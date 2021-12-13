I Review Amazon Products For A Living & These Are The 50 Best Gifts Under $30

Some people grow up dreaming of becoming firefighters. Others stay in school for years, learning how to become doctors, engineers, scientists. As for me? I've always loved shopping. So when I say that I'm a bit of an expert when it comes to all the genius gifts you can find on Amazon, I'm not kidding. Not only have I spent the better part of my life finding the best deals and prices available, but browsing Amazon is literally in my job description.

And because I'm basically a professional Amazon shopper, I've made sure that every item on this list is $30 or less. (What can I say? I like a challenge as much as I'm sure you love finding a great deal.) That's why I've made sure to include everything from exfoliating black sugar face masks to helpful smart plugs. Or, if you're looking for bougie accessories, you might want to check out the faux leather tote bag I found. Not only does it come in dozens of colors, but the reinforced straps mean you can easily carry your laptop, lunch, wallet — all for less than $30.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or for friends, you can’t go wrong with any of these brilliant gifts. Keep scrolling for more.

1 This Stand That Wirelessly Charges Your Phone Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $16 See On Amazon You’ll definitely want to check out this stand if your phone is always on the verge of dying. Not only does it prop your phone up for hands-free video chatting, but it also charges it — no wires required. It works in landscape as well as portrait, and there’s no need to remove your case.

2 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Can Help You Relax ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add a few drops of your favorite essential oil to this diffuser, and it’ll send gentle puffs of mist wafting throughout the room. The water reservoir is large enough to keep running for up to six hours — and the narrow base makes it perfect for smaller spaces, like desks or nightstands.

3 The Face Roller That Helps Soothe Tired-Looking Eyes BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you woke up with tired eyes, this roller can help rejuvenate your skin. It gently glides over your face to help refresh your complexion, and the stone is even made from real rose quartz instead of plastic. Plus, each order also includes a gua sha scraper.

4 These Pillowcases Made From Soft Polyester Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Cotton creates more friction against your hair than polyester satin, which is why these pillowcases can help reduce unwanted frizz — all by simply sleeping on them overnight. They’re also less likely to dry out skin, and the envelope closure helps keep your pillow from slipping out.

5 A Box Of Shower Steamers That Release Essential Oils Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Peppermint, lavender, sweet orange, eucalyptus — those are only a few of the soothing essential oils that these shower steamers release. Simply place one over your drain, and it’ll gradually disintegrate while you shower. They’re safe for septic systems, as well as cruelty-free.

6 The Sheet Masks Loaded With Nourishing Ingredients Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Facial Masks (16-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only is each one of these sheet masks infused with a different nourishing ingredient, but they also contain vitamin E and collagen to help moisturize and plump skin. One reviewer even wrote that “they make your skin texture noticeably smoother.”

7 A Book Of Kid-Friendly Stories About Extraordinary Women Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Tales of Extraordinary Women Amazon $17 See On Amazon When they’ve finally grown tired of the same-old fairytales before bed, why not try giving them this book filled with stories about extraordinary women instead? From Oprah to Elizabeth I, each story features a unique narrative style that transforms history lessons into fun fairytales. It’s ideal for kids ages 6 and up.

8 This Avocado Slicer That Helps Save You Mess OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Preparing an avocado? You don’t need to break out a cutting board, knife, and spoon — just grab this handy tool. It splits, pits, and slices avocados without relying on any sharp edges, and the pitter in the center is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

9 A Hair Towel That’s Ultra-Absorbent AQUIS Long Hair Microfiber Towel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Microfiber is able to absorb more water than cotton, which means this microfiber hair towel can help get your hair drier than the towels you’ve likely been using. That means less time spent underneath a hot hair dryer — which can help reduce unwanted split ends, dryness, or even frizz.

10 These Lightning Cables That Are 10 Feet Long MFi Certified 10FT Lightning Cable Amazon $7 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of extra-long charging cables, and these 10-foot ones are long enough that you can easily relax on the couch while your phone powers up — even if the outlet is nowhere nearby. Choose from three colors: gray, black, or red.

11 An Electric Toothbrush That Comes With A Travel Case Philips One Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t leave your toothbrush exposed to the contents of your suitcase — grab this handy electric one that comes with its own travel case. It also features a built-in timer to help you keep track of how long you’ve been brushing, and it even vibrates every 30 seconds so that you know when it’s time to brush a different part of your mouth.

