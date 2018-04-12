72 Clever Gifts On Amazon That Women Actually Want

The longer you know someone, the more humble and secretive they seem to be about the things they actually want. My mom or best friend would likely never admit they have their eye on something, and it's definitely not helpful for shopping purposes. That's where the best gifts for women on Amazon come in. We all know I'm going to get them something whether they like it or not — it might as well be something they'll actually enjoy.

When it comes to gifts that women actually want, the clever and practical stuff is where it's at. Yes, I'm sure your aunt or sister would appreciate another cat-themed paperweight, but do they really need it? How often does a destructive gust of wind blow through their houses, truthfully? As people progress through their lives, move out of old homes, and read books about minimalism, they tend to gravitate towards things that they'll really use on a daily basis.

Please note: Functional doesn't mean it can't be sickeningly adorable. It just means it also needs to serve a more practical purpose. (Example: wine markers shaped like sloths that hang off your glasses. They prevent the spread of germs, and they look damn cute while doing it.) So whether you're shopping for mother's day, a birthday, a housewarming party, or a holiday, these gifts are so clever, you might just have to buy a second one for yourself.