If You Have No Idea What To Give, Check Out These 75 Wildly Popular Gifts Under $25 On Amazon

It may seem like summer was just yesterday, but it’s time to start thinking about holiday gifting. Maybe you have ideas for the major players in your life, but what’s to be done about the particularly difficult folks to shop for? You know, the people who seem to have everything already? Or maybe you're looking for the perfect secret Santa gift and you drew a name for someone you don't know especially well.

In my mind, no matter who you're shopping for, a gift should be one of two things (preferably both): It should fulfill a want or need that its recipient has never expressed, or be insanely practical and useful in an everyday sense. And luckily for you, this list addresses gifts of both varieties.

Take this electric wine opener, for example. It’s not necessarily something that a wine lover might opt to spend their own money on, but it is an upgrade from a corkscrew, and something that they’ll use all the time (and think of you while doing so). You could also treat your pedicure-obsessed friend to this bubbling foot spa, enabling them to indulge without spending money in the salon. And if you don’t vibe with either of those ideas, there are 73 more listed here. You could easily check off every name on your list without breaking the bank on these sub-$25 gifts that Amazon customers absolutely love – all you have to do is keep scrolling.

1 A Wireless Charger That Has Over 100,000 Positive Reviews Yootech Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tech nerds are sure to appreciate this wireless charger for phones and headphones, so they can charge their devices just by setting them down. Compatible with most smartphones as well as wireless headphones, this charger fits nicely on a bedside table or desk. It even charges most phones through their case, and includes a green LED indicator light that lets them know their device is charging. These are just some of the reasons this tiny charger has over 107,000 positive reviews on Amazon.

2 A Reed Diffuser That Comes With Real Flowers Cocodor Preserved Real Flower Reed Diffuser Amazon $19 See On Amazon This beautiful floral reed diffuser has over 7,000 five-star reviews on Amazon for its ability to fill your home with fragrance for a long, long time. Choose between many breezy, refreshing scents such as cotton breeze, black cherry, white jasmine, and more. The set also comes with a real, preserved flower that sits in the diffuser with the reeds for ambiance and decor. Each reed stick lasts about two days, and can be flipped upside down or replaced when the scent weakens.

3 This Facial Massage Duo That Is So Soothing BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $13 See On Amazon If someone in your life is a skincare fanatic, then you need to get them this jade roller and gua sha set. Both work to reduce muscle tension and puffiness in the face and neck: Try the roller for a facial massage, and the gua sha tool to lift and refresh your skin. Keep them in the freezer for an extra-cooling sensation that’s sure to leave anyone feeling refreshed.

4 This Wine Saver That Keeps Open Bottles Fresh For A Whole Week Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump with Vacuum Bottle Stoppers (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Go ahead and save the rest of that bottle for another night with this wine saver pump. It keeps open bottles of red, white, or rose sealed air tightly for up to a week, so you don’t have to over-indulge in the name of drinking wine while it’s fresh. All you have to do is insert one of the vacuum bottle stoppers into the mouth of the bottle, and use the pump to press it into place until you hear a click — that indicates it’s sealed and ready to set aside.

5 The TikTok Famous Tumbler That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler with Straw and Flip Lid Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sleek Simple Modern insulated tumblers went viral on TikTok and has since amassed an astonishing 4.9-star rating on Amazon. What makes this cup so special? With double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps any beverage hot or cold for up to 18 hours, plus the option of two kinds of lids, they’re versatile and fit in most standard cup holders. This is a practical and stylish gift (there are 37 colors and patterns available!) that the iced coffee lover in your life is sure to appreciate.

6 This Bluetooth Headband That Is Great Sleep, Workouts, Travel, & More Perytong Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you like to fall asleep with background noise or you hate using traditional headphones while exercising, you need these wireless bluetooth headband. It fits snugly around your head and has two ultra-thin speakers inside that play music, podcasts, and audiobooks right into your ears. It’s comfortable enough for sleep and workouts, and you can easily pause, play, and skip from the front of the headband. After removing the speakers and control pod, this headband is machine washable.

