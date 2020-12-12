If One Of These 65 Clever Gifts Doesn't Make Them Happy, Nothing Will

My family is ridiculously difficult when it comes to buying gifts because everybody has different tastes. And if I happen to ask what they'd like, most of them will just say "Oh, I'm happy with anything." But no matter how many virtual shelves I scour, I always find myself coming back to all the clever gifts you can find on Amazon.

Just how clever are the gifts that I'm talking about? Not only are they ultra-affordable, but a ton of them even help solve life's little problems. Maybe your mom has an overflowing purse that won't stay tidy — in which case, just grab the soft insert that adds nearly 10 pockets to any bag. And if you know someone who loves hitting the gym, there are also water-resistant earbuds along with a smart water bottle that reminds you to take sips.

I love my friends and family, but that doesn't mean I'm trying to spend weeks upon weeks obsessing over the perfect gifts to give them. If you feel the same way, don't fret; there's a clever little something for everybody in this list — even that one stubborn uncle (we both know who I'm talking about).

This Fire TV Stick & Voice-Controlled Remote Duo For 40% Off Right Now Fire TV Stick Lite With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $17.99 For less than $20 while it's on sale, get the new 2020 Lite version of the fan-favorite Fire TV Stick. If you don't need to control your television with the Fire Stick, this affordable little unit has you covered for effortless streaming you can control with your voice. It doesn't just work for Netflix and Prime video, either. Use it to play music, watch live TV, and more. It has a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 18,000 reviews, so you know it's a tried and true option.

The 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks That's 13% Off Right Now SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $15.99 $13.99 This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $16. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

A Silicone Shampoo Brush That Massages Your Scalp Heeta Scalp Care Hair Shampoo Brush Amazon $6 Just add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, and then let the soft silicone bristles scrub deep into your scalp to massage away dirt and grime. The handle on the back helps you maintain your grip in the shower, and it's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in both hands.

This 4th Generation Amazon Echo Dot For 40% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.99 $29.99 The all-new Echo Dot is back with a new design, and is seriously discounted while sales last. With all the same features that made the Echo Dot a best-seller, this smart speaker has Alexa built in, can be used as a hub for your smart home devices, can play music, tell you the weather, and so much more. Get it for less than $30 if you act fast.

The Amazon Echo Flex That's Also A Phone Charger — & It's 60% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Flex Amazon - $24.99 $9.99 Expand your Alexa throughout your home with the Echo Flex, which has 36,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating. It plugs into any open outlet so you can control your smart electronics, manage your day, and ask for instant information — plus it has a built-in USB port for your phone charger or an add-on night light.

This Foot Bath That Turns Your Bathroom Into A Spa Conair Foot Pedicure Spa Amazon $25 There's nothing quite like soaking your feet after a long day, and this foot bath even vibrates — a must-have feature for anyone with aching, sore arches. The insulated walls help maintain the temperature of the water your pour inside, while the toe-touch controls mean you don't have to bend over to adjust the settings.

The Multifunctional Amazon Echo Show 5 That's 50% Off Right Now Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon - $89.99 $44.99 The Amazon Echo Show is like having a personal assistant, and today it can be yours for less than $50. Its smart display can play your favorite TV show, function as a digital photo frame, play audiobooks, pull up recipes, or even become a spot for hands-free video calls with loved ones. With a 4.6-star rating after a whopping 194,000 reviews, it's a solid gift for just about anyone on your list.

A Bathtub Caddy Tray Made From Organic Bamboo Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $45 With adjustable sides that are designed to fit most tubs, this caddy is a must-have for the next time you're relaxing with an extra-long soak. There's space for your book, candles, soap, and even a glass of wine. Plus, it's made from organic bamboo that's coated with a water-resistant lacquer.

