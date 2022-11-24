Here’s Why You Can’t Create A Playlist On TikTok

While you may already know how to keep the TikToks you see on your feed organized you might not know how to organize the videos you post on your own page. That’s where TikTok playlists come in handy, and even if you’re not sure how to make one you’ve likely come across them on some of your favorite influencers’ profiles.

If you post a bunch of different content — like recipe videos, makeup tutorials, and home hacks — you might want to keep them all grouped together somehow even if you post them in no orderly fashion. To do so, you’ll want to create playlists, but there are a few things you should know about who can create them on the app and how to do so. Read on to learn about creating playlists on TikTok.

What Is A Playlist On TikTok?

TikTok playlists are only visible on a user’s profile on the mobile app and you’ll see them under their bio and right above the videos if they’re enabled. Each playlist will have a name (which can include emojis) and a little graphic with a play symbol on it. When you click on a playlist, you’ll be redirected to a feed of only the videos included in that playlist so you can watch them one after another.

Users often make playlists for videos of similar content or even “story time” videos that are posted in parts. Take @helltefi, for example, who makes multi-part series about different pop culture moments on her TikTok page. When you go to her profile, you can scroll through her playlists to find which story you want to watch and won’t have to shuffle through her hundreds of videos to find the next video in a given series.

You can find creators’ playlists on their profiles under their bio and above their videos. TikTok/hellotefi

Who Can Create A Playlist On TikTok?

The catch is that not every account has the capability to create a playlist on TikTok at the moment. According to TikTok’s website, if you don’t see the option to make playlists in the Video tab of your profile, you don’t have access to this feature yet. This feature is available to creators only, so it may be based on follower counts and posting consistency, similar to the verification process.

How To Make A Playlist On TikTok

If you happen to have the ability to make a playlist on your TikTok account, here’s how to do so.

Make A Playlist From Your Profile

Go to your profile by tapping the bottom right corner of your app. Make sure you’re in the Videos tab of your profile and then click “Sort videos into playlist” (if you haven’t created any playlists yet) or the plus icon next to your carousel of existing playlists if you already have some. Next, you’ll be prompted with steps in the app to name your playlist and add videos. Note that you can only add public videos to a playlist.

Make A Playlist From A Video

If you’re rewatching an existing video on your profile, you might be struck with the idea to make a playlist for it right then and there. In this case, tap the three-dot icon on the right of the video or press and hold down on the video. You’ll be given the option to “Add to playlist” which you should click to get a “Create a playlist” option. From there, you’ll be given steps to name your playlist and include additional videos.