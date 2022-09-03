If Your Home Has Any Of These Problems, You'll Wish You knew About These Clever Things Sooner

Have you ever had one of those days that was just filled with frustrations? You wake up and the fitted sheet has ridden up the bed. When you shower, you step out to discover that water has gotten all over the bathroom floor. The expensive coffee you bought two weeks ago tastes old already —and on and on. If you’re dealing with any of these annoying home problems, here are the solutions you needed yesterday.

Life is too short to have your days derailed by the fact that you can never find a darn thing in your kitchen drawers, or that the tiny pedestal sink in the bathroom doesn’t give you a place to put your makeup and hairstyling tools while you’re getting ready in the morning. On this list, you’ll find solutions to fix both those problems — and more — so you can devote your time and mental energy to bigger things (like getting that raise or singlehandedly bringing about world peace). Who knows what these easy household fixes can do to improve your life? Find out now.

Problem: It’s Hard To Get Your Key In The Door At Night Solution: These Lamps That Light Up Your Door Locks SENHAI Infrared Wireless Door Lock Lamps (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Featuring motion-sensor technology, these door lock lamps shine ultra-bright LED lights down on your keyhole, so you can see what you’re doing when you’re trying to get into your house at night. They’re battery-powered and energy-efficient, and take just seconds to install with the included ultra-strong adhesive. Each set comes with two.

Problem: You Can’t Clean Cast Iron Without Ruining The Seasoning Solution: The Chain Mail Scrubber That Cleans Without Soap PIBC Stainless Steel Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re lucky enough to have a cast iron skillet that’s been handed down to you through the generations, or even if you’ve just purchased one, you know how important it is to keep that piece of cookware seasoned. Among other things, that means cleaning it with extremely hot water only — and no soap — or you’ll ruin the seasoning of the pan. This stainless steel chain mail scrubber is exactly what you need to pair with that hot water to get your cast iron spic and span, without removing the seasoning.

Problem: The Stairs In Your Home Are Dark & Tricky To Navigate Solution: A Set Of Wireless LED Lights That Add Illumination Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Going down a dark set of stairs can be just asking for trouble; it’s so easy to miss a step when you can’t tell where one step ends and the next begins. Protect yourself, your family, and your guests with these wireless stair lights that use LEDs to light up those steps. The lights install quickly and easily with the included adhesive, and they’re equipped with motion sensors to conserve battery life while making sure you’re safe. Install them under each step or along the wall.

Problem: Your Dog Has Accidents Inside The House Solution: These Washable Pee Pads That Are Reusable Flair Curations Washable Dog Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have an elderly dog, are training a puppy, or live in the big city and can’t always get outside, chances are you’ve used those disposable pee pads to keep your floors safe from potential accidents. But those pads aren’t exactly good-looking, and what’s more, they cost a fortune when you’re buying them over and over again. These reusable dog pee pads can be thrown in your home washing machine, so you don’t have to stock up on new ones. Plus, they’re a lot more stylish than most pads.

Problem: Your Clothes Keep Slipping Off Their Hangers Solution: These Velvet Hangers That Ensure Clothes Stay Put ZOBER Velvet Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Don’t you hate it when you go to all the trouble of hanging your clothes carefully in your closet, only to return shortly to find that several items have fallen onto the floor? These velvet hangers eliminate that problem. Unlike plastic hangers, they’re not slippery, so they’re ideal for silky blouses and tops, and they’re also great for camisoles and strappy dresses. These hangers also have a slimmer profile, enabling you to get more into your closet.