A Heated Seat Cushion With Extra Lumbar Support HealthMate Heated Seat Cushion Amazon $24 Warming up your car in the morning can take more than a while, whereas this heated seat cushion will get you feeling toasty in just a few minutes. It's covered in plush velour that feels oh-so soft against your skin. Plus, the temperature is adjustable (depending on how cold you're feeling).

This Milk Frother For Delicious Morning Coffees Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $16 Looking for an easy way to upgrade your morning cup of Joe? Search no further than this frother. It only takes a few seconds to whip up milk for your cappuccino, latte, or coffee — and it's powerful enough that it can even beat eggs for a quick omelet.

The Blink Mini Smart Security Camera For 29% Off Right Now Blink Mini Compact Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon - $34.99 $24.99 Get notifications on your phone when motion is detected with this super easy-to-install Blink smart security camera. It also lets you have a conversation over the camera thanks to the two-way audio feature. For less than $25 while it's on sale, it's an easy way to add peace of mind to your home, even if it's just to check on your pet. Want a little more? You can also purchase the Blink Mini camera with an Echo Show 5 for $49.99 (originally $124.98), a savings of 60% for the bundle, too.

A Silk Pillowcase That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Frizz ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $24 Because silk creates less friction against your hair than cotton, a silk pillowcase like this one can help reduce unwanted frizz, or even morning bedhead. It's made from 100% Mulberry silk with a hidden zipper to keep your pillow from slipping out, and there are dozens of colors to choose from: yellow, blue, red, pink, green, and more.

The Makeup Eraser That Only Needs Water The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon $20 No serums or cleansers required: Simply get this makeup eraser damp with water, and it'll effortlessly remove everything from foundation to waterproof mascara. It's especially great for anyone with sensitive skin, and the soft polyester fibers are completely cruelty-free as well as hypoallergenic.

The Amazon Fire 7 For 20% Off (PS: It Has Over 88,000 Positive Reviews) Fire 7 Amazon - $50 $40 First of all, Amazon's Fire 7 has over 123,000 reviews and counting — and there's a good reason for that. This tablet essentially puts a world of entertainment right at your fingertips because it's compatible with various apps for movies, music, reading, social media, and more. It holds 16 gigabytes of storage — but if you want more than that, you can buy the Fire HD 8 tablet (which is currently $64.99 instead of $89.99).

A Set Of Socks That Help Moisturize Dry, Cracked Feet Codream Vented Moisturizing Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $9 With moisturizing gel built into their fibers, these socks are great for hydrating dry feet. Plus, you can even wear them while you're sleeping. The toe-free cut keeps your feet comfortable as you roll around in bed, and they're made from soft, breathable cotton to keep you from becoming too warm.

The High-Tech Ring Video Doorbell 3 That's 30% Off Right Now Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 See who's at the door, get notified when someone buzzes, and even chat with them via your phone or computer with the Ring video doorbell. This model comes with customizable motion settings and privacy controls, and it's backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 18,000 customers have weighed in. Get it for 30% off for a limited time.

A Chilling Container That Won't Dilute Your Coffee Coldwave Beverage Chiller Amazon $40 Pouring hot coffee over ice cubes will quickly dilute its flavor, whereas this chilling container doesn't rely on any ice floating around. It comes with an insert that should be kept in the freezer — and when you're ready to chill your beverage, pour it into the outer container and then place the frozen insert inside. Then, your drink will cool down.

This Soft Blanket That Has Cozy Sleeves PAVILIA Fleece Blanket with Sleeves Amazon $22 Made from premium microfiber, this blanket features cozy sleeves to help you stay warm when your home is feeling drafty. It's also fade-resistant as well as anti-pill. Plus, many reviewers raved about how it feels "soft and warm." Choose from various different colors and styles, including some with kangaroo pockets and sherpa fleece linings.

The Nourishing Cream Made With Snail Extract Mizon Face Moisturizer Snail Repair Cream Amazon $17 Formulated with 92% snail extract, this moisturizing cream is chock-full of nourishing ingredients to help hydrate dry, parched complexions. It's also fragrance-free and can help improve elasticity within your complexion.

