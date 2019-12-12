84 Gifts Under $30 On Amazon Prime That Are Legit Fire

I haven't stepped foot in a mall in over a year. To some, that may seem like a pretty weird flex — but it's something I'm particularly proud of. It means that I've managed to buy almost every single gadget, article of clothing, and household essential online throughout the past 365 days. I've also successfully purchased every gift from the comfort of my computer chair — and believe it or not, most of them fit into the category of genius gifts under $30.

I know what you're thinking: In any given year, there are several major holidays, a good handful of birthdays, a few weddings, and at least one cactus-themed housewarming party. Not every gift can be a winner. But after subscribing to Amazon Prime, I can confidently say that I disagree; every gift can be a clever gift that someone actually wants.

Since my friends and family members have varying interests, I can't solely count on my own knowledge to pinpoint a quality buy — but I can count on the millions of Amazon reviews to guide me. Amazon is also an incredible resource if you're looking for last-minute gifts, since Prime-eligible products ship in two days or less.

Finally, the website carries everything from clothes and kitchen gadgets to tech items and decor — so no matter who you're shopping for, you can find something that's legit fire. (The recipients' words; not mine.)

1. A Brilliant Can Cooler For The Lover Of Beer Or Spiked Seltzer Brumate Hopsulator $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Every sip tastes like the first with this can cooler, which uses BevGuard technology to keep your drink cold with zero condensation. This insulation sleeve fits all slim-style, 12-ounce cans — and it comes in dozens of designs from walnut wood-grain to glitter mermaid.

2. This Revolutionary Travel Pillow With Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This is not your average travel pillow. Yes, it's filled with supportive memory foam — but it also has a flexible design so you can twist it into any position. As a result, you can prop up your neck, protect your head against a hard window, or even support your lumbar.

3. These Sunglasses That Seem "Much More Expensive" Than They Are WearMe Pro Retro Sunglasses $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Over 1,000 buyers have given these sunglasses a 4.4-star rating because they're lightweight, comfortable, well-made, and stylish — and only $10 per pair. You can get them in a dozen different colors, and each one comes with a free microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth.

4. The Gift Of Hands-Free Viewing Anywhere, With Any Device B-Land Cell Phone Holder $24 | Amazon See on Amazon According to reviewers, the B-Land mount offers "unimpeded functionality" and can be used in "so many ways." That's because its U-shaped gooseneck bends and curves, so you can prop it up on a table, tuck it under your mattress, wrap it around your steering wheel, or wear it around your neck. Best of all, the brackets expand for use with almost any smartphone or tablet.

5. A Spoon Rest That Clips Right Onto The Pot Belwares Spoon Dock $18 | Amazon See on Amazon The chef who has every kitchen gadget probably doesn't have this one — but they should. This spoon dock attaches to the side of your pot so your stirring utensil is always within reach (and so the stove stays drip-free). It's made from food-grade stainless steel and can be adjusted to fit various cookware.

6. This Felt Letter Board For An Easy-To-Personalize Gift MAINEVENT Felt Letter Board $21 | Amazon See on Amazon You can get this letter board in various shapes and colors — but each one comes with pre-cut felt letters, script words, special characters, and picture tabs. The finished effect? A rustic, easy-to-personalize decoration that warms up any home.

7. This Insulated Travel Cup That Feels Like A Traditional Mug Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Mug $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Do you know someone who's always got a cup of coffee in-hands? OK, how about someone who takes forever to drink it? The Hydro Flask travel mug is stout-shaped, and it has a convenient handle for a cozy, home-brewed feel. However, the leak-proof lid and double-insulated interior ensure that your drink will stay in the cup and hot for hours.

8. A Vintage Laptop Bag That's Surprisingly High-Tech Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to its faux-leather buckles and envelope design, this backpack has a vintage, classic look. With that being said, it's anything but old-fashioned. It actually has an external USB charging port, scratch-resistant fabric, countless roomy pockets, and padded, adjustable shoulder straps. Get it in gray or black.

9. This Travel Scarf With A Hidden Zippered Pocket XBUTY Travel Scarf $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this accessory looks like a stylish, lightweight scarf that pulls an outfit together — but this travel scarf actually has a hidden zippered pocket that's big enough to hold your passport, phone, or wallet. Get it in eight different designs, from floral to striped.