7 A 5-Pack Of Warm Wool Socks That Have A 4.6-Star Rating Loritta Thick Winter Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Contrary to childhood belief, socks do make a great present, and this five-pack of thick wool-blend socks are perfect for the holidays. They’re soft, breathable, and cozy, and come in five vintage-inspired colors. Reviewers rave about how warm and well-made these are and particularly remark that these stockings make for great stocking stuffers.

8 This Beaded Bracelet That Spells Out A Secret Message In Morse Code KGBNCIE Bad Ass Bracelet Morse Code Amazon $15 See On Amazon Share a secret inspirational message with your BFF using this morse code bracelet, which uses sterling silver beads to spell out “Bad Ass” or 32 other meaningful phrases. The adjustable bracelet is a subtle way to show your love and lift up your mom, a friend, or a sibling. It too comes in a sleek, giftable wooden box, and you can even add two to your cart so you and your loved one can match.

9 This Bendable Neck Lamp That Keeps The Light Exactly Where You Want It Glocusent LED Neck Reading Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon For the late night reader, there’s no better present than this LED neck reading light. With three colors, six brightness levels, and bendable arms that shine the light exactly where you want it, this reading light is perfect for those who don’t want to awaken their partner but still wants to finish their latest book any time of day. It’s rechargeable with a micro USB, and offers up to 80 hours of use.

10 This Funny Blanket That Looks Like A Tortilla But Is So, So Soft CASOFU Burritos Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Now you can literally wrap yourself up like a burrito with the help of this double-sided blanket that’s actually designed to look like a tasty tortilla. It’s made from a warm and soft fleece fabric, and is 60 inches across — the perfect size for a mid-day nap or for cuddling under while watching TV. This hilarious yet functional blanket is a best-seller on Amazon and has a 4.8-star rating and over 43,000 positive reviews.

11 This Lipstick That Adapts To Your Lips’ PH For A Custom Color Winky Lux Flower Balm Amazon $16 See On Amazon This Winky Lux flower balm isn’t your average lipstick: It glides on clear, and reacts to the pH in your lips to create a shade of pink that perfectly suits your skin tone and coloring. It has a slew of hydrating ingredients, all of which are vegan and cruelty-free. Even the pickiest beauty lover on your list will love this balm — it’s like a custom, magical lipstick.

12 A Custom Star Map That’s A Touching Way To Honor A Special Day DreamTree Custom Star Map Amazon $24 See On Amazon Mark a birthday, anniversary, or other significant date with this custom star map print. It’s an artistic snapshot of the sky at a specific time and place, printed with HD ink on premium quality paper. Three sizes and fonts are available, so you can personalize it even more to suit your tastes.

13 A K-Beauty Face Mask Trio That Has Ultra-Nourishing Ingredients I DEW CARE Mini Scoops Wash Off Face Mask Trio Amazon $18 See On Amazon I DEW CARE is a Korean skincare brand with effective and adorable products, so don’t miss out on this sample-sized trio of three popular face masks. It contains three brightening and moisturizing wash-off face masks: one made with hyaluronic acid and squalene, one with strawberry seeds and glycolic acid, and one with matcha green tea and centella asiatica. These face masks can moisturize, brighten, and soothe skin all while looking (almost) good enough to eat.

14 This Timeless Pashmina Shawl That Is Lightweight Yet Cozy RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $13 See On Amazon This sleek pashmina shawl worn as a scarf will keep anyone warm and dressed to the nines through any snow or wind chill. You just can’t beat the super soft fabric, and the oversized length and width means this can be repurposed it in warmer weather as a light shawl. It comes in a wide variety of colors, all with fringed edges, and it’s light enough to pack in a purse or suitcase for travel.

15 This Bubbling Foot Spa That Makes At-Home Pedis A Blast Revlon Bubbling Toe Touch Foot Spa Amazon $23 See On Amazon If someone you know and love works on their feet all day, they’ll be sure to appreciate the gift of a bubbling foot spa. Pour warm water into the basin, and slip your feet in to take advantage of the soothing, tension-relieving benefits. The contoured base supports your heels and arches, and is also textured to prevent slipping and sliding.

16 This Multi-Use Tool That Does 15 Functions In One PRO-MASTER SMART & SIMPLE 15 in 1 Portable Pocket Multi Tool Amazon $18 See On Amazon Campers, new homeowners, and handy folks of all kinds will love this 15-in-1 portable pocket multi tool. It can cut wires, file nails, remove a hook, open a can or bottle, and even screw in screws, all in one device. Give it as a gift for their toolkit, backpack, or glove box so they’ll have it when they need it most.