12 The Warm Beanie With A Built-In Headlamp HEAD LIGHTZ Beanie with Light Amazon $30 See On Amazon With three brightness settings and a powerful LED bulb, this beanie hat makes it easy to see where you’re going at night. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours — and the soft acrylic knit helps keep your head warm on even the coldest of nights.

13 A Smart Plug That Works With Voice Commands Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pair this smart plug with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control your plugged-in devices using voice commands — all from the comfort of your couch. Or, if you don’t have either, you can also use the downloadable smartphone app to control them remotely, as well as set schedules.

14 This Fire TV Stick That Lets You Stream Hulu, Netflix & More Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t have a smart television? You can still stream Netflix, Hulu, HBOMax, and more — just plug this Fire TV stick into your television’s HDMI port. And since Alexa is built into the remote, you can also use voice commands to easily search for specific shows, movies, and games.

15 A Box Of Luxurious Soaps Made With Shea Butter Pre de Provence Luxury Soap Gift Box (9-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It only takes a little bit of water to work these soaps up into a luxurious lather — and since each one is made with shea butter, they can even help moisturize dry skin. The best part? Reviewers raved about how they “last a long time.” Each order comes with nine: rose petal, coconut, milk, lavender, verbena, honey almond, white gardenia, sweet lemon, and sage.

16 The Cover That Lets You Take Extra-Deep Baths SlipX Solutions Bottomless Bath Overflow Drain Cover Amazon $9 See On Amazon Pop this cover on top of your overflow drain — you’ll instantly be able to add inches to your bathwater. And if the water gets a little too high? There’s still a hole in the top of the cover that’ll let water drain out so that your tub doesn’t spill over onto the bathroom floor.

17 These Towels That Help Exfoliate Dry Skin Korean Exfoliating Towel (8-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got dry skin on your back or knees, these towels can help exfoliate away any flakes so that you’re left feeling soft and smooth. They’re made from premium viscose rayon that dries quickly once wet — and using them can even help reduce unwanted blemishes as well as stubborn blackheads.

18 A Set Of Snails That Hold Your Tea Bag In Place Snail Shape Silicone Tea Bag Holder (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Don’t let your tea string sink into your mug — let one of these cute snails hold it for you. Each one is made from heat-resistant silicone, and many reviewers raved about how cute they look. Each order comes with 10 in various colors.

19 The Cruelty-Free Mascara With Over 148,000 Five-Star Ratings Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only is this mascara cruelty free, but the long-lasting formula stays put all day without any flaking or fading in sight. Plus, the conic-shape fiber brush helps line your lashes without leaving behind any unwanted clumps. One reviewer even wrote that “I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.”

20 A Tea Infuser Shaped Like A Cute Sloth Genuine Fred Slow Brew Sloth Tea Infuser Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can’t deny that this sloth-shaped infuser is a cute way to brew yourself fresh cup of tea — and since it hangs onto the edge, there’s no need to worry about it falling down into your cup. If you aren’t into sloths, you can also grab it as a koala, hot dog, bunny, or even a llama.

21 These Condoms That Help You Save Wine For Later Wine Condoms Wine & Beverage Bottle Stopper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of letting your wine bottle sit open until you want another glass, you can save it for later using these wine condoms. They create an airtight seal that’s 99.9% effective against spills, and you can even reuse them across multiple bottles.

22 A Set Of Makeup Brushes With Bamboo Handles BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (11-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to applying makeup, these brushes are a solid pick with thousands of positive reviews. The bamboo handles give them a professional look and feel, while the synthetic bristles feel silky as they glide across skin. Plus, each order also comes with a small travel bag.

23 The Popcorn Popper Made With Borosilicate Glass Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Popcorn Popper Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t need a bulky air popper to enjoy fresh popcorn — just fill this container with fresh kernels, then send it through the microwave for a spin. There’s no oil or butter needed in order to get your kernels to pop, though the lid features a butter melting dish if you’d like to add some flavor.

24 A Face Scrub Made With Black Sugar SKIN FOOD Black Sugar Mask Wash Off Amazon $11 See On Amazon I’m a huge fan of how refreshed this sugar scrub leaves my face feeling — and unlike some scrubs, it doesn’t leave my skin irritated or sore. The rice wine works to help moisturize your complexion so that it doesn’t dry out, while black sugar granules help exfoliate away any unwanted flakes.