This Squishy Dough To Help You Squeeze Your Stress Away Pinch Me Therapy Dough Amazon $30 Not only can you pinch, squeeze, and stretch this therapy dough to your heart's content, but it's also infused with a soft, calming scent that reminds you of a warm day at the ocean. Keep it on your desk for the next time you're feeling fidgety, or even take a quick sniff to help relax your mind after a stressful Zoom meeting.

A Vial Of Hyaluronic Acid To Moisturize Dry Complexions Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $18 It only takes about four drops of this hyaluronic acid to moisturize dry, flaky complexions for up to 24 hours — and it's even safe for sensitive skin. Unlike other serums, this one penetrates nine layers of skin to help hydrate your complexion from the inside out — and many reviewers raved about how it's great for anyone who is prone to acne.

The Electric Coaster That Keeps Your Mug Warm nicelucky Coffee mug warmer Amazon $22 Not only does it prevent water rings on your table, but this electric coaster also heats up so that your mug of coffee, hot chocolate, or tea stays warm — even if you're taking your time drinking it. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels, and the automatic shut-off kicks in after four hours.

The Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router For 30% Off Right Now eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router Amazon - $99 $69 If your Wi-Fi connection isn't as strong as you'd like it to be (or if there are a lot of areas in your house where it simply doesn't work), add this editor-approved eero mesh router to your setup. On its own, it can cover a 1,500-square foot radius inside your space — but it can also be connected to your existing internet service and extend the coverage. You can even control it with your phone, which makes it that much easier to use. Not to mention, it currently boasts over 5,200 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

A Handheld Massager That Soothes Sore, Aching Muscles Gaiam Relax Massage Ball Roller Amazon $10 With 10 independently-moving balls working to soothe your aches and pains, this handheld massager feels great no matter where you press it against your body. The handle is ergonomically designed for a comfortable grip in either hand, and it's compact enough that you can even keep it with you for stressful days at work.

This Convenient Echo Auto That's 60% Off Right Now Echo Auto Amazon - $49.99 $19.99 Add Alexa to your car with the Echo Auto, which syncs to your phone and plays directly through your car's speakers. Use it to check traffic and weather, stream music, listen to books on Audible, and more — all hands free.

A 5-Piece Ring Alarm System That's 30% Off Right Now All-new Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) Amazon - $199.99 $139.99 You can easily add an extra layer of security to your house with this five-piece Ring alarm kit, which includes a base station, a keypad, a range extender, a contact sensor, and even a motion detector. It connects right to your phone — and based off its 4.8-star rating (and collection of almost 6,000 reviews), it's clear that tons of customers are relying on it. You can also get the All-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) with Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and free Echo Show 5 for $274.98 (originally $429.98), a savings of 36%.

The Headphones That Double As A Cozy Eye Mask Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 Pop these headphones on the next time you want to listen to music while you fall asleep. Not only do they block out light, but the speakers are also covered in soft fabric that won't leave your ears sore. They're also wireless, and the rechargeable battery lasts for more than eight hours.

This Leather Travel Case That Comes With 12 Non-Shed Makeup Brushes Zoreya Makeup Brush Set (12 Pieces) Amazon $25 Instead of throwing all of your makeup brushes into your cosmetic bag with everything else, keep them together in this leather travel case. The blush-pink carrier comes with 12 non-shed brushes, along with a foundation blender. It's perfect for anyone who travels often or simply those who want to tidy up their vanity.

A Pack Of Shower Steamers Made With Essential Oils Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $25 You'll find eucalyptus, peppermint, rose, and lavender essential oils in these shower steamers, making them a must-have for anyone trying to de-stress after a long day. Just plop one down onto your shower floor, and they'll gradually dissolve as they release their soothing scents.

