Here’s How To Turn On Instagram Post Notifications

Ever since Instagram changed its algorithm in 2016 to show you posts based on how interested the app feels you'll be, rather than chronological ones, users have been finding ways to make their experience more enjoyable. For some, that means turning post notifications on for their friends or favorite influencers so that they never miss the pictures they want to see. Sure, the whole thing seems a little complicated — but it'll also give you a more personalized Instagram experience.

Turning on post notifications is actually super easy to do, but let's be clear about one thing before we move on: This algorithm is constantly evolving. Still, if you want to guarantee you don’t miss a post from the people you love to follow, you might want to turn on your notifications. So what can you do to ensure that you won't miss the posts you absolutely have to see?

To turn on notifications, go to the account you want to stay up to date with. On their profile, you’ll see a bell button (right next to the three dots in the top right corner). Click on the bell and you will get sent to a window that shows Posts, Stories, Reels, Videos, and Live Videos all next to toggle buttons. From here, you can pick and choose exactly what sort of posts you want to be pinged about. Note that for Live Videos, you can choose to receive notifications for every Live from this account, some notifications (Instagram will pick and choose the Lives that might interest you the most based on your algorithm), or you can turn off Live notifications completely.

Once you toggle the posts you want to be notified about, you’ll be all set going forward. Of course, you can also turn off the post notifications at any point.

You can choose to be notified of an Instagram account’s posts, stories, Reels, videos, or lives. Instagram

Sure, it might feel like a major pain in the can to have to do this with every Instagram account you love; but this is a great solution to ensure you never miss your fave influencer’s new #OOTD or a photo dump from your besties.