25 These Scrunchies Made From Soft Satin VAGA Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Looking for a set of scrunchies that are gentle on hair? These ones are made from soft satin — and the tough elastic band in the center is even suitable for thicker heads of hair. “They don’t damage or break your hair and the satin material doesn’t leave any creases,” raved one reviewer. “Colors are so pretty in person, you definitely get your money worth!”

26 A Knife Sharpener That Takes Up Very Little Space In The Kitchen KitchenIQ Deluxe Diamond Edge Grip Sharpener Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whereas most knife sharpeners are large and bulky, this compact one can easily fit inside of nearly any drawer. Two slots let you sharpen, as well as hone your blades — and the patented edge grip feature helps prevent your knives from dragging across your counters once pulled through.

27 The Essential Oils That Can Help Soothe Your Mind Lagunamoon Essential Oils (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Adding a few drops of lavender to your pillow before bed can help calm your mind — and that’s only one of the six essential oils you’ll get in this set. There’s also peppermint, orange, lemongrass, eucalyptus, and tea tree — all of which can be used in an essential oil diffuser.

28 A Set Of Nail Polishes That Many Reviewers Call “Long Lasting” Zoya Polish Quad Nail Polish Amazon $15 See On Amazon While some nail polishes can contain harsh ingredients, this set of four is made without any formaldehyde, parabens, or camphor. Many reviewers adored how the vegan-friendly formula is “long lasting” as well as “easy to apply.” Plus, one even wrote that it “went on smooth and I only needed 2 light coats.”

29 This Shampoo Brush That Massages As It Cleanses HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp to wash away dirt and oil. The bristles are made from soft silicone, and the massage movements can even help promote blood circulation. Choose from nine different colors.

30 A Fun Card Game That’s Easy To Learn Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Amazon $10 See On Amazon It only takes about a minute to learn how to play Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, yet it’ll provide hours of fun on rainy afternoons indoors. The rules are simple: players put down a card, then take turns saying either taco, cat, goat, cheese, or pizza. If the word said aloud matches the card once flipped over, whoever slaps the card first wins the round — think of it as a fast-paced game that’s similar to Slap Jack.

31 These Lotions That Are Perfect For Dry, Cracked Skin BODY & EARTH Hand Cream Gift Set (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If your hands are dry, these lotions can help nourish them back to feeling soft and smooth. They’re made with shea butter as well as vitamin E, and they’re even suitable for various types of skin. Each order comes with six scents: cherry blossom, lavender, shea almond, rose, jasmine, and peony.

32 A Silky Kimono With A Gorgeous Lace Trim Ekouaer Lace-Trim Kimono Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for ways to add a little glamour to your daily routine? Try slipping into this silky kimono. The lace trim gives it a luxurious feeling, making it perfect for relaxing around the house — and it even comes in more than 20 shades. •. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 The Slippers Made With Warm Faux Fur Parlovable Plush Cross Band Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Step off of those cold floors and into these warm slippers. The faux fur uppers help keep your feet cozy, while the rubber sole means you can wear them on short trips to the mailbox. Plus, the memory foam insoles are undeniably plush.

34 A Layered Necklaced Plated With 14-Karat Gold Ursteel Layered Initial Choker Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon With 26 letters to choose from, you can easily grab one of these alphabetical necklaces for yourself, your friends, and even your family. It’s plated with real 14-karat gold, as well as made without any nickel or lead — so there’s no need to worry about your skin turning green.

35 This Electric Corkscrew That Pops Bottles For You Chefman Electric Wine Opener Amazon $18 See On Amazon Tired of twisting away at wine corks? You’ll definitely want to check out this electric corkscrew. Not only does it do all the work for you, but each order also comes with an aerator, foil cutter, as well as vacuum pump stopper to save your open bottles for later.

36 A Set Of Lids That Stretch To Fit Containers Adpartner Silicone Lids for Food Storage (12-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bowls, cans, halved fruit — these lids are so stretchy that they can be used to cover all of those and more. Each one is made from BPA-free silicone, and you can reuse them as many times as you like. A must-have if you’re looking to cut back on plastic wrap.

37 These Coffee Mugs Made From Sleek Glass Wells Double Walled Glass Coffee Mug (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These glass coffee mugs are a definite upgrade to the clunky ceramic ones you’ve likely got stacked in a cabinet. They’re made from tough borosilicate glass that can withstand up to 400 degrees Celsius, as well as double-wall insulated to help keep your coffee warm.

