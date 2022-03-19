If Your Dog Is A Pain In The Ass, You'll Wish You Got These Genius Things Sooner

It’s no secret that dog owners love their pups unconditionally. But sometimes our furry friends, no matter how adorable they are, are simply a huge pain in the butt.

Whether your pup rips up all your shoes due to boredom, can’t stop barking because of thunderstorm anxiety (which all of the cuddles in the world can’t soothe sometimes), or leaves you special surprises on the carpet because potty training can be hard, they really know how to frustrate us from time to time. Even the most well-behaved dog will have a little problem every now and then. It’s pet parent life.

Luckily, I have tons of ways to help remedy these problems, all thanks to Amazon. From toys to grooming tools to cleaning products after accidents, the ever-popular e-tailer has all of the supplies that any dog owner needs, whether you have a new puppy or an old buddy, a small breed or a large one, just one pup or a few around the house.

I rounded up 30 of the items that any owner of an anxious, shedding, rambunctious, bored, or messy pup needs, all at low prices that will make adding these to your dog’s life (and yours) a no-brainer. Check them out here:

1 These Calming Supplements That Are Infused With Melatonin NaturVet Quiet Moments Calming Aid Dog Supplement Amazon $25 See On Amazon If your pup can’t seem to relieve stress symptoms on its own, don’t fret. These calming chewy supplements aim to reduce anxiety and tension symptoms in your pet with six key ingredients like chamomile and melatonin. Despite their ability to keep your buddy calm during fireworks, trips to the vet, storms, and other stressful situations, they taste like a treat, so your dog won’t know the difference.

2 This UV Flashlight That Detects Hidden Accidents ANGRY ORANGE LED Black Light Detector for Dry Dog Urine Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you suspect that your puppy has left you an unpleasant-smelling surprise but you can’t quite detect where it’s coming from, try this UV flashlight to find dry dog urine. This blacklight flashlight makes urine stains that may have dried up glow in the dark, making it easy for you to clean and remove odors from your floors.

3 These Grooming Gloves That Let You Pet & De-Shed At The Same Time Pat Your Pet Grooming Gloves Amazon $13 See On Amazon Make brushing fun again with these grooming gloves that let you pet and de-shed your furry friend all at once. Just put these on, pet your dog like normal, and watch as the rubber bristles brush and de-mat your dog’s coat in no time, leaving it super shiny and soft. These gloves also work great for massaging shampoo into their coat during bath time.

4 A Set Of 10 Chewing Toys To Keep Your Pooch Engaged AMZpets Set of Durable Rope Dog Toys Amazon $27 See On Amazon I haven’t come across a dog that doesn’t love a good chew toy, so why not order your pup a whole set of them? Switching out your dog’s toys every now and then keeps them engaged, and this 10-pack of toys can play fetch or tug-of-war with, and are even great for teething pups who need something to chew on so they don’t get into your slippers.

5 These Extra-Thick Doggy Bags With A Convenient Dispenser Active Pets Dog Poop Bag Dispenser (Includes 60 Bags) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Ensure that your doggy bags won’t leak or break with it’s time to curb your dog on your daily walk with these heavy-duty bags. These poop bags come in an adorable bone-shaped carrying case that clips right onto the leash. These bags are thicker than other bags on the market, so once you wrap up your pup’s poops, there’s not a chance of them coming out or seeping through.

6 An Ultra-Strong Leash That’s Made From Thick, Reflective Nylon Rope ACTIVE PETS Strong Dog Rope Leash Amazon $14 See On Amazon Love walking your dog but can’t handle their constant pulling with a weak leash? This heavy-duty rope leash is made from tough nylon rope that can help you get a better grip on your fur baby and protect your hands thanks to the padded handle. The 5-foot long rope is even reflective so you can feel more comfortable walking your dog at night, which is why this leash has a remarkable 4.8-star rating on Amazon.

7 A Doggie Seat Belt That Keeps Your Pup Secure In The Car Active Pets Dog Car Harness Amazon $20 See On Amazon If it makes you nervous to see your furry friend to sit in the backseat of your vehicle without anything to keep them secure, consider adding this dog seat belt to your car. This harness both attaches to your dog’s collar and buckles into a nearby seatbelt in your car, keeping them safe and stable without constraining them.