17 This Beverage Chiller That Turns Hot Coffee Into Iced In 1 Minute Flat HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon People who drink iced coffee well into the dead of winter will love being able to make their own at home using this beverage chiller. It simplifies the process greatly: No prepping hot coffee 24 hours in advance to chill in the fridge! Just pour freshly-brewed hot coffee directly into the HyperChiller and in 60 seconds, you’ll have a chilled beverage ready to pour over ice. Their patented design is dishwasher safe, and holds up to two servings of coffee without re-freezing.

18 The Amazon Fire TV Stick For Easy Streaming Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’m not the most tech savvy, so I always appreciate others making those kinds of decisions for me. Invest in the latest generation of the Amazon Fire TV stick for your favorite clumsy-thumbed family member, and they’ll be happy to have such simplified access to all their favorite streaming platforms. They’ll even be able to watch live TV and listen to music, and the remote is Alexa-enabled and supports voice control. It plugs in neatly to any HDMI port, so it’s out of sight and easy to take from place to place.

19 This Icy Face Roller That Soothes Skin & Gives You A Massage ESARORA Ice Roller Amazon $17 See On Amazon The ESARORA ice roller offers pain relief and a skin treatment all in one. Freeze the roller head before use, then roll gently around the face to calm red or inflamed skin, help ease pain from migraines, and decrease puffiness. You can use it all over your body to relieve stiffness and soreness, and even ice minor injuries.

20 These Elevated Everyday Gold Hoops With A Twist PAVOI Twisted Rope Round Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon You could easily find a pricier version of these twisted rope hoop earrings elsewhere, but with this pair, you’ll save some money without sacrificing on style. They’re 14K gold plated with a sterling silver hypoallergenic post, and come in yellow, white, and rose gold in two different sizes. They’re the perfect pair of everyday hoops that can be easily dressed up or down — so naturally, they make an amazing gift.

21 This Indoor Security Camera That Works With Alexa Blink Mini Smart Camera Amazon $20 See On Amazon The gift of home security is priceless, and the Blink mini smart camera will set you back just $20. The Alexa-enabled 1080P HD indoor camera detects motion and has two-way audio that lets your giftee monitor the inside of their home at all times. They’ll get alerts sent to their phone when motion is detected, so they can keep an eye on kids, pets, or just the house itself while they’re away.

22 These Ultra Cozy Fleece-Lined Slippers That Are A Best-Seller ULTRAIDEAS Fleece Lined Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon The gift of something cozy, like these fleece-lined memory foam slippers, will always be a hit, as the 34,000 five-star reviews on Amazon prove. Rubber soles mean they have traction indoors and out, and a high-density memory foam sole supports tired feet. They’re conveniently slip-on, and will keep your giftee cozy and relaxed all winter long.

23 This Combination Headlamp & Beanie That’s Totally Genius Etsfmoa USB Light Beanie Hat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Runners, dog walkers, and outdoor adventurers alike would all appreciate this two-in-one headlamp/beanie hat. It’ll keep their head warm and cozy, and allow them to stand out and see where they’re going handsfree in the early morning or late evening dusk. It offers eight hours of light on a single USB charge, and is made from a soft acrylic fabric that’s machine washable after you remove the light.

24 A Super Soft Throw Blanket That Has A 4.7-Star Rating Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’ve got anyone whom you’re just not sure what to get for the holidays, this sherpa fleece throw blanket is a perfect choice: After all, who doesn’t love being cozy? It comes in 26 colors ranging from neutral shades of gray and navy to bright yellows and reds, and is a cult-favorite product on Amazon with over 55,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

25 A Handheld Milk Frother That Helps Make Coffee Extra Fancy Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $14 See On Amazon Up your friend’s at-home latte game with the help of this best-selling handheld milk frother. It adds that professional-looking touch to your morning joe, with a stainless steel whisk that makes rich, creamy frothed milk in seconds. It even comes with a stand, so they can show it off on the counter next to their coffee maker.

