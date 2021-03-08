Bustle Bites
How To Make Fluffy Baked Apple Cider Donuts
Follow along with Stephen Taylor to learn how to make this surprisingly simple and very autumnal treat!
Fall is just around the corner, and so are our favorite fall treats. Follow along as Bustle Shooter & Editor Stephen Taylor shows us how to make his version of Apple Cider Donuts. Steph bakes these instead of frying, so the texture is cakey and moist. And to make them even better, he’s tossing them in cinnamon and nutmeg sugar… yum! These donuts will remind you of apple picking and will bring fall flavors to your kitchen. Remember to tag us if you make it!
Ingredients:
DRY MIXTURE
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
¼ teaspoon salt
WET MIXTURE
1½ cups apple cider
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg, room temperature
½ cup packed brown sugar
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup granulated sugar
TOPPING
1 cup granulated sugar
¾ teaspoon cinnamon
¾ teaspoon apple pie spice or nutmeg
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Host: Stephen Taylor
Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair
Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton
Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze
Producer: Alexandra Machover
Design Director: Andenew Ayele
Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan
Post Supervisor: Amy Adair
Editor: Stephen Taylor