Problem: Your Shower Curtain Hooks Get Caught On The Rod Solution: These Rolling Hooks That Glide Smoothly Amazer Shower Curtain Hooks (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Hate how your shower curtain hooks get caught on each other? Switch to these shower curtain hooks with rolling balls that glide frictionlessly along your shower curtain rod — you’ll wonder where these have been all your life. Made from stainless steel, they’re ultra-durable, and fit any standard-size shower curtain rod. Available colors: 11

Problem: Your Kitchen Lacks Storage Space Solution: A Magnetic Rack For Paper Towels & Spices Hoopoton Magnetic Paper Towel Holder & Spice Rack Amazon $20 See On Amazon For small galley and urban kitchens where space is at a premium, this magnetic paper towel holder and spice rack is an ideal solution. Ultra-strong magnets on the back of the shelf secure it your fridge or any other magnetic surface for instant storage. The shelf can hold up to 8 pounds, and there are built-in hooks and a paper towel dispenser.

Problem: Storage Space Is In Short Supply At Home Solution: These Vacuum Storage Bags That Compress Items Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have sheets and towels coming out of your ears, or would simply like to minimize the amount of space your off-season wardrobe takes up, these vacuum storage bags are the solution you’ve been looking for. Pack your items inside, then vacuum out the air — you’ll be able to compress the contents by 80%. Plus, they come with a convenient hand pump, making them great for use while traveling, so you can pack more in your suitcase.

Problem: The Garbage Disposal Smells Terrible Solution: These Deodorizing Drops That Freshen It Up Plink Garbage Disposer Cleaner &Deodorizer (10-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Do you ever think about how much work your disposal does? I mean, we put so much food waste and everything else down there and never think twice about it... until the disposal starts to smell. And boy, is that disposal smell bad. Treat your disposal like the hard-working kitchen hero that it is by periodically refreshing it with this cleaner and deodorizer that removes buildup and leaves things smelling good.

Problem: Your Dish Rack Takes Up Too Much Counter Space Solution: An Over-The-Sink Rack That Rolls Up For Compact Storage Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with stainless steel, this dish drainer is designed to extend right over your sink, so wet cups and plates can drip right into the basin below. A great way to save counter space, you can also use the rack to rinse and drain produce. Nonslip silicone grips keep it securely in place, and when you’re done using it, it rolls up for compact storage in any drawer.

Problem: You Get Eaten Up By Bugs In Your Yard Solution: A Bug Zapper That Eliminate Pests ZAP IT! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Racket (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t let mosquitoes and other nasty biting bugs keep you from enjoying the great outdoors. These bug zapper rackets are cleverly designed to make eliminating unwanted pests like a game: Just take a swing and the charged surface eliminates them with a zap. The rechargeable rackets are equipped with convenient USB lights that makes it easier to see what you’re doing in the dark.

Problem: Your Sheets Are Subpar Solution: These Fan-Favorite Sheets With A Luxe Hotel Feel Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Scratchy sheets are no fun to sleep on — they make it hard to get comfortable and stay asleep. This hotel-quality bed sheet set is the answer: It’s made from super soft microfiber that only gets softer with repeated washings, and feels cozier than the finest Egyptian cotton. Boasting a 4.5-star overall rating after 129,000 reviews, you’ll find these sheets are the perfect weight for all-season use, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 11

Problem: There’s No Room To Dry Delicates Solution: An Over-The-Door Drying Rack That Saves Space Greenco 3-Tier Over-The-Door Folding Drying Rack Amazon $18 See On Amazon In small houses or apartments, there isn’t room for one of those huge drying racks — so where do you put your hand-washed items like sweaters, lingerie, and more? This over-the-door drying rack is a great solution with three mesh shelves that allow air to circulate around your garments. The hooks fit over any standard door, and the whole thing folds away flat for compact storage when not in use.

Problem: It’s Hard To Clean Tight Spaces & Fixtures Solution: This Scrubbing Brushes That Get Into Nooks & Crannies OXO Good Grips Deep Clean Brush Set (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Cleaning small spaces in your kitchen and bathroom — like the sink drain and around fixtures — can be tricky, but the design geniuses at OXO have a solution: This deep-cleaning brush set. The set includes a big brush and a small brush, and both have ergonomic grips that give you the leverage you need to scrub your grout or really get into the small nooks on your stove. The nylon bristles are super durable, and one brush has a wiper blade to get stuff out of those crevices you just can’t reach.

