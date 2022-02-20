Between work, errands, and the occasional day trip, you may wonder how to entertain your pup when you’re not at home. To keep them mentally and physically stimulated, the best toys for dogs home alone are durable, challenging (but not impossible), and may even incorporate a food reward. They come in a range of difficulty levels, suitable for every dog — from total beginners to canine masterminds.

Renee Rhoades, Certified Canine Behavior Consultant for R+Dogs, notes that while dogs are able to shift their sleep schedule to match ours, leaving them home alone provides them with another opportunity to rest. After all, most dogs need about 12 hours of sleep a day, while puppies, larger breeds, and senior dogs may need more. The key to encouraging your pet to sleep when you’re gone is to mentally tire them out before you leave with a puzzle toy. Or, if you’re in a rush, Rhoades suggests “snuffle mats, food dispensing toys, and hiding items for your dog to find when you are not at home.”

Rhoades urges owners to err on the side of caution when leaving your pup alone with a toy. “Safety is important for dogs who are left alone with items, so I recommend knowing your dog and their chewing habits well before leaving them with any items,” she explains. It’s also important to closely supervise your dog when you first introduce them to a new toy. If you’re still feeling a bit tentative, she also recommends setting up a small camera in your living room, so you can check on your pet while you’re away. Also — for toys that come in multiple sizes, be sure to choose the right option for your dog. You’ll also want to check toys regularly for signs of wear, so you can replace them in case any part is becoming loose or worn down.

When it comes to dog toys to help with boredom, Nicole Ellis, a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) and pet lifestyle expert for Rover, says, “Physical exercise is great and necessary for a dog, but it’s only half of the equation. Your dog, an intelligent creature, also needs mental exercise.” If your dog is prone to destructive behavior, a puzzle toy can nip it in the bud. “Excessive barking, destroying the house, destroying toys, eating socks — all of those things [go] away after the owner starts to give the dog mentally stimulating activities.”

So if you’re wondering how to tucker out your pup before you leave home, check out the stimulating dog toys below — some of which are specifically recommended by animal behavior experts.

1 The Plush Toy With A Heartbeat For Separation Stress SmartPetLove Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Toy Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star overall rating after 36,000 reviews, this plush toy with a simulated heartbeat is a comforting option for dogs who deal with separation stress. The battery-operated heart simulator can be turned on and off manually, or set on an eight-hour timer, and it’s removable if you want to machine-wash the toy. You’ll also get a disposable self-heating pouch that can be inserted for some lifelike warmth. According to a reviewer: “Snuggle Puppy is the best ! Has been my pups best friend! No crying at night or when I leave her or the trip home.. This works! We leave it on the mode where the heart beats all of the time. Best investment and it keeps her happy.”

2 A Fan-Favorite Interactive Puzzle Toy With Sliders Nina Ottosson Outward Hound Hide-’N-Slide Puzzle Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to interactive puzzle toys, Ellis recommends Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound’s line. This hide-and-slide puzzle is an intermediate-level toy, equipped with seven treat compartments and adjustable fishtail-shaped covers. Made from a durable wood-plastic composite material, the toy stands up to daily use. This line of well-made, thoughtful toys has over 43,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon, and there are both easier and more challenging levels available to suit your dog’s needs. Keep in mind that the brand recommends supervision while your pup uses this toy — but it’s still a great way to tire our your dog (so they’ll sleep soundly and calmly) before you leave. According to a reviewer: “This is perfect mental stimulation for my 13-week-old teething German Shepherd. [...] Although it's quick, the mental stimulation helps channel her energy into some positive nose work, which helps tucker her out. It's almost equivalent to a 10-minute walk for our puppy. So far it's incredibly durable.” Available styles: 21

3 The Interactive Windmill Puzzle That Dispenses Treats TRIXIE Interactive Windmill Dog Puzzle Amazon $23 See On Amazon For dogs who are just starting out with puzzles, this windmill-shaped toy from TRIXIE is a great beginning point. The windmill is equipped with four plastic beakers, each of which has a small opening on the lid. Simply fill each beaker with treats, and let your dog figure out how to push them around until the treats fall out. The plastic puzzle toy is easy to assemble and has a weighted base that prevents it from tipping over. TRIXIE toys come in multiple skill levels, so whether you have a bored puppy or a smart older dog, there’s sure to be a good fit. According to a reviewer: “What a wonderful dog toy! The base is nice and sturdy and heavy so the whole thing doesn't get knocked over. And the windmill part was very easy to put together. I love how it has different hole sizes for you to choose for whichever size treats you put in it.” Available styles: 14

