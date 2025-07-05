Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, July 5

Whether you’re dealing with a Fourth of July hangover or wake up feeling bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, today’s cosmic vibe promises that the world is your oyster. The moon is in moody Scorpio all day, which can sometimes cause you to sulk. However, a gorgeous connection between the moon and the sun in the morning casts a cheerful and optimistic warmth over the day ahead.

There’s no major planetary action after that, so use the smooth-sailing energy however you see fit.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Even if you’re feeling bogged down, you can still have fun. Sometimes the deepest connections are the ones that bring the most joy.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re due for a yap. Reach out to a close friend for a cathartic heart-to-heart.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Productivity shouldn’t come at the expense of happiness. Leave room in your schedule for something fulfilling today, even if your to-do list is long.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your ability to feel is limitless, which means your well of inspiration will never be dry. Channel your emotions into something creative today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Build a cocoon around yourself today where you can metamorphosize in peace. You’re on a trajectory of growth and you need a safe space to take on your new form.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You have a low tolerance for small talk today, but giving into some mindless chatter could lead to some deep revelations. Don’t underestimate the power of the yap.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Loosen your grip today and try to dismantle any feelings of scarcity. Tap into an abundance mindset and trust that the universe will provide.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, July 5, 2025. It’s OK to take your moment in the spotlight every once in a while. Don’t hide behind a façade today, because the world wants to see you shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your intuition isn’t going to steer you wrong today. Instead of leading with logic, try listening to your inner voice first. Only then should you factor in some common sense.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) True support means you have the freedom to experiment with new things. Take a moment to appreciate everyone who’s riding for you right now.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) It’s tempting to fixate on your appearance or reputation, but in the end, you simply are who you are. Don’t worry about what others see today.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ve got a craving for something inexplicable today, so go out and see what you find. An interesting spark is likely to come your way.