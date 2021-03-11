3 Easy Ways To Make TikTok's Viral Feta Pasta Vegan

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok in the past month, you’ve seen the viral TikTok baked feta pasta that everyone and their aunt with a Facebook page is obsessed with. However, not all of us are, shall we say, dairy compatible. If you’re wondering how to make the baked feta pasta vegan, you’re in luck because it’s as easy as making the original.

The original baked feta pasta recipe is pretty simple: drizzle olive oil on a block of feta and a bunch of cherry tomatoes in an oven-safe container. Add salt, pepper, garlic, and any other seasonings that speak to your carb-y soul. (Basil, red pepper, and Italian seasoning are all worthy companions of this dish.) Bake for about 40 minutes, remove it from the oven, mix in your cooked pasta, and voila! A delicious dinner courtesy of TikTok.

There are already handful of variations on the dish using burrata, goat cheese, and boursin. So, if you aren’t a fan of feta to begin with, you can try making the pasta recipe using a plant-based alternative like Boursin’s vegan cheese spread or Treeline’s herb garlic, which is similar to Boursin in texture.

However, if you’re looking to get as close to the original as possible, here are three ways to make a vegan version of the baked feta pasta.

Swap It Out For Vegan Feta

The easiest option is to simply switch out the regular feta for a plant-based block of feta. There are a handful of decent non-dairy feta options out there from vegan brands like Violife, Nafsika, and Vromage. But keep in mind: The recipe works best with a block of feta rather than crumbled feta. (Baked crumbled feta ends up being a little dry.) Honestly, you may have better luck finding vegan feta than actual feta as some people think the TikTok recipe is causing a feta shortage. (There’s no actual evidence to support this claim though a rep for Instacart told Refinery29 that “feta” is the number one trending search term on the shopping platform.)

Once you’ve got your vegan feta of choice, proceed with the recipe as per usual. You can check out this TikTok from @suhleejessica for an easy guide.

Make Vegan Feta From Tofu

If you can’t find a block of vegan feta or want to give the recipe the full DIY treatment, you can try making vegan feta from tofu. Most recipes use a mix of firm tofu, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, refined coconut oil, and various seasonings. But you can play with the texture and taste by adding other ingredients. The Edgy Veg’s recipe includes white miso paste. PlantYou’s version adds soaked cashews. This recipe from Lovin’ It Vegan adds agar agar powder.

For those looking for a quick dinner idea, this probably isn’t the recipe you want to go with. In addition to needing more ingredients, most homemade vegan feta recipes require 24 hours to set in the fridge.

Use A Vegan Feta Mix

For an easier DIY feta, Urban Cheesecraft has dairy-free cheese making kits. Their brie, feta, chevre, and fondue kit makes a total of 10 batches and slightly cheaper than buying the equivalent amount of pre-made vegan feta. The kit doesn’t include everything you need as you’ll need to have oil and some sort of base (e.g. nuts, seeds, veggies, white beans). However, their kit takes care of any of the harder-to-find ingredients, most of the measuring, and is ready in about an hour.

If all else fails, there’s always Annie’s vegan mac and cheese.