A Cooling Gel Eye Mask That Feels So Soothing NEWGO Cooling Eye Mask Amazon $10 Keep this eye mask in your refrigerator, and it'll be

31 A Smart Essential Oil Diffuser That Doubles As A Night Light ASAKUKI Smart Wi-Fi Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33 See On Amazon Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to this diffuser, then sit back as it releases soothing poofs of mist into the air for more than 10 hours. You can also connect it to your smartphone to control it via the free downloadable app — or even pair it with Alexa to turn it on and off with voice commands. Plus, it doubles as a night light and you can change the color of the glow whenever you want to.

32 This Memory Foam Cushion That Helps Your Spine Stay Properly Aligned Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion Amazon $40 See On Amazon Set this seat cushion down on your office chair, and it'll help keep your spine in the proper position so that you don't grow sore throughout the day. It's filled with premium memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for added comfort, and the ergonomic "U" shape allows space for your tailbone.

33 These Gloves That Work With Touchscreens the ViGrace Winter Warm Touchscreen Gloves Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don't have to take your gloves off to use your phone when you're wearing these touchscreen-friendly ones. The thumb, index, and middle finger work with your phone, tablet, or even the electronic payment screen at the grocery store — and they're lined with cozy fleece to keep your hands warm. Available sizes: Medium, Large

34 A Platform That Turns Your Sink Into A Makeup Counter The Matte Make Up Organizer Space Saver Amazon $25 See On Amazon Unfold this makeup organizer mat over your sink, and it'll instantly increase the amount of usable space you have by providing a sturdy surface for you to work with. It's designed to fit over most sinks — and one reviewer even raved, "I spent a few months in a place with only a pedestal sink, and this was a lifesaver!"

35 The Drops That Remove Sulfites & Tannins From Your Wine Drop It Wine Drops Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give your next glass of red or white a few of these drops — and within 20 seconds they'll help reduce the amount of sulfites and tannins in your wine. The bottle is portable and discrete so that it's easy to keep in your bag, and each one comes with enough for about 55 glasses of wine (or nine bottles).

36 A Washer That Gets Your Makeup Brushes Oh-So Clean CCHOME Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon Are your makeup brushes caked in foundation and pigment? Then you'll definitely want to check out this miniature washer. It's designed to fit most brushes, and it only takes a few seconds for the spin cycle to cleanse the bristles (just make sure you have two AAA batteries on hand).

37 A Set Of Resistance Bands Made From Skin-Friendly Fabric Hurdilen Resistance Bands Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike competitors made from rough latex, these resistance bands are covered in soft fabric that won't leave your skin feeling chafed or irritated. Each order comes with three in varying strength levels, and they're versatile enough for everything from hip thrusts to shoulder presses.

38 A Charging Station That Comes With Cables Hercules Tuff Charging Station Amazon $40 See On Amazon It's almost too easy to accidentally knock your phone onto the ground while it's charging on a counter, so put it in this charging station instead. There's enough space for up to six tablets or phones, it comes with four lightning, one usb-C, as well as one micro-USB cable.

39 This Vegetable Chopper With 4 Interchangeable Blades Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $23 See On Amazon Trying to get dinner on the table in a hurry? Save some time by using this chopper to slice and dice all your vegetables. It comes with four interchangeable blades made from stainless steel, and the non-skid base keeps it stable as you apply pressure to the lever arm.

40 The Carseat Pockets That Offer More Storage (& An Extra Cup Holder) Power Tiger Car Console Side Organize Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of dropping stuff between the front seats of your car? Slip these pockets into that gap, and you'll have space for your phone, keys, coins, charging cables, and more. They're made from durable ABS plastic that's been covered with high-quality faux leather, and there are even two USB ports for easy charging (in addition to an extra cup holder).

41 A Set Of Whiskey Stones Made From Sleek Granite Cool Stones Whiskey Stones and Whiskey Glass Gift Box Amazon $30 See On Amazon Using ice cubes to chill your whiskey will gradually dilute it, whereas these sleek whiskey stones will cool it down without adding any water. They work great as a gift for a loved one (or even yourself), and each order comes with eight stones, two glasses, as well as two coasters.

