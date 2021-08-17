Labor Day is approaching us quickly, and you know what that means: the unofficial last day of summer. If you’re looking for a sign to take advantage of the little bit of sunshine and summer fun we have left, this is it. If you’ve been anywhere near food TikTok lately, you’ve probably heard of the whipped lemonade trend that’s going viral. Allow me to let you in on a little secret: This tasty treat is the definition of refreshing, and it’s hands down the drink you need to close out summer 2021 with a bang.

If a trend goes viral on TikTok, you know there’s some validity to it. TikTokers are known to be brutally honest in their taste tests, so the fact that this trend has lasted all summer is a pretty good tell-tale sign that the drink will stand the test of time. I’ve compiled the best of the best, the crème de la crème of whipped lemonade TikToks — and trust me when I say, there are no shortage of concoctions here.

But first, let’s start with the classics. There are two similar ways of making the drink. The first is to combine all the ingredients in a blender. This way creates a iced frozen-esque drink. The other way is to use a frother or a merging blender wand and add the ice in after mixing it. By using this, your drink will be more whipped-like and creamier.

For Starters, You’ll Only Need Four Ingredients:

Ice

Whipped Cream

Condensed Milk

Lemon Juice

In this version, TikTok user @thegoldenbalance shows us how to use the merging blender wand. He combines lemon juice with sweetened condensed milk, mixes it all together with a merging blender wand, and then, he chills a cup, adds ice, and pours his creamy lemonade over. He finishes the drink off with water.

Another TikTok user @mistermezsskitchen’s energy matches the vibe of this summer drink. In this version, he adds ice, lemon juice, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream to a blender. The end result is a more frozen alternative.

If you want to get a little creative and add a twist on the classic, there are lots of variations you can consider. Plus, TikTok users have already tried it out, so that makes your job a lot easier because you know these recipes passed the taste test.

Fun Fruit Variations...

Lime Whipped Lemonade

Raspberry Whipped Lemonade

Mango Whipped Lemonade

But Wait, There’s A Vegan Alternative, Too

No one should be exempt from trying the greatness that is this summer drink. TikTok user @plantyou shows vegans how they can enjoy the same great drink by switching out the condensed milk for coconut milk.

How To Spice It Up With Alcohol...

A little party never hurt nobody. Spice up your Labor Day creamy lemonade by adding some booze. I mean, it’s the end of summer, so we should be celebrating accordingly, right?!

Tangy Whipped Alcohol Lemonade:

Ingredients:

3 cups of ice

1/4 cup of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup of fresh lemon juice

Rum of your choosing (amount to your preferences)

Note: Malibu worked great for me.

Directions:

Combine ice, sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, and rum in a blender. Mix it up, pour it in a chilled glass, top it off with a fresh lemon, and boom! You’ve got yourself a boozy whipped lemonade.

As I’m sure you caught on, there’s not one way to make this drink. That’s what makes it so versatile. We still have a little time before summer closes out, so take that as an opportunity to make as many creamy lemonades that you can, and be sure to post your concoction to TikTok. Happy sipping!