10. This Smart Way To Keep Your Charger Within Reach Smartish Magnetic Cable Manager $20 | Amazon See on Amazon This magnetic cable organizer has a weighted, non-slip base that holds strong on your desk or side table, while its magnetic interior grabs onto chargers and cables to keep them within reach. Get it in your choice of toasted beige or black.

11. A Planner That Uses Positive Psychology On Every Page Lion Planner $20 | Amazon See on Amazon "I found the perfect planner," wrote one buyer who's tried 10 in the past two years. The Lion Planner offers 24-hour scheduling, weekly plans, and monthly spreads — but it also helps you boost your productivity, time-management, and happiness levels with positive psychology tactics. Get it in five different colors.

12. This Therapy Lamp That May Actually Boost Your Mood TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Using LED light that replicates natural beams, this therapy lamp aims to boost your mood and lift your energy — especially during the cold, dark months. It's also surprisingly compact and has three different brightness levels. Most importantly, reviewers have given it a 4.5-star rating because "it works."

13. A Data-Oriented Take On Everyone's Favorite Card Game Charty Party $24 | Amazon See on Amazon While Charty Party makes an awesome gift for any math or data enthusiast, reviewers say it's "fun for literally anybody" — so long as they're on board with NSFW humor. Pair hilarious Y-axis cards with the X-axis chart in the middle, and vote on the funniest one Cards-Against-Humanity style.

14. An Anti-Fatique Mat That's As Chic As It Is Comfortable Simple Being Anti Fatigue Mat $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This anti-fatigue mat has a non-slip lining, a waterproof top, and a pressure-absorbing interior that aims to provide ample comfort while you're on your feet. It's great for washing dishes, drying your hair, or typing at your standing desk — and it comes in eight stylish patterns like marble, geometric, and Bohemian.

15. These Pencils That Sprout Into Legit Plants Sprout Plantable Graphite Pencils (8-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon They're functional pencils for the doodler, note-taker, or artist, but Sprout pencils also appeal to the eco-friendly. That's because they have different types of seeds (like cherry tomato, basil, and forget-me-not) buried into the tip. That way, when they've reached the end of their lives, you can stick them in the dirt and watch them grow.

16. A Makeup Bag That Lays Flat So You Can See Everything Lay-n-Go Cosmo Makeup Bag $27 | Amazon See on Amazon See all of your cosmetics at a glance — but when it's time to hit the road, pull the drawstring and make moves. The Lay-n-Go Cosmo doubles as a makeup bag and a 20-inch mat, complete with zippered pockets and Velcro compartments. It's even available in 15 colors and patterns.

17. This Porcelain Crock That Keeps Your Butter Spreadable DOWAN Porcelain Butter Keeper Crock $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Forget cold, difficult-to-spread butter. This porcelain crock uses water to create an airtight seal, so your butter stays fresh outside of the fridge. That way, it's soft, creamy, and ready for your morning bagel. Get it in five different colors.

18. A Face Cloth That Removes All Makeup Using Just Water Miracle Face Erase (2-Pack) $12 | Amazon See on Amazon I've stopped buying makeup remover and face wash since getting a Miracle Face Erase. Somehow, this reusable microfiber cloth removes all traces of foundation, eyeliner, and mascara — and all you have to do is wet it. This set comes in seven colors, and each includes two cloths and six free hair ties.

19. This Durable Tracker For The Person Who Loses Everything Tile Sport $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This Tile Sport keychain rings when you set off the alarm from your phone, so you can immediately locate your keys, wallet, or bag. (It also works backwards, so you can find your phone — even if it's on silent.) It works within a 200-foot range, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

20. An Automatic Sensor Light For Your Toilet — And It's Rainbow RainBowl Motion Sensor Toilet Night Light $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Kids love the RainBowl night light, but even adults reviewers admit: "Very easy to use and very practical. Now you wont wake up your partner if you have to go in the middle of the night." When it senses motion, it lights up the bowl and cycles through eight different colors, so you won't burn your eyes with the overhead or miss the toilet.

21. This Beanie That Also Plays Your Music for You Music Hat Wireless Bluetooth Beanie $19 | Amazon See on Amazon Never again choose between a hat or headphones. This beanie offers both simultaneously with its Bluetooth technology. It even has a three-button control panel and a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free calls.

