan" list alongside Oreos and other much-loved snacks. This means that many of the recipes below are suitable for those who choose to avoid all animal-based products.

Keep reading to discover some of the most mouth-watering bakes you'll ever try.

1 Biscoff Fudge Fudge made in a slow cooker that needs no baking and is packed full of Biscoff? Where do I sign? This recipe comes from Leeds-based foodie blogger Ashlie, and only requires four ingredients: white chocolate, condensed milk, Lotus spread, and Lotus biscuits. The kicker? As you’ll only need a slow cooker and a tin tray, washing up will be a piece of cake.

2 Biscoff Brownies This recipe from Sugar Salt Magic is a perfectly fudgy, melt in the mouth brownie which goes excellently with a coffee. One great thing about this recipe is that it is totally customisable in that you can end up with a melty, fudgey brownie if you bake it for a shorter period of time, or a lighter cakier version by leaving it in the oven for longer. It’s up to you!

3 Vegan Biscoff Brownies This delicious recipe from The Forkful makes use of not only Biscoff spread but another vegan favourite: a flax seed egg replacement. With an estimated prep time of 10 minutes and a cook time of 20 minutes, this is one you can whip up when you need a last-minute recipe idea for a dinner party.

4 Biscoff Millionaire's Shortbread Jane's Patisserie comes through here with a Biscoff twist on a classic sweet treat. A luscious Biscoff biscuit base is topped with caramel and a Biscoff spread glaze -- double the biscoff, and caramel?! A winning combination.

5 Biscoff Cheesecake This recipe from the Biscoff website involves white chocolate, biscoff biscuits, and double cream. As for the cheese, you’ll need some mascarpone. With just a bit of work (some melting, grinding, and mixing), the end result is a rich, decadent dessert that looks like it was made by a professional.

6 Biscoff Cupcakes If you’re more in the mood for something light and portable, why not try Baking Mad's Biscoff cupcake recipe? It is perfect for baking novices – it's easy to make and the ingredients list is mercifully small.

7 Biscoff Explosion Cookies Cleobuttera's 'explosion' cookies take their name from their lava-cake-like gooey centre. Imagine...a chewy, melt-in-your-mouth cookie with bursts to reveal creamy Biscoff spread... Just, wow. Although this recipe requires a bit more effort, the end result should be well worth the work.

8 Biscoff Banana Bread Here's a twist on the classic recipe from Mrs Bishop's Bakes & Banter Although on the surface it looks a lot like your typical banana bread, the addition of Biscoff spread lends it a spiced, caramel flavour that is both warming and delicious. This banana bread will kick all other banana breads to the curb.

9 Biscoff Truffles Truffles might sound posh and like they take a lot of work to make, but these delightful bites come courtesy of Hungry Happenings and contain only three ingredients. Almost as easy to make as they are to gobble in one bite.

10 Buttery Biscoff Bars Household favourites B&M shared a recipe that will drive anyone with a sweet tooth absolutely wild. The best part? It combines milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and white chocolate in its chocolate layer -- a must-try for chocolate lovers.

11 Biscoff Cinnamon Rolls Sainsbury's Shoutout to icons of the supermarket world Sainsbury's for this recipe that will leave you with sticky fingers and happy tummies. Although the recipe sounds complicated, all you’ll need in addition to your kitchen staples are fast action yeast, icing sugar, and cream cheese. Easy!

12 Biscoff Doughnuts Just when you thought doughnuts couldn't get any better, Baking A Moment thought came up with this recipe for a homemade Biscoff version. As this recipe involves deep frying to achieve soft, pillowy doughnuts, arm yourself with a sugar or oil thermometer to ensure you achieve the perfect bite and take care with hot oil.

13 Vegan Biscoff Cheesecake This vegan Biscoff cheesecake from Baking Mad is almost too easy to make and a total crowd pleaser, much like its non-vegan counterpart. I'd be astounded if anyone was able to notice the difference between this and a regular one.

14 Three Ingredient Biscoff Tray Bake Any recipe with few ingredients is a crowd pleaser because not only will everyone get to enjoy eating it, but you'll be able to enjoy the ease of baking it too. This recipe comes from Good Housekeeping and is one of the easiest recipes I've ever come across.

15 Biscoff Rocky Road Biscuit, chocolate, marshmallow — what more could you want alongside a cuppa? Kitchen Mason's recipe is super quick and simply delicious. A pro tip? When chopping your biscoff, keep them chunky rather than chopping too finely. You won’t lose their crunch that way.

16 Biscoff Pear Tart Almost nothing can top a warm fruit tart topped with some ice cream, but what if I told you that you can up the ante further with a Biscoff pear tart, courtesy of the good people at Lotus Biscoff? This six-step recipe yields the perfect dessert for a homely dinner, and would probably be a great one to bring out at Christmas too.

17 Biscoff Blondies While brownies have an intense chocolatey flavour, blondies contain notes of caramel and butterscotch, making them the ideal medium for anything Biscoff-flavoured. This recipe, from Katie Cakes, takes only 35 minutes, making for a scrumptious and easy tea time treat.

18 Biscoff Ice Cream Cake While this recipe takes a little more time and patience, we promise it’ll be worth the wait. Ice cream is balanced by layers of cookie butter and coffee-dipped Biscoff cookies help to offer some texture. Yes, you read that right, coffee-dipped Biscoff cookies. Why hasn’t anyone thought of this before? Thank you, Butter Over Bae.