26 This Exfoliating Towel That Reviewers Call A Total “Game Changer” GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon I prefer exfoliating cloths like the GOSHI exfoliating shower towel to loofahs, because they’re easier to rinse clean and better for targeting specific areas of the body. Just add your usual body wash, and the GOSHI towel will create a rich lather that leaves your skin soft and clean. The manufacturers even claim this towel help fight breakouts, textured skin, and certain conditions like keratosis pilaris, so it doesn’t hurt to stick one in everyone’s stocking this year.

27 These Elegant Satin Scrunchies That Won’t Pull Your Hair VAGA Satin Scunchies (6 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon This set of six satin scrunchies are soft on your hair and won’t pull or tangle, which is why they have a 4.6-star rating on Amazin. These come in a variety of muted shades that are perfect for accessorizing — they’ll even look nice around your wrist. They’re suitable for all hair textures, and won’t leave dents or damage your locks in any way.

28 This Initial Ring That You Can Customize Keystyle Initial Letter Open Ring Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make a statement with this gold initial ring, reminiscent of a certain former boyband member. Choose yours or a loved one’s initial to keep or give away in gold or silver, and you can even personalize this ring further with an eight-character message on the inside, the perfect length for a name or meaningful date. The ring can be adjusted to fit sizes six through 10, and it looks great as part of an eclectic stack or on its own as a statement piece.

29 An Adjustable Spice Grinder That Has High Tech Design Features CHEW FUN Electric Grinder Mill Amazon $18 See On Amazon Spice up your life with this electric grinder mill. Made for sea salt or peppercorns, it has a larger spice container than most electric grinders and adjustable grinding levels. Any home chef or foodie will appreciate the one-handed operation, as well as the blue LED light that can illuminate your plate in dimmed light settings.

30 This Key Finder That Makes Finding Lost Items As Easy As Pie Esky Key Finder Amazon $25 See On Amazon Your most scattered loved ones will appreciate getting a this key finder. Unlike other key finders, you don’t need a smartphone to set this up. Just install the batteries into the six receivers, loop or stick them onto your keys, purse, phone, remote, or other easily-lost items and press the coordinating color button whenever you can’t find that pesky item. A loud beep will help guide you to your belongings, saving you from tons of frustration.

31 This Useful Egg Cooker That Makes Breakfast A Breeze Dash Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make breakfast egg-sactly how way you want it without fussing over a hot stove or Googling “how to poach an egg” for the fiftieth time. All you need is the Dash rapid egg cooker. It can make hard boiled, soft boiled, poached, scrambled, and other types of eggs, and all you have to do is load it up and push a button. It’s a must-have for large families, someone moving into their first apartment, or those who just really, really like deviled eggs.

32 These Thermal Gloves That Let You Use Your Phone In The Cold ViGrace Chenille Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of touch screen gloves is not only a perfect gift for the cold weather, but also for the 21st century. One size fits most of these 100% chenille gloves that keep your hands warm and still allow you to use your smartphone. Three of the finger tips on each glove are made from a conductive fabric that’s convenient for texting, scrolling, and more while the weather outside is frightful.

33 These Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Will Last Forever Spring Chef Dual Sided Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon The right set of measuring spoons can make all the difference in your cooking or baking. These dual-sided magnetic measuring spoons are the only set you’ll ever need: They have both US and metric measurements ranging from 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon, and are narrow enough to fit in most spice jars. The stainless steel material is rust-resistant and durable, and they nest together magnetically to make storage easy. This set also includes a leveler, so you can measure with total accuracy.

34 This Super Cute Bow Backpack That Makes A Perfect Purse Replacement LCFUN Mini Faux Leather Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This mini backpack certainly fits my criteria for a practical gift that’s also adorable. Made from high quality PU leather, this backpack comes in nine bright and neutral shades, and has tons of compartments of various sizes for carrying all your everyday essentials. Your recipient is sure to love swapping out their everyday purse for it, and reviewers report that it holds up well to daily wear.

35 This Electric Wine Bottle Opener That Wine Lovers Will Use Every Day Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener Amazon $20 See On Amazon Forget the corkscrew: You’ll look like the ultimate vino with this cordless electric wine bottle opener. It removes the cork in seconds, and even comes with a foil cutter to easily remove the seal. With a comfortable soft grip handle and long-lasting charge, this opener pairs well with reds, whites, and pinks as a holiday gift.

