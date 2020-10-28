What's The Best Way To Get Over A Breakup?

There's no other way to say it: Breakups f*cking suck. The rejection, the tears, the time spent curled up on the floor in a fetal position. The bargaining, the creeping on their social media, the listening to sad music. It's a pitiful scene, but if it sounds like something you're going through, take comfort in the fact that it's one of the most universal experiences you can have. It doesn't make it any easier, of course — but it might make you feel just a little less alone.

According to many different psychologists and dating experts, there are a million ways to try to get over an ex. Practicing self-care and prioritizing your routine is one. Starting a new hobby is another. Spending time with friends, mastering mindfulness through meditation, cleaning your entire apartment, exercise — these are all ways to take care of yourself in the wake of heartbreak.

In terms of how you deal with your ex, the conventional wisdom says to block them on all social media, cut off contact, destroy or hide all of the things in your home that remind you of them, and essentially pretend they don't exist. It's not an easy job, of course, but following these tried-and-true methods will definitely help your healing process go faster, and that's really what it's all about.

For Digital Love, Bustle's video series about dating in the digital age, a group of millennials sat down and talked about all the ways they've approached getting over a breakup. Some of their answers may surprise you — and maybe even inspire you to get over that final heartbreak hump. Check it out in the video above.

