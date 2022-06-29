Take Action
Recycling rates are down. Here’s what to do.
Shutterstock
According to data from a new Post-consumer Plastic Recycling Data Report, recycling rates were 5.7% lower in 2020 than they were in 2019. The reason? What you recycle doesn’t always get processed, says Boxed Water CRO Robert Koenen.
Shutterstock
We’re also consuming more single-use plastic than ever before. On average, 1,500 bottles are used every second of every day, Koenen says, which is why it’s so important to use fewer plastic items to begin with. Here’s how to cut back.