36 These ‘90s-Inspired Sunglasses That Are So In Right Now BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Giving a pair of these trendy rectangle sunglasses as a holiday gift is the perfect way to embrace the return of the ‘90s. They come in countless colors or sets and feature UV400 protection, block glare, and shatterproof frames. This throwback look makes a great Christmas gift for a Gen Z’er who’s always on top of the latest fashions.

37 A 24-Pack Of Organic Bath Bombs That Come In 6 Sweet Scents INTEYE Organic & Natural Bath Bombs (24 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This 24 pack of organic bath bombs comes as four boxes of six that will make holiday gifting this year a breeze. Each bath bomb is naturally scented with essential oils, such as lavender, rose, lemon, and mint. There are a wide variety of color combinations, each one with different fragrances and effects on the body. But each bath bomb is made of 100% organic ingredients that will leave your skin soft and moisturized.

38 This Meat Thermometer That Has Over 76,000 Five-Star Reviews ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $13 See On Amazon The chef in your life will surely appreciate this digital instant read meat thermometer, which has 97,000-plus reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. It reads temperature from the stainless steel probe in just three to five seconds, and is accurate within 0.9 degrees. A glowing LCD display allows you to easily read the temp, even outdoors or in the dark, and the AAA battery powered device folds up with a magnetic back and hook for convenient storage.

39 This Mirrored Alarm Clock That Looks Sleek In Any Room SZELAM LED Mirror Alarm Clock Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give your friend who’s always running late a not-so-subtle hint in the form of this polished alarm clock. They can do everything to jumpstart their morning routine with this timepiece, starting with the snooze button and ending with getting ready in the mirrored surface. The brightness of the LED display is adjustable, and it even has two USB charging ports so they can frantically charge the phone they forgot to plug in last night.

40 These Toe-Less Socks That Deeply Moisturize Dry, Tough Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These moisturizing heel socks slide over dry and cracked heels, and are lined with jojoba seed oil, olive oil, and vitamin E to deeply moisturize the skin. These are best used overnight in combination with their favorite foot lotion, and are washable and reusable over and over for years. It’s like a pedicure while you snooze.

41 A Zodiac Necklace That Is Coated In 18-Karat Gold Zealmer 18K Gold Plated Zodiac Sign Amazon $13 See On Amazon I’m about as astrology-obsessed as they come, and what I’ve learned is that even those who claim not to care about it love to be recognized as their zodiac sign. (I’m looking at you, Scorpios!) This zodiac glyph necklace is a subtle way to sport your sign, and works well as a gift with some personalization. Double check their birthday and choose between a rose, white, and yellow gold finish: Each necklace comes on a 18 inch chain, and has a brief description of the qualities of that sign.

42 This Massive Eyeshadow Palette That Has 45 Hyper-Pigmented Shades EYESEEK Matte Eyeshadow Palette Amazon $12 See On Amazon You absolutely can’t go wrong giving this huge matte eyeshadow palette as a gift. It contains 45 highly-pigmented and colorful shades, which is more than enough for any beauty guru to create fabulous looks with. The colors are long-lasting and vibrant, and blend evenly to last all day long, which is why this palette has over 10,000 five-star reviews.

43 A Ring Light That Clips Onto Your Phone For Perfect Selfies Auxiwa Clip on Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon The secret to any good Instagram selfie is this clip-on LED ring light. It snaps into place over your phone’s camera, with multiple light settings so you can always get the right exposure on front-facing and back-facing photos. It softly illuminates the subject and charges easily with a USB charger so you don’t have to worry about replacing the batteries.

44 This Burt’s Bees Gift Set That’s A Fab Dry Skin Remedy Burt's Bees 3 Hand Repair Moisturizing Gift Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Those who work with their hands will appreciate this moisturizing Burt’s Bees gift set. The kit comes with four intensively moisturizing products: A jar of almond and milk hand cream, a tin of lemon butter cuticle cream, a portable bottle of shea butter hand repair cream, and a pair of cotton gloves to seal it all in. All are designed to repair tough, dry skin caused by cold weather and hard work. Best of all, it comes nicely packaged in gift wrap, and all the products are formulated with natural ingredients that are free of artificial fragrances.