22. A Cake-Baking Set That Helps You Make Any Number Or Letter Wilton Countless Celebrations Set $21 | Amazon See on Amazon From a 30th birthday to a sports party, you can personalize any event with the Wilton Countless Celebrations set. The non-stick grid pan comes with various interchangeable wedges that help you bake a cake in the shape of any number or letter. "This is a must-have cake pan for bakers," one buyer wrote.

23. This Paw-Shaped Wrist Wrest And Mouse Pad SHEOB Paw Mouse Pad $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Available in seven different color combinations, this mouse pad offers control and comfort simultaneously. The paw design is made with a wrist-conforming silicone gel to reduce fatigue while you're on the computer, and buyers love it because it's "adorable, squishy, and soft."

24. A Solar-Powered Flashlight That Also Charges Your Phone XREXS Solar Powered Emergency Flashlight $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Turn solar power into an LED beam. Charge your phone with ease. Break the car window in an emergency. Cut off your seatbelt in an accident. The XREXS flashlight tool can do all of those things, which is why it makes an awesome gift for the survivalist, hiker, or camper in your life.

25. This Window Feeder For Your Favorite Bird Watcher Nature's Hangout Window Bird Feeder $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Using strong suction cups, this feeder by Nature's Hangout attaches to any window — and it's fully transparent so you can watch the birds come and go. Reviewers have bought it for their 6-year-old children and their 96-year-old parents, but the consensus remains the same: "Great gift for anybody that likes nature."

26. This Apron That Doubles As A Cooking Cheat Sheet Suck UK Cheat Sheet Apron $20 | Amazon See on Amazon How many ounces are in a cup? How much spaghetti do I need for two people? How long do you cook a sweet potato? This convenient apron has all of those answers and more; just flip up the bottom and take a look.

27. This Inflatable Lounger For Instant Comfort Anywhere AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Buyers say that this inflatable lounger is as comfortable as an air mattress — but it inflates without a pump. Just hold it open and walk forward before sealing the end, and you've got a leak-resistant couch that you can use while at the campsite, on the beach, at an outdoor concert, or in an airport.

28. This Beauty Set That's Designed For Effortless Blending BEAKEY Makeup Blender Set (4-Set) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This blender set comes with three different sponge shapes and a contoured brush, all of which aim to give you even coverage with any foundation. "These are perfect. The sponges are soft and the brush contour makes it super easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "Plus, as an added bonus, the brush comes with its own case."

29. This Universal Wood Block That Fits Virtually Any Knife Mantello Universal Knife Block $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget about finding the right slot or buying a new holder whenever you get a new knife set. This universal block has flexible rods that fit any blade up to 8 inches long, so you can stick any knife into it. Buyers call it "life-changing" and "the most brilliant invention for knife lovers and chefs."

30. A Diffuser And A Himalayan Salt Lamp In One AIGOCEER Himalayan Sea Salt Diffuser $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This diffuser releases a strong, cool mist that's filled with your favorite essential oils — but it also doubles as a Himalayan salt lamp. It's made with real salt crystals which that negative ions when heated, and the color-changing light gives them a magical, soothing glow.

31. This Massive Cold Brew Maker And Dispenser BTäT Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27 | Amazon See On Amazon It's easy to spend the majority of your paycheck on coffee. If you have a friend who does that regularly, save them some money and travel time with this cold brew system. The 4-quart jar doesn't just dispense coffee — it also brews it using a mesh stainless steel filter.

32. An All-In-One Gardening Kit For Growing Herbs Spade To Fork Organic Home Garden Kit $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Give this Spade To Fork Herb Garden Start Kit to a gardener, chef, or nature lover so they can grow their own USDA-certified organic herbs. It comes with everything you need to get started, including organic seeds, peat pots, soil, plant markers, and directions.

33. This Tiny Bluetooth Acorn Speaker AVWOO Wireless Mini Bluetooth Speaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's tiny, waterproof, and Bluetooth-enabled, this acorn-shaped speaker is great to have in your pocket. Amplify the sound on your phone, play your music anywhere, or answer calls hands-free. Despite its size, the battery lasts up to eight hours — and buyers have written that the "sound carries enough to fill an entire room."