42 These Silicone Wraps To Help Preserve Your Cables Jetec Charger Cable Saver (24-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Tired of seeing your charging cables fray at the connector? These protective wraps not only add durability to fragile wires, but they're also made from soft silicone that bends in every direction without resistance. Each order comes with 24 in four colors: black, pink, blue, and green.

43 A Set Of Easy-To-Use Magnetic Eyelashes HSBCC Reusable 5D Magnetic Lashes and Eyeliner Kit (5-Pair) Amazon $23 See On Amazon There's no need to use messy glue when you have these magnetic eyelashes, as the magnets on the band instantly adhere anywhere you've drawn the magnetic eyeliner. Each order comes with five pairs of lashes, as well as two tubes of magnetic eyeliner.

44 The Bluetooth Speaker You Can Use In The Shower INSMY Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $21 See On Amazon Your phone speaker probably isn't loud enough to truly enjoy music while you're in the shower — so grab this Bluetooth speaker. The waterproof exterior combined with the suction cup on the back means you can stick it directly on your shower wall, and the battery even lasts for up to 12 hours.

45 An Organizer Insert For Your Overflowing Purse Ztujjo Purse Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon Slip this felt organizer into your purse, and you'll instantly have eight pockets where you can stash your phone, pens, documents, or even a travel mug. It comes in a variety of sizes to fit bags and purses of practically any shape, and you've got options when it comes to colors: beige, black, coffee, and more.

46 This Fryer That Uses Air Instead Of Oil To Cook Your Favorite Snacks Dash Compact Air Fryer Oven Amazon $49 See On Amazon Frying up some tasty chicken tenders or fries doesn't have to be messy; just pop them into this air fryer. It creates the same deliciously crispy texture on your food using only a fraction of the oil, and the compact size is even great for tight kitchens.

47 A Colorful LED Strip Light That Adds Style To Your Car EJ's SUPER CAR LED Strip Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Pink, red, blue, purple, green — this LED light strip comes in so many colors you're almost guaranteed to find one you like. It's designed to work in nearly any car, and installation is as easy as plugging it into your cigarette lighter and applying the included 3M adhesive.

48 The Inflatable Lounger You Can Take Practically Anywhere AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger Amazon $33 See On Amazon Swish this lounger through the air to fill it up with wind, and you'll instantly have a convenient place to sit no matter where you are. It rolls down into a convenient travel sleeve once you're ready to get up, and it comes in 10 colors and designs.

49 The Projector That Casts The Night Sky Onto Your Ceiling BlissLights Sky Lite Amazon $50 See On Amazon People of all ages can appreciate this night sky projector, as the soothing lights and swirling stars create a relaxing atmosphere that's perfect for any bedroom. It also works great as an accent light for home theaters or spas, and it comes in two colors: green or blue.

50 The Olive Oil Bottle That's Undeniably Stylish Rachael Ray Solid Glaze Ceramics EVOO Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from chic ceramic with a unique pour spout, this bottle is perfect for oils and vinegars. The spout keeps air out so that whatever is inside doesn't begin to oxidize, and the wide base helps prevent accidental spills. Choose from colors including blue, burgundy, green, and more.

51 A Chopper For Mixing & Mashing Meals Zulay Kitchen Heat Resistant Meat Chopper Amazon $9 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're cooking ground turkey or mashed potatoes — this chopper tool can help get everything mixed and mashed so your meal cooks evenly. It's BPA-free as well as heat-resistant, and one reviewer even raved, "I liked the fact that I could use this utensil to help break up bacon that I had diced during the cooking process."

52 The Dispenser Container For Batters & Mixes Kpkitchen Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add your batch of brownie or pancake batter to this container, then squeeze the trigger handle to dispense it into your pan without any drips in sight. The measurement markings on the side let you keep track of how much you've used, and it's even completely BPA-free.

