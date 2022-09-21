Here's How To Get Your iPhone To Update Automatically Forever

With iOS updates seemingly rolling out every other day, it can be hard to keep up. Sometimes, you might not even realize that your phone is multiple updates behind until you’re in a group chat filled with question marks instead of new emojis. You might be especially confused since the debut of iOS 16 — which allows people to unsend and edit iMessages. Even if you see update reminders on your phone, it can be easy to put off installing an update when it requires you to (gasp) be off of your phone for at least a few minutes. If you often find yourself in iOS purgatory, you might be wondering how to turn on automatic updates on an iPhone.

Turning on automatic updates allows your phone to get the latest updates when they’re available while it’s charging overnight. This is awfully convenient if you’re someone who needs your phone for work or doesn’t have time to install an update during the day. Plus, who doesn’t love waking up to the surprise of a new operating system on their phone?

If you’re ready to be up-to-speed on all things iOS, turning on automatic updates is fairly simple. Here’s everything you need to know.

All iPhones have automatic updates turned on by default. However, there’s a chance you may have accidentally turned them off somewhere along the way. To turn on automatic iOS updates for your iPhone, first head to Settings by clicking the gear icon on your home screen. Scroll down to General which is next to a gear-shaped icon, then tap “Software Update” second from the top.

At the top of your screen, next to “Automatic Updates,” you should see On or Off. Since automatic updates are the default setting for iPhones, this should already be turned on. But, if it was turned off for any reason, then tap on the Automatic Updates button.

There will be two toggle buttons listed: Download iOS Updates, and Install iOS Updates. You’ll need to automatically download iOS updates in order to install them, so be sure that both of these toggles are turned on.

Once you’ve turned both toggles on, your phone will be able to receive automatic updates.

Why Is My iPhone Not Automatically Updating?

If you have automatic updates enabled, but are still not receiving them, then you may be running into a different issue.

Though updates will be automatically downloaded, an update can only be automatically installed when your iPhone is charging and connected to Wi-Fi overnight. So, if you have found that your automatic updates aren’t working, be sure to keep your phone plugged in and connected to Wi-Fi each night so you can wake up to your phone running on an up-to-date iOS.

How To Turn Off Automatic Updates On iPhone

If you’d prefer to manually update your iPhone with every new iOS, follow the same steps to get to the Automatic Updates section of your phone. First, open up your settings and scroll down to General, then Software Update, and you’ll see Automatic Updates at the top of your screen. Toggle the Download iOS Updates and Install iOS Updates sections to off to avoid automatic updates to your phone.