45 A Five-Pack Of Travel-Size Toilet Sprays For Doing Business Anywhere Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If your giftee has a sense of humor, they’ll appreciate this travel-size pack of Poo-Pourri toilet sprays, which come in five scents. Spritz a little of the spray before using the toilet to conceal unwanted scents. The essential oil formula forms a barrier on the surface of the water that traps scents in, so they can do their business in peace anywhere and everywhere.

46 This Tablet Pillow Stand That Can Turn Into The Perfect Viewing Setup Lamicall Tablet Pillow Stand Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give the lounger in your life a comfortable TV-watching setup: This tablet pillow stand. This best-selling item rests comfortable on their stomach or another flat surface while they lay in bed or on the couch. It’s great for working as well, and is compatible with most phones and tablets as a universal stand. They can even adjust the angle as needed and use the tablet horizontally or vertically.

47 A Two-Pack of Microfiber Hair Towels That Are Lifesavers YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Making the swap for a microfiber hair towel wrap as opposed to a normal bath towel is one of the best things I ever did for my hair. The fabric dries your hair faster, and absorbs more than 10 times its weight in water. It’s also way more comfortable to wear than a delicately draped full-size towel, and reduces frizz in all hair types and textures. Pro tip: If your hair is especially long or thick, use both of these towels. Put one of them on directly after washing to get your hair past the dripping-wet stage, then swap it out for the other when the towel has absorbed all the water it can handle to get your hair fully dry even faster.

48 This Small Speaker That Delivers Big Sound Kunodi Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Your giftee will be the life of the party with this highly portable Bluetooth speaker in tow. It delivers exceptional sound quality for its small size, including enhanced bass with zero distortion. It’s also waterproof and dust-proof and can clip on to your bag with the keychain, making it the ultimate travel companion. This small but mighty speaker has eight hours of playback on one battery for long days out.

49 A Travel Mug That Collapses For Easy Storage Stojo Collapsible Travel Cup With Straw Amazon $20 See On Amazon The busiest person you know definitely deserves this collapsible travel cup as a gift this year. The 16-ounce mug holds hot or cold drinks, and folds up neatly when they’re done so they can tuck it in their bag and go about their day. It’s leakproof, dishwasher-safe, and made from a food-grade silicone that’s BPA-free and way more sustainable than disposable cups.

50 This Monogrammed Welcome Mat That Makes Your Porch Fancy Calloway Mill Monogram Insert Doormat Amazon $25 See On Amazon Anything that’s monogrammed feels instantly personalized and just a tad fancy, which is what makes this doormat such a great gift for someone who’s recently moved into their own place. With a durable rubber base and an insert made of coir coconut fiber that’s easy to remove and clean after it traps a ton of dirt, this is a present that is built to last.

51 This Adjustable Light Up Mirror That’s A Beauty Lover’s Dream COSMIRROR Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $23 See On Amazon This light up vanity mirror is an absolute game changer for any makeup lover. 21 LED lights with adjustable brightness gives off the ideal amount of light to complete any look in, no matter their surroundings. And there’s even a 10x magnifying mirror included to help get a close look at the details. It’s compact enough to sit comfortably on a desk or vanity and even to travel with, and the angle can be adjusted as needed.

52 The Bluetooth Microphone That Can Kick Off Karaoke Night In An Instant OVELLIC Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep the party going all night long with this wireless karaoke microphone. Pair it with any Bluetooth-enabled device and sing your favorite tunes over its built-in, high quality speaker system. There are even voice changing effects and the ability to record your performance to remember the good times. Plus, this has a battery life that lasts up to 10 hours on full volume.

53 A Nail Kit That Has Everything You Need For A Pro-Level Gel Mani Modelones Nail Gel Polish Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Save your giftee a trip to the salon by giving them this gel nail polish kit, which comes with everything they’ll need for a glossy, long-lasting manicure. The kit includes six polish colors, a base and top coat, 10 manicure tools such as toe separators and a nail file, and a UV light that connects with a USB cord. Manicures can last for more than two weeks, and the kit makes it easy to get professional-level results at home.