34. A Must-Have Packing Cubes Set For The Avid Traveler Veken Packing Cubes (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Travelers everywhere love this packing cubes set because it keeps their belongings compact and their suitcases neat. The mesh-nylon material compresses clothing and creates easy-to-pack 90-degree angles. Plus, the set even comes with a shoe bag and laundry sack.

35. This Rechargeable, Fluid-Free Lighter For Candles RONXS Rechargeable Candle Lighter $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Here's a unique, practical gift for the candle-lover. This lighter doesn't use lighter fluid or batteries. Instead, it's fully USB-rechargeable and creates an electric current at the end of the flexible neck, so you can light wicks (or barbecues and burners) without hassle.

36. The Cutest Tea Infuser That Has Ever Infused Tea Baby Nessie Tea Infuser $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You've likely seen Nessie's older relatives popping their heads out of saucepans, but Baby Nessie sits in your mug while brewing your favorite loose-leaf blend. It's made out of food-safe silicone, so it's dishwasher-safe and heat-resistant. Buyers have written that it works best with larger leaves.

37. A Magnetic Wristband For The Handiest Person You Know RAK Magnetic Wristband $16 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, fix-it jobs are typically comprised of 5% work and 95% looking for stuff. Make it easier on your favorite handy-person with this magnetic wristband. It's adjustable and holds everything from bits to screws, so the essentials are always within reach.

38. A Bamboo Lap Desk For Eating, Watching, Or Working SONGMICS Bamboo Laptop Desk $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you know someone who's always stuck at their computer desk? Now they can work, eat, or watch while sitting on the couch or relaxing in bed. This laptop desk is made out of sturdy bamboo — and it features adjustable legs, a cup groove, a drawer, ventilation holes, and a surface that remains flat or sits at an angle.

39. The Yoga Dice To Spice Up Someone's Practice Chronicle Books Yoga Dice $11 | Amazon See On Amazon For the yogi in your life, there are these Chronicle Books Yoga Dice. They come in a set of seven — and each wooden die features six different poses to spice up each practice. Simply toss it and see which position the die lands on. Buyers say they make a "great gift" for beginners and experts alike.

40. This Practical Gift For Anyone Without A Garage OxGord Windshield Snow Cover $30 | Anazib See On Amazon Here's a practical gift idea for anyone who doesn't have a garage (or the person who commutes in any weather). This vehicle windshield cover fits almost any truck, car, or van — and it's made from thick, durable polyester. It attaches to your side-view mirrors to protect your windshield from ice and snow so you're not scraping when you should be driving.

41. A Funny Bath Balm With A Kind Message Inside The "F" Bomb Bath Bomb $5 | Amazon See On Amazon The "F" Bomb eases anger better than profanity ever could. When dropped into water, it fizzes and releases a soothing lavender scent — and when it's all gone, you're left with a tidbit of uplifting advice.

With this eyeglass holder, your frames stay safe and you always know where they are. It's lined with a scratch-resistant plush fabric, and it's covered in your choice of eight eye-catching designs. Should you want to take it with you, the compartment detaches from its magnetic base in a snap.

43. These Chic Crystal Wine Glass Magnets Swarovski Crystal Wine Charms (12-Set) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from Swarovski crystal elements, these magnetic charms attach to any wine glass so you can locate your drink at a glance. They come in a set of 12 different colors that are lined up in a gorgeous gift box.

44. A Stainless Steel Bench Scrape That's A "Must-Have For The Cook" Rachael Ray Bench Scrape Tool $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This bench scrape by Rachael Ray is made from stainless steel and features a grippy handle. It's also entirely dishwasher-safe, which ensures an easy cleanup. One reviewer wrote, "This simple tool makes cooking so much easier. I use it to scoop veggies, cut dough into sections, and clean off my butcher block."

45. This Sleep Mask That Doubles As A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones MUSICOZY Sleep Headphone Mask $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Like your average eye mask, it blocks out light with soft, face-conforming cushioning — but unlike your average eye mask, MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones deliver your favorite music, white noise, or podcasts straight to your ears. It's Bluetooth-enabled, and it has a battery that lasts up to 10 hours. There's even a built-in microphone.

46. A Portable Card Game That Reveals Your Secrets Brain Freeze Adult Card Game $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You're encouraged to shout the first thing that pops into your mind while playing Brain Freeze. When the icon on your card matches the icon on someone else's, you have to yell the answer to your prompt before they yell the answer to theirs. One person wrote, "Played this with some close friends and we had a blast."