53 This Compact Travel Mirror With A Handy Backlight Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ever try to do your makeup on a dark plane? It's not easy — unless you have a backlit mirror like this one on hand. The LED lightbulbs simulate natural sunlight so that your foundation looks consistent no matter where you are, and you'll never need to worry about replacing them since they have a lifetime of up to 20,000 hours.

54 A Heated Eyelash Curler For Dramatic Looks Wu-Minglu Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an ergonomic curled design that reaches every eyelash, this heated curler is an easy way to add volume to limp lashes. The temperature is adjustable up to three levels (low, medium, and high), and you can easily charge it via USB.

55 The Cup Holder That Clamps Onto Your Desk YOY Drinking Home Mug Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don't risk spilling drinks all over your computer; keep them safe and out of the way in this cup holder. The clamp easily attaches onto most tables. But if you're not sipping on anything, it also works great for phones, stationary, or even a small flower pot.

56 A Digital Alarm Clock That Charges Phones Wirelessly i-box Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $35 See On Amazon Place your phone down on this digital alarm clock, and the built-in wireless charger will power it up while you nap. The stylish exterior features a decorative wooden accent, and you can even adjust the brightness so that it doesn't keep you up at night.

57 This Smart Notebook You Can Use Over & Over Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don't waste money on a regular paper notebook — save yourself some green with this reusable one instead. You can scan your notes into your iCloud, Slack, Google Drive, and more — and the pages wipe clean with the included microfiber cloth. One pen comes with every order — but it'll work with any pen, marker, or highlighter in the Pilot Frixion line.

58 A Flat Iron With Titanium Plates That Helps Reduce Unwanted Frizz KIPOZI Hair Straightener Amazon $32 See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether your hair is thick, thin, wavy, or curly — this flat iron can help you achieve that sleek look you're going for. The heat is adjustable up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, but the best part is that the titanium plates also help tame unwanted frizz while infusing shine.

59 These Wireless Earbuds That Come In An LED Charging Case VEATOOL Wireless Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon As long as you use these earbuds in conjunction with their charging case, you'll be able to enjoy up to 30 hours of music before they need to be plugged into a wall outlet. They can also withstand some water, so no need to worry about them getting wet in the rain.

60 A Glowing Water Bottle That Reminds You To Stay Hydrated ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottl Amazon $30 See On Amazon It's always important to drink water throughout the day, and this smart water bottle can help you remember when it's time to take a sip. The sides will glow at regular intervals as a gentle reminder — but if you're already great at staying hydrated, it also features a Bluetooth speaker built into its base so you can listen to your favorite tunes.

61 A Set Of Packing Cubes To Keep Your Suitcase Organized Dimj Packing Cubes for Travel (8-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of opening up your suitcase to find a mess of wrinkled clothes? These packing cubes not only help keep everything organized, but they're also great for helping to compress your clothes so that you can fit more in your suitcase.

62 This Hanger Organizer That Keeps Your Collectable Caps In One Place LEKUSHA Cap Organizer Hanger Amazon $9 See On Amazon You don't need to fill up an entire shelf to store your hats — simply clip them onto this organizer. It fits onto any standard hanger to help you save space, and there are enough clips for up to 10 hats.

63 This Bib That Keeps Your Sink Clear From Trimmings BEARD KING Beard Bib Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't let your sink clog up with trimmed hair — just use this bib to help your pipes stay clean and clear. It easily attaches to your mirror using the included suction cups, and the neck straps are adjustable so that you can choose how high or low it hangs.

64 A Can Cooler Made From Insulated Stainless Steel Swig Life Insulated Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $30 See On Amazon Tired of your drinks turning warm before you're able to finish them? Then slip your next beer, soda, or any other canned drink into this vacuum-insulated sleeve. It's made from stainless steel that helps keep your can chilled for up to 12 hours, and the silicone base helps prevents scratches on tabletops.