54 This Emergency Radio That Doubles As A Flashlight And Power Source Esky Emergency Hand Crank Radio with Flashlight Amazon $19 See On Amazon Be prepared for any emergency by giving this weather radio to all your loved ones. In addition to allowing you to tune into NOAA broadcasts and AM/FM stations, it serves as a flashlight and power bank that can charge your phone via USB. This radio has three different power sources including solar and hand crank to keep it powered on even through a loss of power.

55 This Cozy Fleece-Lined Beanie That’s Fashionable & Functional C.C Thick Cable Knit Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $19 See On Amazon This extra-thick cable knit beanie is the perfect winter accessory, and even better for holiday gifting. The inside is lined with delightfully cozy fleece for extra warmth, and the two-toned design and faux fur pom pom bring the style.

56 This Retro-Inspired Hot Dog Cooker That Toasts Your Buns To Perfection Nostalgia Hot Dog and Bun Toaster Amazon $25 See On Amazon The Nostalgia hot dog and bun toaster prepares two complete hot dogs, sausages, or brats at the same time, while toasting their buns to perfection — and trust me, a toasted bun makes all the difference. Your franks will be ready in just a few minutes, and will taste better than preparing them in boiled water over the stove. A drip tray also makes clean-up super easy, which is why this toaster has over 6,500 five-star reviews.

57 This Makeup Organizer With Tons Of Drawers Masirs Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer Amazon $23 See On Amazon Help get your loved one’s bathroom counter clean and orderly with this clear cosmetic storage organizer. With 16 compartments and six drawers of various sizes, there’s a spot for everything from brushes to lipstick to hairspray. Reviewers love how easy this organizer is to assemble and how it can match any room’s decor.

58 This Tiny USB Fan That Shows You The Time ONXE LED USB Clock Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon This LED USB clock fan reminds me of those old-school animated LED lights in my hometown’s bowling alley, only way more functional. It plugs into any laptop USB port, with a bendable neck to keep the fan pointed exactly where you want it and display the time. Give it as a fun stocking stuffer or gag gift they’ll actually use on warm days.

59 This Suction-Cup Bath Pillow That Is *So* Plush Epica 2X-Thick Luxury Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $11 See On Amazon Give the gift of relaxation — aka, this extra thick and luxurious bath pillow. It sticks to the tub with suction cups and truly stays in place. Not only does this make the bath an even more calming and restful environment, this pillow resists molding with the waterproof material.

60 A Fun Card Game For All Ages With A Schoolyard Twist Exploding Kittens LLC Throw Throw Burrito Amazon $13 See On Amazon Uno meets Nerf in this fun party game for the whole family. Throw Throw Burrito claims to be “the world’s first dodgeball card game,” and involves collecting points while dodging the foam burritos thrown at you from across the table. It’s made for two to six players ages 7 and up, so you’ll definitely want to have it on hand for holiday gatherings.

61 This Stylish Wristlet That Holds All The Essentials COOLANS Wristlet Credit Card Holder Amazon $13 See On Amazon For the friend who’s constantly losing their debit card or ID on a night out, get them this wristlet credit card holder. It’s just big enough to hold the essentials, with seven card slots, an ID pouch, and zippered pocket for cash, keys, and other small items. The entire thing slides over their wrist, so they’ll have no excuse not to keep it close by, and hopefully, make it home with all their belongings (though I can’t make any promises for their jacket.)

62 A Portable Party-Starting Disco Light That Syncs With Music COIDEA Disco Party Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon The party won’t stop as long as this multicolored disco light is on. Use the included remote to create different flashing light patterns that sync with the music and keep any gathering lively. The palm-size device works for upwards of 10,000 hours and fits in the palm of your hand, all handy features that make this the best-selling light of its kind on Amazon.

63 This Cuddly Stuffed Seal Pillow That’s Endlessly Huggable MerryXD Chubby Blob Seal Pillow Amazon $16 See On Amazon The chubby blob seal pillow offers soft and cuddly comfort for all ages. Its soft, squishy, oversized plushy body feels great to cuddle and hold, and offers delightful entertainment for children and adults alike. Use this cutie as a hug pillow for your bed, car, office, or anywhere you need a little extra love.

64 These Custom Socks That Are Purr-fect For Pet Parents MyPupSocks Custom Face Socks Amazon $16 See On Amazon If someone you know is absolutely obsessed with their pup, then they need these custom socks printed with their dog’s face all over. Not only are these novelty socks soft, cozy, and adorable, they’re also a hilarious gift. Select their favorite color or background print from the 31 choices available, and click “customize now” on Amazon to upload a high quality photo of their pet.

