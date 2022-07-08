Everything You Need To Totally Recharge In Your Apartment

With travel costs rising, staycations are looking better than ever to get relaxation in without having to overspend on a trip. Plus, with flight cancellations looming and airlines remaining unpredictable, eliminating a trip to the airport entirely can set you on the path to chill vibes faster than booking a tropical getaway.

There are so many ways to craft the perfect staycation and make it feel like a luxurious vacation, even if you don’t leave your home. Of course, booking a hotel nearby is always an option, but if you want to truly save on accommodations and invest in experiences, a staycation in your very own apartment is the way to go. Here are a few tips and tricks to pulling together the ultimate comforting staycation in your apartment.

Do That Wellness Activity You’ve Always Wanted To Try

Did you know you don’t have to leave your home to try cleansing meditations like breathwork, reiki, sound baths, and yoga? Use this opportunity to try something new that you’ve always been curious about. “Set up a comfy corner of your home and get Zen,” Jill Gonzalez, analyst at WalletHub and travel expert, tells Bustle. Pick up cute cushions and create a meditation corner, complete with twinkle lights, crystals, and more.

Have A Self-Care Day

Re-create the spa experience from home without having to worry about traveling or hiked-up prices. “Indulging in a spa day is a great thing to do during an apartment staycation,” Gonzalez says. “This means creating the atmosphere with some light music and scented candles, soaking in a hot bath, doing your nails, and anything else you might enjoy.”

Use a bit of the money you’re saving to treat yourself. Think: massaging foot baths and fancy sheet masks. You can even pick up a few new nail polishes and treat yourself to a mani-pedi.

Learn Something New

Part of the fun of traveling can be wine tasting and taking cooking classes that are native to the country you’re in, but you don’t have to budge from your own kitchen in order to do any of these things. “There are dozens of opportunities to choose from, such as learning how to cook, how to make a new drink, or how to play a musical instrument,” says Gonzalez. Try making Spanish paella or making homemade ravioli as if you were in Italy. The opportunities are truly endless.

Taking a class from home has all of the obvious perks like saving money on travel and accommodations, but “you're also stress-free from things like packing, waiting to board a plane, or sitting in a means of transportation waiting to get to your destination,” says Gonzalez.

Invite Friends Over For A Private Screening Experience

Nowadays, you can purchase movies that are being shown in theaters to watch from the comfort of your home. Why not host a movie night with your friends or just for you and your roommates? Since you’re not traveling anywhere or shelling out hundreds for plane tickets, use it as an excuse to boost your home theater setup. Grab a large projector to turn an entire wall into a big screen. Grab sound bars that re-create a surround-sound experience, and best of all, pick up a variety of your favorite snacks to indulge Gilmore Girls-style.

Throw That Adult Dinner Party You’ve Been Dreaming Of

For some (ahem, extroverts), being around friends is the most comforting thing. While hosting a beautiful meal for all your friends can be expensive to do on just a regular night during the week, it’s different when you do it during a staycation. It can feel a lot more accessible and a fun way to mix up your time at home.

Invite a crew over to your house and pull out all the stops. Consider large canisters for pouring pre-made cocktails, fresh flowers for centerpieces, matching wine glasses, counter-sized cheese boards, and charcuterie stations that guests can serve themselves from. You can even purchase a few games and conversation-starters to whip out when the whole group is seated.

To set the mood, try a compliment circle. What better way to spend your time than by telling the people you love how much they actually mean to you? Tell your bestie who just got a new job that you’re proud of her work ethic, or tell your fashionista buddy that she inspires you to take risks. Either way you spin it, the positive vibes will be palpable and everyone will leave your home with a memory to cherish.