Problem: Furniture Legs Are Scratching Up Your Floors Solution: These Furniture Pads Made From Soft Felt SlipToGrip Nonslip Furniture Pad Grippers (12-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re rearranging the furniture, or simply pulling your chair out at the kitchen table, it can be easy to scratch your delicate hardwood floors. These nonslip furniture pad grippers attach to the bottoms of furniture legs, and feature felt surfaces that glide across the floor without leaving scratches behind.

Problem: All Your Plastic Food Storage Containers Are Stained Solution: These Glass Meal Prep Containers That Are Stain- & Odor-Resistant FineDine Glass Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If tomato sauce and other foods have stained your plastic food storage containers, put those babies in the recycling and pick up this set of glass meal prep containers. Made from sturdy borosilicate glass, they’re resistant to both stains and odors. Plus, they can go from the freezer to the oven to the dishwasher, and they’re topped with BPA-free lids for an airtight seal. Available colors: 2

Problem: You Spill Coffee Or Wine In Bed Solution: A Protector To Keep Your Mattress Safe & Dry UltraBlock Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $26 See On Amazon Breakfast in bed is great, but I’m also a big fan of lunch in bed and dinner in bed. So what happens when the inevitable spill occurs? Nothing, if you have this waterproof mattress protector in place. The water-resistant fabric beads moisture away, yet it’s noiseless and comfortable to sleep on. It will also protect your mattress from allergens and dust mites, helping to extend the life of your bedding. Available sizes: 10

Problem: You Can’t Reach High Cupboards Solution: This Foldable Step Stool That Gives You A Boost Greenco Folding Step Stool Amazon $13 See On Amazon There’s always one shelf or light fixture in your home that you just can’t reach. You may not want to haul out a bulky ladder, but you can reach those high heights with this convenient folding step stool. With a 300-pound capacity, it opens and closes with just one movement. It’s also great for kids, so they can reach the sink to brush their teeth and wash their hands unassisted. Available colors: 5

Problem: You’re Squeezed For Cupboard Storage Space Solution: This 2-Tier Organizer That Uses Vertical Space Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon I’d argue that there’s no space in the house that’s harder to make good use of than under the bathroom or kitchen sink — those pipes just make it tricky to fit things in. This two-tier organizer is a great solution because it boasts a narrow profile, but makes use of vertical space. Also perfect for linen closets, it has slide-out baskets, so you can easily get to what you’ve stored inside.

Problem: Oil Splatter Gets All Over Your Stove & Wall Solution: This Splatter Screen That Keeps The Grease In The Pan BergKoch Frying Pan Splatter Screen Amazon $25 See On Amazon From bacon to fried chicken, I’m here for all of it. What I don’t love about frying foods, though, is the grease that get all over everything — including me. This splatter screen is made from fine stainless steel mesh and blocks grease while still allowing steam to escape. The heat-resistant plastic handle lets you pick it up with ease while cooking. Available sizes: 4

Problem: Your Expensive Coffee Is Stored In Bags Solution: This Coffee Canister With A Freshness Valve Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re a true coffee connoisseur, chances are you’re paying a lot for premium beans and grinding them yourself. Don’t store those beans in a plain old jar or bag — get this coffee canister that’s purpose-made to keep your coffee fresh. Crafted from stainless steel, it has a specially designed airtight valve that releases carbon dioxide while keeping out the oxygen. It comes with a scoop, and there’s a calendar date wheel on the lid, so you can track the purchase date. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 3

Problem: Your Measuring Spoons Are Bulky In The Drawer Solution: The Magnetic Measuring Spoons That Nest Together Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’re squeezed for kitchen drawer space, and your ring of measuring spoons is always getting in the way — sound familiar? With this magnetic measuring spoon set, you can keep them nested together, so they take up minimal space — i.e., no more trying to shut a jammed drawer. Made from stainless steel, they’re dual-sided for even more space efficiency. Available colors: 7

