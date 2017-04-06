There is nothing more refreshing than the floral scents of spring and summertime. And, if you are a fan of fragrant flavors, you will love — and find lots of uses for — homemade lavender syrup. This beverage sweetener is ridiculously easy to make, promise. Worry not because you don’t have to be a seasoned professional in the kitchen to take on this basic recipe.

As lavender syrup isn’t a common find in most stores, you might be wondering how one would even use it in their kitchen. For starters, it transforms the most basic beverages into one-of-a-kind, purple-tinted concoctions. You can add it to hot or iced tea, cream soda, or ginger ale. Even plain water can be infused with lavender syrup if you want to spruce it up. When the hot summer weather hits, add it to freshly squeezed lemonade. The flavors will complement each other so well that you’ll be wondering how you ever survived without it.

If you’re a fan of creative cocktail recipes, you’re not alone. TikTokers are taking to the social media app to share their lavender syrup recipes and it’s honestly the most wholesome viewing experience. The TikTok hashtag #lavendersyrup alone has 3.5 million views and is packed with videos showing users how to make a lavender matcha latte and even a blueberry lavender syrup, to start. As an FYI, it pairs perfectly with sparkling wine, champagne, and gin for a boozy take on the trend. Vodka also makes a great pairing, especially if it’s vanilla-flavored or similarly sweet.. Lemon, orange, and grapefruit martinis can even benefit from this addition.

How To Make Lavender Syrup At Home

Following the recipe in a June 2022 TikTok video posted by Trazia Rae, this simple lavender syrup is a breeze to make and only requires three ingredients. Not sure if it’s going to be too much to take on? Rae reassures her viewers at the beginning of the video: “This is the basic recipe for any type of simple syrup. That’s why it’s called ‘simple,’ because it’s super easy.” Brilliant news.

Lavender Syrup Ingredients

1 cup of water

1 cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of dried lavender

Process

1. Add the water and sugar to a pot. Bring to a low simmer until sugar dissolves. Be sure to regularly stir the mixture to prevent the sugar from settling on the bottom.

2. Once the sugar dissolves, stir in the dried lavender. Then, cover with a lid and let steep for 15-20 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and strain into a small jar. Let syrup cool to room temperature and place in the refrigerator.

Feel free to decorate the jar with a simple homemade tag for some extra pizzazz. P.S. Your lavender syrup will last for up to four weeks in the refrigerator — unless you eat it all beforehand, of course.