47. This Cozy Tablet Stand For Watching Movies In Bed IPEVO PadPillow Stand $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its soft interior and smooth denim cover, the IPEVO PadPillow fits right in on your bed or couch. With that being said, it's sturdy enough to keep your tablet or e-reader at the ideal viewing angle. It even unfolds to provide wrist cushioning and room for a keyboard.

48. A Touch-Control Lamp, Alarm, And Speaker In One Atralife Touch-Control Alarm Clock Speaker $21 | Amazon See On Amazon This gadget from Atralife makes for a sleek and practical addition to any bedside table. Its touch-control, color-changing lamp can be used as a nightlight for reading, while its Bluetooth speaker can play your favorite music. It also has an alarm clock, a USB plug, and a rechargeable battery.

49. This Fold-Up Keyboard For Those Who Don't Like Touchscreens Jelly Comb Folding Keyboard $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, touchscreens can get in the way of crafting long e-mails. Thankfully, this folding keyboard offers a portable, convenient solution. It's Bluetooth-enabled and works alongside any iOS, Android, or Windows device. Choose from three color combinations including white, black, and silver.

50. An Antibacterial Towel That's Ideal For The Beach Or Gym Acteon Antibacterial Microfiber Towel $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This towel is revolutionary for three different reasons: It dries faster than the average cotton towel, it absorbs much more water than standard selections, and it prevents the growth of bacteria. How? The microfiber material is infused with silver ions — so it's the ideal towel for camping, the beach, or the gym.

51. This Affordable Roller Ball For Home Massages Body Back Massage Roller Ball $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether they use it to work out knots in their back or stretch their muscles after a workout, buyers have written that this massaging roller ball "works great." This simple tool features a BPA-free, temperature-retaining resin ball inside a roller base — and it's available in three colors.

52. A Set Of Shatterproof Glasses That Aerate Your Wine CHEVALIER Shatterproof Aerating Wine Glasses (2-Set) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Since they're made from BPA-free plastic, reviewers have written that these shatterproof glasses are "great for the outdoors" — but they also enhance the taste of wine. That's because each glass has a built-in aeration chamber, which infuses wine with oxygen to open up the flavors.

53. This Station For Rechargeable Video Game Controllers AmazonBasics Dual Charging Controller Station $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This charging station by AmazonBasics comes with a dual mount and two rechargeable battery packs, so controllers for various Xbox gaming consoles are always ready to go. One customer wrote, "I am so glad I bought this recharger stand. I have used it several times now, I have two controllers and I just interchange when one gets low."

54. A Brilliant Combination of Three Different Activities Buzzed Blocks $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Buzzed Blocks combines go-to party activities (like Jenga and Truth or Dare) with an adults-only drinking game — and one reviewer called it the "best game ever." Players take turns removing the blocks, completing the tasks on them, and then stacking them on top.

55. This Scratch-Off Map For A Friend With Wanderlust Maps International Scratch Off US Map $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This map of the United States makes a thoughtful gift for the person who loves to travel. It starts off gold — but once the recipient visits a state, they can scratch it off to reveal a pastel color underneath. You can choose from two sizes and display the map wherever you'd like.

56. The "Most Comfortable Slippers" Reviewers Have Ever Had ULTRAIDEAS Plush Memory Foam Slippers $19 | Amazon See On Amazon With a memory foam interior, a plush lining, and a fleece upper — it's no wonder why reviewers have written that these are the best slippers they've ever owned. They're available in four colors and a wide range of sizes, and the rubber outsole ensures that they're safe and durable. Available sizes: 5 - 12

57. This Versatile Tool For DIY Beard Grooming BEARDCLASS Beard Shaping Tool $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This beard-shaping tool is a transparent kit that includes a curved trimming guide, a straight trimming guide, a full-sized comb, and more. It also comes with a pair of trimmers and a practical keychain — so it's no surprise reviewers call it a "fantastic, innovative product." Choose from clear, blue, and green.

58. An Elephant Mug That Holds Your Tea Bag For You Volar Ideas Elephant Tea Mug $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The tea drinker in your life will reach for this elephant mug before anything else. The adorable cup has a brilliant pocket for the used tea bag, so you can set it aside without making a mess. (It's also made from heat-resistant ceramic, so it's dishwasher-safe.)

