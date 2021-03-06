If Your Home Is Messy AF, These 49 Storage Tricks Are Life-Changing

When it comes to decluttering your home, organization is a key element. With the implementation of just a few life-changing storage tricks on Amazon, your dwelling space will instantly feel easier to navigate. The simple addition of storage shelves, caddies, and bins can help keep items sorted and accessible, while other organizers — such as clothing dividers, cable ties, and paper filers — can provide a place for everything that's out of the way.

To make things a bit simpler, I've created a list of storage solutions on Amazon that'll help tidy-up your place in no time — and this lineup of products features an organizer for every area you can imagine. There are storage bins with viewing windows that allow you to see what's inside, paper stackers to organize letters and mail, and utensil caddies for your kitchen drawers.

Spice racks with labels, bathroom towers, sunglasses organizers, and so many other storage products are also on this list — and you probably never knew you needed them until right now. There are even adhesive labels with QR coding that help you keep track of your belongings via any mobile device. I mean, you name it and it's right here.

It doesn't matter if your home is big or small; getting organized and finding places to store your stray items will make your surroundings feel more comfortable. With that being said, it's time to check out these genius storage tricks on Amazon.

1 A Wall Mounted Mop & Broom Holder That Organizes Your Cleaning Tools Holikme Broom Holder Wall Mount Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made with four slots and four hooks, this wall-mounted holder stores various household tools such as mops, brooms, dustpans, and more. The spring-loaded slots hold up to 40 pounds in total and feature rubber grips to prevent items from falling. Mount it in your kitchen, laundry room, or garage for easy access.

2 These Storage Bins That Come With Zippers & Easy-View Windows WISELIFE Storage Bags (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These storage bins will help you organize clothing, bedding, blankets, toys, and more. Made of non-woven fabric, these three containers are breathable and come with clear windows so you can view their contents. Each also features a zipper that completely encloses for security.

3 The Bamboo Cutting Board Set That Makes Food Prep Easy FISHSUNDAY Extensible Bamboo Cutting Board Set Amazon $46 See On Amazon Made of 100% natural bamboo, this cutting board is eco-friendly, strong, and durable. It comes with four containers that can hold chopped food, another container for waste, and an extra plastic board. This board features four feet for stability and can be washed with water and soap after use.

4 A Compact Battery Organizer & Digital Tester RIGICASE Large Battery Organizer and Digital Battery Tester Amazon $27 See On Amazon This battery organizer case helps keep your batteries organized and within reach when you need them. The foam cutout inserts hold each battery securely, preventing it from rolling or coming in contact with other batteries. It comes with a digital tester for 1.5-volt and 9-volt batteries, so you know when it's time to replace them.

5 The Tiered Storage Rack For Cabinets, Shelves, & Countertops mDesign Expandable Plastic Vitamin Rack Storage Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This expandable storage rack provides great storage for vitamins, medicines, spices, baking supplies, and more. The slim, three-tier design allows you to make more space in cabinets, shelves — and it can also sit on your dresser or countertop. There's no hardware needed to install.

6 This Under-Sink Organizer That Fits Around Your Pipes SimpleHouseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thus under-sink organizer eliminates dreaded bathroom clutter with ease. Made of durable materials, it expands and adjusts in width and height to fit your vanity to perfection — complete with an open spot for your pipes. Match your existing decor by choosing from a selection of bronze, silver, and white.

7 A Set Of Airtight Food Containers That Are Stackable Kitsure 8 Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon These food-safe containers feature airtight closures to help keep cereals, flour, sugar, and other foods fresh and neatly organized. The set comes with eight pieces that are stackable for easy use and storage, and the see-through design allows you to view your container's contents at all times.

8 The Organizer That Holds Kitchen Wrap Supplies SimpleHouseware Kitchen Wrap Organizer Rack Amazon $14 See On Amazon This three-tier stand holds aluminum foil, plastic wrap, parchment paper, and other food wraps neatly and securely. Place it in a drawer, cabinet, or countertop for simple access to your food-wrapping needs. It's super easy to snap together and comes in white and bronze to match your kitchen's decor.

9 These S-Type Hangers That'll Create So Much Space In Your Closet DOIOWN S-Type Hanger Amazon $16 See On Amazon Use these trouser hangers to hang and arrange pants, jeans, scarves, belts, and more. The space-saving design allows you to hand multiple items at once. Made of durable stainless steel, each piece in this three-piece set is strong and rust-resistant.

10 A Portable Label Maker For Storage Boxes, Food Containers, & More NIIMBOT Label Maker Machine Amazon $39 See On Amazon Use this portable label maker to create and print stickers for items around your home. The wireless design connects to your phone or computer via Bluetooth and comes with a rechargeable battery to print for up to four hours. It's small and compact to fit into any bag or purse and comes in four colors for your choosing.