65 This Layered Necklace That Is Chic & Understated MEVECCO Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This dainty layered necklace makes the perfect subtle accessory — and holiday gift. It’s made of 14K gold plated brass, and looks great paired with a deep V-neck that shows off the 16.5 inch chain. And it even comes in a pretty blue gift box, so it’s ready to gift straight out of the package.

66 This DIY Slime Kit That Can Create Over 100 Different Kinds Original Stationery Unicorn Slime Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This unicorn slime kit is sure to be a hit among all the kids (and kids at heart). It contains everything you need to make slime, foam, and other playful, engaging textures that engage kids’ minds and hands. There are tons of objects included such as foam beads, food coloring, scents, and glitter, making this ideal for creative kiddos and parents to do together.

67 This Luxurious Blanket That You Can Wear Around The House Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wearable fleece blanket is the ultimate gift for the person who has everything. I can practically guarantee that they don’t own a micro plush blanket with arms, foot pockets, and a pocket for the remote. It’s remarkably soft and cozy, which is why it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

68 This Chic Set Of 18 Makeup Brushes That Has Everything You Need (And More) BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This 18-piece makeup brush set is made from synthetic nylon fibers, and it comes with every possible brush anyone could need for a full, flawless look. The complete assortment comes with six complexion brushes, seven eyeshadow brushes, and many more, all of which fit in its own storage container for the beauty guru on-the-go.

69 These Versatile Claw Clips That Give You A ‘90s-Inspired Updo TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Claw clips are back in a big way, and you can jump on the trend easily with this four-pack. Made from high quality acrylic material, these durable clips come in four colors and hold hair back securely and comfortably. Use them for a variety of updos for hair of all textures, and you can give them all away as gifts or keep a couple for yourself – I won’t tell.

70 These Foot Peel Masks That Help Even The Driest, Roughest Feet CÉLOR Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat someone from head to toe — literally — with this pair of foot peel masks. After wearing these exfoliating and moisturizing socks for an hour, they’ll shed all their dead skin to reveal baby soft feet after two weeks. It’s a unique and fun treatment, even for those who usually skip pedicures, and contains nothing but natural ingredients such as aloe vera and lavender extract.

71 This Kit That Produces Edible Mushrooms In Just 10 Days Back to the Roots Organic Mini Mushroom Grow Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon This organic mini mushroom grow kit can produce edible, delicious mushrooms indoors in under two weeks. Place the box near a window with indirect light, mist it twice a day, and watch mushrooms sprout out within a week. Kids will love seeing the mushrooms grow from start to finish, and adults will love assisting them — and cooking the ‘shrooms, too.

72 These Comfy Pajama Pants That You’ll Want For The Entire Family Just Love Plush Pajama Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon One of my favorite family holiday traditions involves spending most of Christmas Day in our pajamas, gathered around the tree and enjoying the gifts and company. These plush pajama pants are ideal for such purposes. They’re made of a super-soft fleece fabric that’s lightweight but cozy, and have a slightly oversized fit with an adjustable drawstring.

73 This Rose-Shaped Ice Cube Tray That Makes Any Drink Instantly Elegant ROTTAY Rose Ice Cube Tray Amazon $12 See On Amazon For the cocktail enthusiast, give them an easy at-home upgrade in the form of this rose-shaped ice cube tray. The detailed tray makes four pretty 2 1/2-inch ice cubes, which are the perfect addition for whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, and other liquors. The silicone tray comes with a small funnel, which makes it easy to channel water into each of the molds without spilling.

74 A Luxuriously-Thick Lip Mask That Repairs Dry, Chapped Lips Overnight YuGlo Moisture & Collagen Booster Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $13 See On Amazon We’re officially in the time of year where regular lip balms just won’t cut it against cold weather chapped lips. This moisture- and collagen-boosting lip sleeping mask is reminiscent of a much pricier brand, and offers deep hydration and creates a moisture barrier for extra dry lips. Using coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E, and other powerhouse ingredients, this lip mask will repair and plump overnight, while leaving a light, natural tint in its wake.