8 This Hard-Working Spray That Gets Rid Of Pet Stains & Odors ANGRY ORANGE Enzyme Cleaner & Pet Stain Remover Spray Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter how much we love our pets, we don’t always love the smells they leave around our homes. This spray cleaner helps get rid of those unpleasant odors around the house and instead leaves behind a fresh citrus scent. It can even remove urine stains and eliminate bacteria. It works on pretty much any surface, too, from carpet, to tile, to tricky upholstery.

9 These Non-Toxic Ear Drops For Pets With Irritated Ears Pro Pooch Dog Ear Cleaner Solution Amazon $16 See On Amazon These ear drops are a must have for pups in desperate need of an ear clean. Made from non-toxic, naturally-derived ingredients and easy to use, this cleanser will help get rid of the gunky stuff and irritation that’s making your dog’s ears itch and ooze with a few drops and a little massage.

10 A 2-Pack Of Lick Mats That Promote Slow Eating & De-Stressing Hyper Pet IQ Treat Lick Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your fur baby occupied with this lick mat. Just smear some wet food or peanut butter onto the mat, and let them lick it and remain distracted for a little while you do what you need to do, whether that’s giving them a bath, clipping their nails, or getting some work done for yourself. This mat’s texture helps soothe dogs (and cats) and can help encourage slower eating.

11 A Coat That Relieves Your Dog’s Anxiety Just By Putting It On American Kennel Club Anti Anxiety and Stress Relief Calming Coat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Think a coat can’t do anything to calm your dog down during stressful situations like thunderstorms and firework shows? Think again — this calming coat from the American Kennel Club (a.k.a. the organization that runs the famous dog show) applies gentle pressure, like a hug, onto your pup’s torso that provides a calming effect that will help them de-stress.

12 A Deshedding Brush That Works On Long & Short-Haired Dogs Anshar Dog Brush for Shedding and Grooming Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this grooming brush daily and you’ll be sure to see less dog hair and fur all over your clothes, carpets, and furniture. This deshedding tool works on both long and short-haired dogs and quickly and efficiently brushes through and captures loose hairs before they end up elsewhere — it even comes with a quick-release button that pops the head of the brush right off for cleaning.

13 This Round Bed That Your Dog Can Burrow In Active Pets Plush Calming Dog Bed Amazon $41 See On Amazon My own dog has this bed, and let me tell ya, it’s so cozy, it’ll be hard for your pup to leave it after a long nap. This round dog bed is super plush and soft, and even has a raised outer rim to provide better neck and head support and that allows your dog to embrace its natural urge to burrow. It comes in three sizes and four colors, so it can work for the size of your doggo and the decor of your home.

14 A Heavy-Duty Chewing Stick Made From Yak Milk Devil Dog Pet Co Yak Cheese Himalayan Dog Chew Amazon $12 See On Amazon This heavy-duty Himalayan dog chew is made with yak milk, cow milk, salt, and lime juice all sourced from the Himalayan mountains, which is a flavor and treat your dog will love. This long-lasting chew toy is a less smelly alternative to bully sticks, and will keep your dog occupied and engaged, reducing trouble-causing boredom.

15 A Treat-Dispensing Toy That Engages Your Dog’s Mind PetSafe Busy Buddy Twist 'n Treat Amazon $9 See On Amazon This Twist ‘n Treat toy will engage your god mentally and teach them how to get rewarded from a challenging game. Just fill the toy with your pup’s favorite treats and watch your dog try and get them to dispense from the interactive toy or keep anxious dogs occupied when you leave the house. It’ll keep your pet busy and give them a few rewards that they totally deserve for being such a good baby (well, at least most of the time).

16 This Comb With 2 Rows Of Teeth For More Efficient Grooming Hertzko Double Row Comb Amazon $10 See On Amazon This comb is unique in that it has two rows of teeth that allow for super efficient at-home grooming. Both you and your doggo will love how quickly and gently this comb can get through their coat, and the smooth, stainless steel rounded pin ends ensure the comb won’t irritate or harm your pet’s sensitive skin.