59. A Pick Puncher For The Guitarist In Your Life Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch $26 | Amazon See On Amazon What's better than a pack of picks? The ability to make your own. The Pick-a-Palooza comes with a punching system that makes guitar picks out of the included strips — but you can also use old gift cards and plastic scraps. It even comes with a file and a leather key chain.

60. This Kitchen Gadget That Keeps Fresh Herbs Alive For Weeks COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Fresh herbs may taste better than dried ones, but they also wilt within a few days. However, with the COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper, that won't happen. This kitchen gadget has dividers, air vents, and a watering compartment, all of which help keep herbs alive and fresh for 10 days or longer.

61. A Charger That Makes Any Car Bluetooth-Enabled IMDEN Bluetooth FM Transmitter And Charger $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Like any other charger, it plugs into your car's cigarette lighter to give you dual USB charging ports — but this IMDEN transmitter also supports voice navigation, hands-free calls, and music through your stereo. That's because it adds Bluetooth capabilities to your car.

62. A Gorgeous Wooden Watch For Just $30 Bewell Wooden Watch $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This watch by Bewell is lightweight, hypoallergenic, and made from natural wood. It also features quartz technology for accurate timekeeping. One Amazon buyer wrote, "It's very sturdy and feels much more expensive than it is."

63. This Light Mount For Anyone Who Takes Selfies Or Videos Selfie Ring Light Mount $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether they're a YouTube vlogger, an avid Instagrammer, or a photographer, this genius mount holds their phone and their light source simultaneously. The USB-powered ring light offers three different brightnesses, while the adjustable clamp fits most phones. They're both on flexible gooseneck arms, and the set even comes with a remote shutter button.

64. This Bottle Opener That Lauches The Cap Across The Room Cap Launcher $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Launch your beer cap straight into the garbage from where you're standing. This best-selling bottle opener can send your loose cap up to 5 meters away, and it comes in two colors. One reviewer wrote, "Love this little toy! I bought it just for fun for my boyfriend, but I'm the one who has ended up using it the most."

65. The Easiest Way To Make Homemade Cake Pops Babycakes Mini Cake Pop Maker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This cake pop maker is great for all ages, thanks to the non-stick trays and easy usage. You can make up to nine pops at once — but you don't have to stick with dessert. The brand also suggests using the appliance to make savory snacks, such as pizza bites or hush puppies.

66. A Pull-Up Bar That Hangs In Your Doorway (Without Tools) Iron Gym Total Upper Body Workout Bar $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Fitness enthusiasts call the Iron Gym Workout Bar their "new best friend" and a "brilliant solution" for those who don't have room for a home gym. It can be used on the floor for push-ups and dips — but here's the real selling point: It uses leverage to attach to your doorway (without screws or adhesives) so you can do pull-ups, chin-ups, and more.

67. A Cozy Waterproof Bath Pillow That Stays In Place GORILLA GRIP Original Spa Bath Pillow $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Anyone with a functioning bathtub can benefit from this cozy bath pillow. It cushions your head, neck, and shoulders from the hard tub using waterproof fabric and luxe padded foam — and it even has suction cups to keep it from sliding.

68. This High-Tech Wine Opener That's My Go-To Gift Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whenever I don't know what to get someone, I get them this electric wine opener. The rechargeable gadget removes virtually any cork at the press of a button. It even comes with a foil cutter and a sleek charging stand, which is one of the many reasons why over 4,000 reviewers have given it a 4.3-star rating.

69. These Brilliant Drink Holders That Stick In The Ground Sorbus Outdoor Drink Holders (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Stick these steel drink holders into the lawn next to your lounger, into the sand next to your beach blanket, or into the dirt next to the field. They work with just about any drink — and they're convenient, portable ways to keep your hands free (but your beverages nearby).

70. Some Tea Towels For The Person Who Loves Food Puns MoonlightMakers Kitchen Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for the ideal housewarming gift, look no further than these punny tea towels from MoonlightMakers. Each one is made from cotton flour sack and uses non-toxic ink. One says "let that shiitake go" — but you can choose from a selection of clever (and funny) designs.