4 A Textured Rubber Mat That Eases Separation Anxiety In Dogs Lickimat Soother Slow Feeder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made from durable rubber, the Lickimat features a textured surface that traps thick, soft food in its crevices. It’s up to your pup to lick the mat clean, which in turn can help calm them down. “Licking, like chewing, can be a great stress reliever so leaving something out for your dog to lick can help to give them a task that is relaxing,” says Rhoades. Add a few spoonfuls of pumpkin, peanut butter, or wet food to the dishwasher-safe mat before you leave the house (the brand recommends supervision while your pup uses it) to give your dog a healthy outlet for any potentially stressful feelings. According to a reviewer: “I have a mini Aussie who is hyperactive, ready to play 24/7 and also anxious. And this mat works wonders on him. It takes him about 30min to finish licking 2 tbs of PB, and he goes to sleep right after he's done with it. I didn't know that licking had calming effect until his dog trainer introduced me to this product, but it surely does calm him down.” Available styles: 3

5 The Hide & Seek Toy That Keeps Dogs Entertained For Hours Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Plush Toy $19 See On Amazon Great for mental stimulation, this plush hide-and-seek toy includes three squirrels that can be hidden inside the included log, challenging your pup to nuzzle them out. The soft material is gentle on teeth and gums and, according to many reviewers, it can keep your pet engaged for hours, but keep in mind that the brand recommends supervising your dog while they play with it. It comes in four sizes, as well as an array of other fun styles, like raccoons in a trash can, bees in a hive, and tacos in a taco truck. According to a reviewer: “I ordered the large squirrel hide and seek for my dog who is a german shepherd mix and he loves playing with this. He actually tore the outer toy in 3 days but the squirrels have been with him for the last 5 months and he still plays with them. So, I ordered the same toy again for my golden retriever puppy who is 2months old and he seems to love it. Whenever he has excessive energy we give him this toy and he plays with it until he tires himself out and goes to sleep. It is currently our life saver.” Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 12

6 This Unique Treat-Dispensing Toy For All Kinds Of Chewers RUFFWEAR Gnawt-a-Rock Dog Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon In terms of toys intended for chewing, Rhoades recommends “hard-wearing ones that a dog is less likely to rip apart.” The RUFFWEAR Gnawt-a-Rock is a sturdy latex rubber toy that’s a good match for medium-to-aggressive chewers. A slit on the side of the bouncy “rock” allows you to easily place treats inside — just squeeze the flexible body to open it up. Then, as your pup pushes the toy around, the treats fall out of another opening. Looking to up the ante? Place cooked chicken inside the toy and watch your dog go wild trying to get it out. According to a reviewer: “My hound isn’t a power chewer but he loves to chew and bores easily. Got this in hopes to keep him preoccupied during the day while I’m at work or when company comes over. I put some chicken strip treats he loves in it and he has been non stop with it for the past 3 hours since I introduced it. It’s incredible.”

7 The Classic KONG Toy With A Cult Following KONG Classic Dog Toy Amazon $9 See On Amazon This classic KONG rubber toy will always be a favorite among dogs and their owners — it has over 34,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Its unique, hollow body (which was inspired by a rubber suspension part from a VW bus) can be filled with treats, wet food, peanut butter, kibble, yogurt... the list goes on. Part slow feeder, part puzzle, and part bouncy toy, the durable KONG will provide your dog with hours of entertainment. You can even place it in the freezer to make it extra challenging for your pooch to get the food out. The KONG comes in a small size, a medium size, a large size, and an extra-large size, as well as in options for puppies and seniors. According to a reviewer: “These really are the world's best dog toy! It's a perfect slow feeder for dogs who bolt their food. It can be used with wet food, dry kibble, or a mixture of both. Stick it in the refrigerator or freezer to get a nice cooling effect for sore gums in teething puppies. It is a stimulating, problem solving puzzle for bored dogs, especially high energy dogs that always need something to do.” Available sizes: 6

