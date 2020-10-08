A cursory look out the window ought to indicate that autumn is well and truly upon us and alongside pumpkin, spice, and all things nice M&S are selling a Halloween Colin The Caterpillar.

Pause for M&S lady voice.

Not just any Colin, but a Frankencolin. A decadent chocolate sponge roll, smothered in chocolate and decorated with nuts and bolts.

Oh hello. So the twist on the nation's favourite go-to-birthday cake is actually low key terrifying. There's fangs, plus is face is green (I guess a bit more traditional for a caterpillar) and menacing AF. And he comes as part of a set. There are also mini Frankencolins so you can really freak everybody at home out. You'll be able to grab yours in store from Oct. 14.

Colin's not alone in having a spookalicious make over and the nation's most beloved snack purveyor has been at it again with all treats no tricks, especially in their freshly baked aisle. Their signature Yumnuts are getting their very own creepy make over as Yummy Mummy Yumnuts, £1.35 each. They've got white fondant bandage keeping them snug and some deathly eyes to stare into your soul while you gobble them up.

Fans of the unbeatable M&S cookies need to try their limited-edition sticky toffee ones. They're melt in the mouth delicious, made with a mix of dark chocolate, toffee, and caramel pieces, a creepy pair of peepers, and at only 75p each you might as well get a few.

Luckily all of the above are available right now so you can run out to your nearest store ASAP.

One of the most startling offerings is their Petrifying Popping Candy Brain (try saying that 6 times) which will be available for £4.50 from Oct 26. It's a vegan0friendly apple jelly with a gruesome raspberry drizzle, and popping candy sprinkle. M&S claim that the popping lasts for up to an hour, which is in itself a truly terrifying thought.

So head on down to your nearest store and fill up your boots with all their finest creepy treats, available for a limited time only.