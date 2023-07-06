It’s not every day we get a new social media platform. There was the big BeReal boom of 2022, we saw TikTok reach its peak in 2020, and years before that, Vine was just a mere video app with six seconds of content and a dream. Well, a fresh new social media platform just entered the chat: Threads. It’s a text-based app for public conversations that hit the App Store on July 5 and has already topped the Free Apps chart after just one day. And believe it or not, the app, which is designed to be an alternative to Twitter, actually comes from Instagram. Though it’s still in its infancy, it’s not a bad idea to get to know the new platform. Here’s the rundown on everything you need to know about the new Threads app before you join, so you can start posting like a pro.

If you’ve noticed Twitter has been giving off major signing-yearbooks-on-the-last-day-of-school energy lately, you’re not the only one. Twitter has been fraught with issues ever since Elon Musk acquired the website in October 2022, but after the release of Threads seemingly inspired a mass exodus on Twitter, it looks like users are starting to fly from the bird app coop for good. Much like Twitter, Threads allows users to share their thoughts, memes, and opinions via text-based posts that can be up to 500 characters long and can include photos, videos, and links as well.

There is a catch, though — in order to use Threads, you have to sign in using your Instagram account. This isn’t entirely a bad thing, because users will only be able to see your Threads activity via the Threads app, not IG (unless you share your posts there). That being said, users have discovered that you can’t delete your Threads account without deleting the accompanying Instagram account, so if you’re not sold on the app just, it’s probably best to steer clear for a while.

Courtesy of Instagram

There’s always a learning curve when figuring out how to use a new platform, and Threads is no exception. From making an account to writing a Thread, here’s what you need to know about the new Twitter competitor from Instagram.

How To Use The Threads App

When you make an account on Threads, your IG username and verification will carry over, so you don’t have to worry about securing your go-to handle. You can, however, customize your profile specifically for your Threads account by changing your profile picture and bio to keep your page feeling fresh. When you join, you’ll be given the option to follow the same accounts you do on Insta, as well as find users who share your same interests via the Home page.

You won’t be able to view any Instagram posts on the Threads feed, but you can access a user’s IG account from the new app by navigating to their profile and tapping the camera icon in the top right corner.

Courtesy of Instagram

To start a Thread, tap the pen and notepad icon and start typing away. You can also attach photos and videos that are up to five minutes long by tapping the paperclip icon. When you’re ready to post, tap the “Post” button on the right-hand side of the page. Similar to Twitter, you can like posts by tapping the heart icon, leave a comment via the speech bubble, and repost with the double arrows. To read the responses to a Thread, tap the number of replies underneath the post.

Your Threads feed, which you can access by tapping the house icon at the bottom left, will contain a mix of people you follow and suggested creators. There are also Mentions, Replies, and Verified tabs where you can see who has tagged or replied to you in a post and keep track of any interactions with verified users. You can access those tabs via the Activity page by tapping the heart icon at the bottom. Per the Threads blog post on the Instagram website, verification on IG carries over onto the new platform, though there’s no word on how to get verified without the initial blue check on the photo app.

Courtesy of Instagram

It’s important to note that as of right now, everything seems to be part of one feed. Unlike Twitter, there isn’t a “What’s Happening” section that tells you what’s trending and allows you to sift through other feeds, and there are no hashtags to help group content together, either.

How To Make A Threads Account

After you’ve downloaded the Threads app, your IG username should already appear on the login page. Tap the account name to get started (you won’t have to make a new password). If you want to make an account for a different page, tap the “Switch Accounts” option.

Next, you’ll have the option to either import your preexisting profile picture and bio from your IG account or customize them for Threads. Then, you’ll be asked whether you’d like to make your account public or private. From there, you can choose to follow all the same accounts you follow on IG or select a choice few by tapping the “Follow” button next to their name.

Lastly, you’ll be taken to a page titled “How Threads works,” which breaks down how your data will be used. The page also includes an explainer on the “fediverse,” which is a new social media model the app uses that allows people to “follow and interact with each other on different platforms.” Tap the “Join Threads” button at the bottom of the page and you’re good to go.

If you’ve tested the app out already, you know Threads is far from perfect. Making everyone’s Threads appear on one feed is more overwhelming than it is helpful, and being able to only search for accounts as opposed to Threads with specific keywords isn’t very user-friendly, TBH. Still, it might not be superior to Twitter right now, but who’s to say Threads won’t be the next big social media app a year from now? Guess you’ll just have to try it out to see for yourself.