How To Make Easy, Flaky Air-Fried Apple Pies

It’s official: air-frying makes baking more fun. On this episode of Bustle Bites, Alexandra is drawing inspiration from Taste of Home’s Apple Spice Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting and making Air-Fried Apple Pies with Brown Sugar Glaze. Once you’ve made this ridiculously flavorful (and easy) version of apple pie, you’ll never go back. The ingredients are listed below for those of you who are ready to get cooking. Be sure to head to Taste of Home's YouTube channel to learn how to make their Apple Spice Cake, and remember to tag Bustle and Taste of Home when you make them! #BustleBites

Apple Pie Ingredients:

2 honeycrisp apples

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Store-bought puff pastry

Flour for dusting

Brown Sugar Icing Ingredients:

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup powdered sugar

Bustle Bites is the hosted cooking show that teaches you how to elevate the food trends you’re seeing all over the internet — no matter your skill level in the kitchen. Each episode features a BDG contributor as they create a trending recipe, making it super easy for anyone to follow along.

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Producer: Alexandra Machover

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Editor: Nolan Thomas