38 A Phone Holder That Mounts To Your Dashboard iOttie Dash & Windshield Mount Phone Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Designed to work with nearly any phone, this mount is a must-have for hands-free driving. It mounts to your dashboard, making it ultra-stable so that your phone is easy to read — and the telescopic arm combined with the ball joint allow you to angle it in all directions.

39 The Portable Charger That’s Ultra-Compact iWALK Mini Portable Charger Amazon $26 See On Amazon Phone always dying? Keep this portable charger with you so that you can keep it powered on the go. It’s about the size of a lipstick tube, yet carries enough juice to charge an iPhone X .9 times. One reviewer even wrote that they’ve “used it for 5-hour flights I take frequently to visit family, and it's always lasted me through those.”

40 A Microfiber Scrunchie That Helps Your Hair Dry Quickly Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Since microfiber absorbs more water than cotton or silk, this microfiber scrunchie can help your hair dry faster so that you spend less time underneath a blow dryer. It’s suitable for many types of hair, and it even comes in seven different shades to suit any style.

41 These Bougie Hair Clips With Thousands Of Positive Reviews Nackiy Macaron Hair Clips (20-Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With acrylic pearls and gorgeous faux gemstones, these hair clips are a must-have when it comes to accessorizing for that holiday party you’ve got coming up. Despite their low price, reviewers raved about how they’re “good quality” and “work well.” Plus, one even wrote that “these barrettes are very sturdy and they hold hair in place well. They are very shiny and pretty in person.”

42 A Tote Bag Made From Fashionable Faux Leather Nodykka PU Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re walking to class or headed to work, this tote bag is a fashionable way to carry your laptop, lunch, and more. The lined interior features one slip pocket for smaller items, like your wallet or cash — and the stitching on the strap is also reinforced so that it can handle heavy loads.

43 The Chunky Open Hoops That You Can Wear Everywhere PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon I can’t think of a single occasion where you wouldn’t be able to wear these chunky hoop earrings. They can easily be used to dress up or down, as the 14-karat gold plating makes them look more expensive than they are. And if you aren’t into yellow gold? They’re also available in white as well as rose gold.

44 A Magnetic Wristband That Holds Onto Nuts & Bolts RAK Magnetic Tool Wristband Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tackling a DIY project? This magnetic wristband will hold onto all your small metal nuts, bolts, nails, and more so that they’re always easily accessible. One size is made to fit most wrists — and one reviewer even wrote that it “held 6 screws and about 5 different screw bits and over 5 coaxial staples at the same time.”

45 These Silicone Baking Cups You Can Use Over & Over Again The Silicone Kitchen Reusable JUMBO Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Still using wasteful paper baking cups? Switch over to these silicone ones to save yourself a few dollars. Not only are they reusable, but each one is also BPA-free, odor-resistant, as well as heat-resistant up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit.

46 A Milk Frother That Delivers Indulgent Coffees SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $13 See On Amazon Grab this milk frother for those days where you’re in need of a luxurious, indulgent cup of coffee to get your morning started. The stainless steel whisk whips up milk into a delicious foam — and since it runs at a ultra-silent level, you can also use it at the office without disturbing others.

47 This Plushie That Lets You Show Off Your Mood TeeTurtle The Moody Reversible Octopus Plushie Amazon $16 See On Amazon You might’ve seen this adorable plushie on TikTok — but if not, be prepared to become a fan. It features a reversible design lets anyone show off how they’re feeling, and it’s available in over 25 color combinations. It’s also made from super-soft fabric, making it the perfect snuggle buddy.

48 These Curtain Lights That Cast A Romantic Glow Twinkle Star LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hang these string lights up with your curtains, or even use them to create a gorgeous accent wall in your home. The LED bulbs cast a warm, romantic glow to help you relax after a long day — and their waterproof design means they’re also suitable for outdoor use.

49 A Socket That Works On Nearly Any Nut HANPURE Universal Socket Tools Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon You don’t need a fully-stocked toolbox to tackle DIY projects — just grab this universal socket. The adjustable steel rods on the inside move to fit nearly any nut or bolt you’ll encounter, making it perfect for jobs around the house. “I actually used this on my fence as I needed to install some reinforcements on it,” wrote one reviewer. “When it came to tighten the bolts, this was just so much easier than having to dig for the right size socket.”