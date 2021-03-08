How To Make Fluffy Baked Apple Cider Donuts

Fall is just around the corner, and so are our favorite fall treats. Follow along as Bustle Shooter & Editor Stephen Taylor shows us how to make his version of Apple Cider Donuts. Steph bakes these instead of frying, so the texture is cakey and moist. And to make them even better, he’s tossing them in cinnamon and nutmeg sugar… yum! These donuts will remind you of apple picking and will bring fall flavors to your kitchen. Remember to tag us if you make it!

Ingredients:

DRY MIXTURE

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

WET MIXTURE

1½ cups apple cider

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, room temperature

½ cup packed brown sugar

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup granulated sugar

TOPPING

1 cup granulated sugar

¾ teaspoon cinnamon

¾ teaspoon apple pie spice or nutmeg

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Host: Stephen Taylor

Executive Creative Director: Lauren Sofair

Executive Producer: Whitney Buxton

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Producer: Alexandra Machover

Design Director: Andenew Ayele

Motion Designer: Jeff Donlan

Post Supervisor: Amy Adair

Editor: Stephen Taylor