8 This Soft, Treat-Hiding Ball Toy For Gentle Chewers KONG Ballistic Hide ‘N Treat Dog Toy Amazon $19 See On Amazon For gentler chewers who find the traditional KONG toy too challenging, Ellis suggests the KONG Hide ‘N Treat toy. It’s made out of canvas with Velcro flaps that hold the toy together in a ball shape. Inside, there are four pouches for hiding kibble and treats. Your dog will have a blast trying to open up the ball, then digging out the bits of food inside. As a bonus, it also works as a great way to get your food-motivated dog interested in a game of fetch. According to a reviewer: “Our dog loves these puzzles. He's not terribly food motivated, but he really enjoys opening up these puzzles and digging out all the food bits we put in for him. It's a great way to get his mind engaged, and get him moving and active without us having to entertain him.”

9 A Pair Of Rubber Treat-Dispensing Balls That Clean Your Dog’s Teeth Bojafa Puzzle Teething Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Not only will this two-pack of challenging dog toys entertain your pooch, but it will even clean your dog’s teeth. Each sturdy rubber ball is designed with rows of flexible spikes that can hold both wet and dry foods, encouraging your dog to chew. The narrow prongs help reduce plaque and tartar buildup while they play. Meanwhile, the hollow center provides another spot for placing a high-reward treat for extra fun. You get two in a pack, making this an awesome, budget-friendly pick. According to a reviewer: “These are the best toys I've ever purchased. My dog can get a little destructive if he is left alone for too long so I needed to find something to distract him. I just put little bits of cheese or his treats in the teeth and he's done. He's still working on it even after I get back home.” Available sizes: 2

10 A Wobbling Rubber Toy With An Adjustable Treat Dispenser StarMark Bob-A-Lot Interactive Pet Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here’s another treat-dispensing toy that adds an element of motion to keep your dog’s attention. The Bob-A-Lot has a weighted bottom that causes it to wobble when nudged by your dog. As the toy bobs around, treats fall out of the opening on the side. With a removable rubber top, this toy is easy to fill up with kibble or treats. It’s compatible with both large and small treats — all you have to do is adjust the size of the treat-dispensing opening on the side. According to a reviewer: “This was the best ‘toy’ I ever bought for my dog. It did take him a few weeks to get used to it, but one day it just clicked and he can’t go without it! He also has separation anxiety, so it keeps him busy while we are away. This toy is great at keeping his mind stimulated as he tries to figure out how to get the food out.” Available sizes: 2

11 The Extra-Large Snuffle Mat That Encourages Dogs To Forage AWOOF Snuffle Mat Amazon $38 See On Amazon This snuffle mat is a great way to encourage your pet’s natural foraging instincts, and it’s so easy to set up. All you have to do is hide some kibble or treats underneath the fabric and let your dog get to sniffing. This extra-large Oxford cloth mat features a variety of polar fleece flaps and folds, creating an engaging landscape for your pup’s nose to explore. “Dogs use their nose to navigate the world which means searching for items can be extremely satisfying (and tiring) for them — and the smellier the better!” says Rhoades. For added convenience, this mat folds up with the included buckle straps for easy storage. According to a reviewer: “As household members are all returning to on-site work/school, my 3 & 8 year old dogs are left home alone all day for the first time in I don't know how long. [...] After some research I found the snuffle mats might be a more stimulating item, and settled on this one, buying one for each of them. Although they're a little pricy, I could not be happier.”

12 These Long-Lasting, All-Natural Yak Cheese Chews That Are Fully Digestible EcoKind Yak Chews (1-Pound) Amazon $25 See On Amazon All natural, odorless, and completely digestible, these yak cheese chews are a great alternative to smelly bully sticks or potentially hazardous rawhide. Made from a single ingredient — milk — these chews have no added preservatives or chemicals. Plus, a wide variety of dogs find them delicious. They’re also incredibly long-lasting, with each stick providing your pooch with hours of activity. Since they are a food object, it’s recommended that you supervise your dog while they chew, but they’re likely to be very tired — and ready to sleep — when you leave. According to a reviewer: “I run a small dog care business, and have yet to meet a dog who doesn’t adore them. They’re long-lasting (as in weeks), have no human-discernible odor, don’t pick up dust, get soggy or spew stuffing and good for indoors as well as out. They meet the diverse play expectations of every breed I’ve cared for from Pomeranian to Great Dane: chewers, chasers, toters, tossers, hoarders, burrowers, tug-of-war aficionados.”