71. A Phone Grip That Lays Flat When Not In Use PopSockets $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop dropping your phone on your face while you're scrolling in bed. PopSockets adhere to your phone or case using a strong adhesive. Then, they pop out so you have a secure grip while texting, taking selfies, or watching videos. They're available in tons of different colors and designs.

72. This Accessory That Turns Your Television Into A Smart TV Roku Express $25 | Amazon See On Amazon The Roku Express plugs into any television's HDMI port to turn it into a smart TV within seconds. You can then access your favorite streaming platforms, gaming apps, and websites using the intuitive remote. It's even Alexa-enabled for voice control.

73. These Washable, Eco-Friendly Bags With Countless Uses Shine US Cotton Mesh Bags (5-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These brightly-colored mesh bags are washable, reusable, and sturdy enough for everything from laundry to groceries. Give them to your favorite environmentalist so they can cut down on paper- and plastic-usage.

74. This Infuser Bottle For Tasty Water On-The-Go Aquafrut Infuser Bottle $11 | Amazon See On Amazon "If you're trying to drink more water," one buyer wrote, "get this." The Aquafrut Bottle has a built-in infuser chamber, so your water can taste like your favorite fruits. It's also sweat-proof and BPA-free. The container even has a click-lock lid that's leak-proof, along with a carrying strap.

75. These Stainless Steel Cork Collectors That Come In Different Shapes True Juicy Pineapple Cork Holder $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you know someone who collects corks, turn their collection into a centerpiece with one of these cork holders. They come in various shapes (including cats, dogs, pineapples, and more), and each one is made from rustic-looking stainless steel.

76. This Brilliant Way To Protect Your Charging Cords Lightning Charger Cable Saver (4-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you know someone who goes through charging cables like nobody's business? If so, buy them these coil-shaped, silicone charger savers. They wrap around cables to protect them against tugging, bending, and fraying. Get them in white, black and gray, or multicolored.

77. This Keychain That Doubles As A Lightning Cable Belkin MIXIT Lightning USB Tassel $15 | Anazib See On Amazon As long as someone's got a USB port, you've got a charging cable — all thanks to this lightning-to-USB keychain. Hidden in the leather tassels, you'll find the cord you need to share music or power up your iPhone wherever you happen to be.

78. A Great-Smelling, Long-Lasting Candle In A Cute Ceramic Jar Tri-coastal Design Aromatherapy Candle $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These Tri-Coastal Design candles are different for two reasons: They're made from natural wax that's designed to burn for up to 30 hours, and they come in adorable ceramic shapes. Check out the cactus, sloth, kitty, elephant, unicorn, and more.

79. The Compression Socks For Those Who Experiences Foot Pain TechWare Pro Ankle Compression Sleeves $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike your average socks, these compression sleeves from TechWare are designed to improve circulation and reduce swelling. As a result, those with chronic foot pain and people who spend all day on their feet agree: "You can’t even believe how much difference these socks make." Available sizes: S - XXL

80. These High-Quality, Mesmerizing Kitchen Knives SiliSlick Kitchen Knife Set (5-Set) $26 | Amazon See On Amazon You've probably never seen kitchen knives quite like these. This stainless steel set is sharp, durable, and ergonomically designed — but each knife is also coated in a mesmerizing metallic rainbow finish that won't come off in the dishwasher.

81. An Amazing Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones For Just $20 LETSCOM Bluetooth Headphones $20 | Amazon See On Amazon There are countless reasons why these LETSCOM headphones have over 13,000 reviews. For one, they're Bluetooth-enabled for wireless use — and for another, they're sweat-proof and ergonomically-designed for comfortable wear. Finally, they have a built-in mic, and the battery lasts up to eight hours.

82. These Mermaid-Inspired Aromatherapy Beads Subherban Essential Oil Bracelet $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Wrap these mermaid-inspired beads around your wrist, or wear them around your neck. Either way, the absorbent lava rocks diffuse scents from your favorite essential oils, so you can enjoy the benefits of aromatherapy anywhere.

83. An Acupressure Travel Pillow That Helps Relieve Pain ZenGuru Acupressure Neck Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Using its hundreds of acupressure spikes, this neck pillow stimulates pressure points and encourages the flow of endorphins. It also has built-in magnets to help the process. Those tactics may sound far-fetched, but buyers swear it's a "must for headaches and neck pain."