Problem: That Junk Drawer That Isn’t Going To Organize Itself Solution: These Bamboo Dividers That Make Things Orderly Homemaid Living Bamboo Drawer Dividers (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Everyone has a junk drawer that needs organizing, and if you’re ready to tackle yours, these drawer dividers will make it easy. Crafted from bamboo, they expand from just over 17 inches to 22 inches to fit most standard drawers, so you can sort your items into categories. Use them to organize cooking utensils, office supplies, or to make order out of your underwear drawer. Available colors: 3

Problem: Your Mop Makes A Big Soggy Mess Solution: This Mop With A Wringing Pedal & Splash Guard O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mopping the floors is enough of a pain without having to deal with a soggy mess on your floors. This microfiber spin mop comes with a bucket that wrings out the mop for you with the help of a convenient foot pedal, and the built-in splash guard keeps everything contained. The machine-washable mop head is even angled to fit into corners easily.

Problem: Lugging Cleaning Products Around Is Annoying Solution: This Caddy That Totes Your Cleaning Supplies Casabella Multipurpose Cleaning Storage Caddy Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cleaning the house is enough of a chore without the added circus act of juggling all the supplies around as you move through the house. This cleaning storage caddy has room for all your products, so you can tote everything from room to room with ease. It features a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry, even when the caddy is full of spray bottles, brushes, and more.

Problem: Your Sofa Or Chair Is Ripped Solution: An Upholstery Repair Kit For Stitching Up Unsightly Tears Kedudes Upholstery Repair Kit Amazon $12 See On Amazon When there’s a rip in your chair or sofa, that’s a major problem — those are big ticket items that you don’t want to have to replace. Instead of investing in new pieces, get this upholstery repair kit that provides you with heavy-duty upholstery needles as well as durable three-ply upholstery thread that’s extra strong to make strong repairs that will hold tight.

Problem: You Need To Eliminate Odors Solution: This Air Freshener That Plugs Right Into The Wall Hamilton Beach TrueAir Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Maybe you want to eliminate odors in your kitchen, bathroom, or litter box — no matter the challenge, this air freshener plugs right into the wall and eliminates smells with the interior carbon filter. It operates via a simple on/off switch, and freshens the air for up to three months before alerting you that it’s time for a filter change.

Problem: You Keep Losing Your Page In The Cookbook Solution: A Foldable Stand That Holds The Pages Back Greenco Bamboo Foldable Recipe Book Stand Amazon $12 See On Amazon It’s so frustrating to have your hands covered with flour and eggs and who knows what else, and then try to re-find your place in the cookbook. This foldable recipe book stand lets you prop your cookbook up for easy viewing and it can also be used as a tablet holder if you’re more of a digital recipe person. Made from bamboo, it folds nearly flat for easy storage.

Problem: You Don’t Have Space For Spare T.P. Rolls Solution: This Freestanding Holder For Toilet Paper mDesign Metal Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $22 See On Amazon Rolls of toilet paper are bulky and take up a lot of space under your sink. This freestanding toilet paper stand, though, takes up minimal space, so you can set it right next to your toilet. Available in finishes like chrome, matte black, and bronze, it has feet on the bottom keep it up and off the floor. Available colors: 8

Problem: Your Walls Are Marred By Scuffs & Marks Solution: These Eraser Sponges That Clean Anything STK Magic Eraser Sponges (20-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Ideal for all those marks and scuffs on your walls, these magic eraser sponges restore your hard surfaces to like-new condition. They’re also great for use in the kitchen (use them to get grease stains off your stove) or in the bathroom to attack stubborn sink stains.

Problem: Your Bathroom Counter Space Is Limited Solution: This Sink Cover That Provides Space While You’re Getting Ready Sink Topper Bathroom Sink Cover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Designed to go over your sink, this sink cover gives you the counter space you’re lacking when you’re trying to get ready for the day. Made from heat-resistant silicone, you can even put your hot hair tools down on it without worry — and it holds up to 7 pounds. When you’re done, it folds away for easy storage.

