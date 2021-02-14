2 Simple Mochi Recipes To Try At Home

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll be fully aware of the furore Little Moons have been causing all over the internet. The little mochi balls have sent the TikTok generation wild, with hoards of young people flocking to local supermarkets to try and bag a box (or 12). The problem is, with everyone having the same idea, stocks are low pretty much everywhere. Tired of Little Moons being sold out wherever you try? Then you may be interested in finding out how to make your own mochi balls.

Little Moons have become so popular that Tesco — one of their main stockists — has seen an incredible 1,300% spike in sales recently. Unsurprisingly, this means that, if you want to get your hands on some, it may be a bit of an up-hill battle.

It is worth noting however that, as well as Tesco, there are other locations you can attempt to stock up on them. Ocado, for example, has all 12 flavours available online, while some areas can even now get them via Deliveroo or pick up boxes with dedicated services.

But Little Moons fatigue is rapidly becoming very real, and if you're tired of trying unsuccessfully to book an Ocado slot, don't live in the right area, or just begrudge spending £4.50 on an icy treat, you could always try and make some yourself.

1. Joshua Weissman's 4 Ingredient Mochi

Luckily, the internet has come to our aid with recipes and techniques aplenty. As with most things, YouTube is the place to go for this, and perhaps the best recipe I found is by popular cook and food blogger Joshua Weissman. His seven minute long video shows you how to make mochi balls with just four ingredients: rice flour, granulated sugar, corn starch, and ice cream (oh, and a little dash of water).

2. Gemma Stafford's Mochi With Homemade Ice Cream

If you prefer to follow along with an old-school written recipe with tips on how to whip up homemade ice cream too, this one by Gemma's Bigger Bolder Baking is super detailed and easy to follow. Her little pink mochi balls look both super cute and deliciously delectable.

Once you've made your mochi balls, be sure to store them in the freezer and eat them within a week (if you can wait that long!).

Now is a better time than ever to give these little treats a go; I mean realistically, we have nothing but time!