17 A Waterproof Seat Cover For Car Rides Active Pets Front Seat Dog Cover Amazon $24 See On Amazon If your pet loves to ride along in the car with you, make sure you car seats are protected from muddy paws, scratches, and potential bathroom accidents with this waterproof car seat cover. This durable cotton cover fits over the passenger seat of your car and acts as a barrier between your dog and your expensive car seats. When needed, you can clean this with a vacuum, hose, or wet towel.

18 This Hood That Helps Anxious Pets During Grooming The Original Happy Hoodie for Dogs & Cats Amazon $14 See On Amazon If your dog hates the groomer but needs their coat washed, brushed, and trimmed, bring this Happy Hoodie along to keep the experience stress-free. This goes over your dog’s ears, covering them from the aggressive sounds of water and blow dryers while adding light compression that soothes them. You can also use this hoodie at home for stressful moments like fireworks and storms.

19 The Pet Bowls With A Built-In Silicone Mat That Keeps Your Floors Clean Active Pets Dog Bowl Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your dog gets a little too excited around mealtime and leaves a huge mess of kibble and water in their wake, it’s time to get them this food bowl and silicone mat set. This silicone mat is super easy to clean, has raised edges to prevent any food or from escaping onto the floor, and perfectly fits the included two stainless steel food bowls in the middle.

20 A Handy Poop Scooper With A Long Handle Pawler Dog Pooper Scooper Amazon $22 See On Amazon Make the unpleasant task of cleaning up after your dog way easier with this pooper scooper. This 36-inch rake allows you to comfortably clean up whatever your pup has left behind in the backyard — no flimsy plastic bag or bending over necessary. Plus, you can simply hose it down when it’s in need of a good clean.

21 This Electric Nail Grinder That’s Totally Painless Hertzko Electric Dog Nail Grinder Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your dog is anything like mine, they hate getting their nails trimmed. This nail grinder is ideal for pups like mine who get nervous when it comes to their owners caring for their nails — it’s totally painless, makes little noise, and barely vibrates. It also has three different grinder openings depending on the size of your pet and is rechargeable with the included USB cord.

22 A Fuzzy Blanket That Your Pet Will Love To Lounge On Sheri Calming Shag Fur Frost Pet Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This fuzzy blanket is something both you and your fur baby will become obsessed with. Made from ultra-soft polyester that’s just as soft as puppy fur, this blanket that’s meant to mimic a mama dog’s fur will make cuddling on the couch or in bed with your dog 10 times better. Plus, it’s machine washable and dryer-friendly, making cleaning and sanitizing your new blanket a breeze.

23 This Challenging Puzzle Feeder To Keep Your Pup Busy & Engaged DR CATCH Dog Puzzle Toy Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re looking to give your furry friend a challenge or slow down their feeding time, try giving them this treat dispensing puzzle toy to play with and eat out of. This toy can contain treats or kibble in each compartment for your dog to sniff out and search for on their own. It’s the perfect toy to keep your pup engaged when you need to get stuff done around the house.

24 A UFO Collar That Helps Your Pet Recover Without A Clunky Cone ARRR Comfy UFO Pet Recovery Collar Amazon $25 See On Amazon Watching your injured pup stumble around with a giant cone on their head can be hard to watch, which is why this UFO collar is such a great alternative. This collar has different sizes for different breeds and is made from a soft polyester material that’s way comfier than those hard plastic cones. Plus, these collars are waterproof and won’t block your pet’s vision like the cones will.

25 This Squeaky Toy That Your Dog Will Want To Play With All Day Napojoy Plush Dog Toy Amazon $16 See On Amazon This cute little chew toy will keep your dog happy and occupied all day long. Made from soft cotton and waterproof corduroy, this whimsical rope toy is great for teething or bored puppies looking for some fun relief. Plus, it squeaks and crinkles, meaning your pup will stay interested in it for hours.

26 A Treat-Dispensing Game That Gives Your Fur Baby A Fun Challenge LOOBANI Puzzle Feeder Amazon $41 See On Amazon This interactive treat feeder is perfect for owners trying to train their puppy or keep their dog busy throughout the day. Just fill each hanging container with a few of your pet’s favorite snacks, and let them use their brain power to try and figure out how to get their beloved treats out of their containers and into their mouths.