Problem: You Have Spices Hiding In The Back Of Your Cabinet Solution: This Pull-Out Spice Organizer That Lets You Find Everything HOLDN’ STORAGE Pull-Out Spice Rack Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon It can be so hard to find spices in crowded cabinets, and oftentimes the one you need is hiding in the very back. This pull-out spice rack organizer makes it easy to find what you’re looking for, without a hassle. It installs quickly and easily with the two included screws and comes in multiple sizes, so you can find one that works for you best. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 3

Problem: Your Pricey Handbags Are Piled Up In A Heap Solution: This Hanging Organizer That Keeps Them In Good Condition ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon You’ve spent a lot of money on your handbags, and just chucking them in a closet can cause them to lose their shape. This hanging purse organizer helps you take better care of your investments, while also making it easy to find the handbag you want. With eight clear vinyl pockets, the organizer hangs on any standard closet rod. Available colors: 4

Problem: Your Darn Fitted Sheet Won’t Stay On The Mattress Solution: These Suspenders That Hold The Sheet Taut RayTour Bed Sheet Holder Straps (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon It is so aggravating to wake up and find yourself sleeping half on top of your fitted sheet and half on top of your mattress because said fitted sheet has come loose during the night. With these bed sheet holder straps, that will never happen again, no matter how much tossing and turning you do during the night. They work like suspenders to hold the sheet taut and in place.

Problem: Water Gets All Over Your Bathroom Floor When You Shower Solution: A Shower Curtain Liner With Weighted Magnets Barossa Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $11 See On Amazon With six weighted magnets at the hem, this shower curtain liner stays firmly in place, which means water won’t soak your floor while you’re sudsing up. BPA- and PVC- free, it’s mildew-resistant and finished with corrosion-resistant metal grommets that make it easy to hang. Available sizes: 24

Available colors: 8

Problem: You Have Drafts Sneaking In Under The Door Solution: These Draft Stoppers That Help Lower Your Energy Bill Suptikes Door Draft Stopper (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With these door draft stoppers, you can cut down on your energy bills by keeping your heat and air conditioning where it belongs — indoors. Backed with strong adhesive, they apply to your door easily, and can be trimmed to fit with household scissors. Two layers ensure that no unwanted hot or cold air sneaks through. Available colors: 4

Problem: You Have A Multitude Of Cardboard Tea Boxes Solution: A Box That Neatly Stores Your Tea Packets Estilo Bamboo Tea Box Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re a tea lover, you’ve certainly ordered tea at a fancy restaurant where the waiter has brought around a box with various flavors for you to choose from. Now you can get your tea in order just like that at home with this tea box organizer that has 10 compartments for all the varieties you love. A great way to tame the chaos of multiple tea boxes, it’s topped with a clear acrylic lid for easy viewing.

Problem: Ambient Light Keeps You From Sleeping Solution: These Blackout Curtains That Darken The Room Rutterllow Blackout Curtains Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than morning sunlight that keeps you from sleeping in on Saturday — or a pesky streetlight that keeps you up at night. These blackout curtains will ensure that you can enjoy your beauty sleep. Besides blocking out light, they’re also thermal-insulated to help you cut down on your energy bill. They’re finished with attractive grommets for hanging, and are machine-washable for easy care. Available sizes: 9

Available colors: 10

Problem: Your Brown Sugar Is Hard As A Brick Solution: This Brown Sugar Saver That Keeps It Soft JBK Hummingbird Terra Cotta Brown Sugar Saver Pottery Amazon $7 See On Amazon Brown sugar has the annoying property of transforming from soft, sandy grains into a hard, unusable brick when you’re not looking. This brown sugar saver pottery will keep your brown sugar soft while it’s in a closed container, and it can even soften up the sugar after it has hardened. Just soak this specially sourced clay in water, then place it in with the sugar.