Colin the Caterpillar turned 30 this year and in celebration of the cake that’s adorned the table at every birthday party I had growing up there've been loads of special iterations of the delicious, celebratory treat. Just in time for spooky season M&S have unveiled a recipe for Colin Caterpillar toffee apples. This adorable twist on a halloween classic would be perfect for any Zoom halloween parties you have organised or even just to nibble on as you watch some scary films.

M&S’s latest creepy campaign is sure to make your Oct. 31 plans a little bit better. They’ve created a section on their website with all of the halloween themed snacks and treats you could want. Alongside gingerbread rum punch and beastly bangers, they’ve released a recipe for Colin toffee apples.

To make them all you will need is:

4 large apples

1 bottle toffee dessert sauce

1 chocolate sponge roll

1 jar jazzie sprinkles

300g milk chocolate, broken into small pieces

100g white chocolate, broken into small pieces

4 mini Colin chocolate faces

You can buy all of the above from M&S. Once you have your ingredients you'll need to push the lollipop sticks into your apples so they’re secure easy to eat. Empty the toffee sauce into a bowl and roll your apples in until they’re coated thoroughly.

Then put them on a baking tray and in the fridge for 15 minutes. While they’re chilling, break up the sponge until it resembles chunky breadcrumbs and pour in sprinkles. Mix them together.

Melt your milk chocolate and take your apples out of the fridge to dip in. Then roll the chocolate apples in the sponge and sprinkle mix and chill for another 15 minutes.

Melt the white chocolate and drizzle over the apples. You can also use it as a glue to stick Colin’s face onto the apple. Then chill for another two hours.

If you can’t imagine anything better than a Colin the Caterpillar themed halloween (because what could beat that) you can also pick up Frankencolin cake. This is the normal cake you know and love but with decorative chocolate nuts and bolts.