11 This Spice Rack That Comes With Labels & A Chalk Marker SWOMMOLY Spice Rack Amazon $40 See On Amazon This spice rack is a great addition to any kitchen or pantry. It comes with 24 glass spice bottles on a three-tier wire rack, as well as 340 preprinted and 56 blank labels with a chalk marker. Mount it on your wall or place it on a countertop as desired, and choose from black or chrome.

12 A Set Of Drawer Organizers For Undergarments & Socks GOGOOD Foldable Drawer Organizers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Place these foldable organizers in your dresser drawers for the instant organization of your undergarments, socks, scarves, belts, and more. They are two medium and two large containers in each set with dividers that help keep items neat and organized. Made with non-woven fabric, they're lightweight and can be folded flat when not in use. Two shades of gray are available for your selection.

13 These Paper Organizers That Stack To Save Space EZSTAX File Organizers (12-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Keep paperwork, mail, and other clutter under total control with this stackable desk organizer. Large enough to fit letter-size papers, this plastic multi-tiered set comes with 80 blank labels that you can write on for convenience. Each tray in this set of 12 can hold up to 200 sheets of paper and nest together to save space.

14 The Space-Saving Hangers That Can Be Hung Vertically Or Horizontally HOUSE DAY Black Magic Space Saving Hangers Amazon $13 See On Amazon These cascading hangers instantly maximize closet space. They can be hung vertically or horizontally and each set can hold up to 50 garments at a time. This space-solution is great for small apartments and homes.

15 A Collection Of Bamboo Dividers That Adjust To Fit Any Drawer Utoplik Bamboo Kitchen Drawer Dividers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bamboo drawer dividers adjust to fit your needs. Use them in your kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, or office to organize important items within different-sized spaces. They come in a set of four and are easy to install and remove as needed.

16 These Heavy Duty Slat-Wall Hooks For Coats, Tools & More Cheaboom Slat Wall Hooks (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made of heavy-duty iron, these slat wall hooks provide space to hang clothing, outerwear, tools, cleaning utensils, and beyond. Each comes with an anti-slip rubber coating and is easy to install. Offered in a set of six, you can choose from black or gray.

17 A Set Of Vacuum Storage Bags That Comes With A Travel Pump Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon These jumbo vacuum storage bags are large enough to fit pillows, bedding, towels, blankets, and more. The strong seal and a valve ensure that every bit of air is sucked out of the bag for easy storage. Six are included in this pack and a travel pump is included for simple packing and transporting.

18 The Shoe Slot Holders That Stack Your Pairs In A Neat Way PENGKE Shoe Slots Space Saver Amazon $18 See On Amazon These shoe slot holders are a great space-saving solution for any home. They can be adjusted to different heights to accommodate different types of shoes and are made of durable plastic. Use them for sneakers, heels, flats, slippers, and more.

19 A Ventilated Sponge Holder For Storing Your Makeup Blenders BEZOX Makeup Sponge Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this makeup tool holder to keep your sponge blenders clean and secure. This case is small enough to fit into any purse or bag and features a ventilated design for breathability and easy drying after cleaning. Select from pink, gray, or white.

20 This 2-In-1 Magnifying Mirror & Makeup Organizer Funtouch Mirror with Acrylic Makeup Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon How amazing is the makeup mirror and acrylic organizer? The two-in-one design saves space and looks great on any vanity or countertop, thanks to its transparent build and glowing surface. The LED magnifying mirror is powered by four AA batteries or a USB cable.

21 A Makeup Storage Bag With Adjustable Dividers Relavel Travel Makeup Storage Bag with Adjustable Divider Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of high-quality materials, this makeup bag is durable and space-saving. It features multiple compartments to store your makeup brushes and tools. The container is waterproof and spill-proof on the interior and easy to travel with as needed. Choose from several colors.

22 This Layered Kitchen Utensil Organizer That Saves Drawer Space Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Kitchen Drawer Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You can easily optimize kitchen drawer space with this utensil organizer. It features five stacked compartments to fit up to 24 pieces of cutlery in a layered matter. The slim design fits into your drawer neatly and can be hand-washed when needed.

23 This Hat Rack That Fits Right Over Your Door Jokari Cap Rack (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hang this hat rack on the back of your door for access to your favorite caps. It features a flexible hook design that accommodates up to 16 hats of all types. Perfect for bedrooms or bathrooms, this organizer helps declutter and save space.

24 This Clear Caddy That Sticks Onto Nearly Any Surface Command Large Caddy Amazon $8 See On Amazon This caddy by Command can be used to store just about anything you wish. It adheres to walls, cabinets, and more with a non-damaging adhesive that's easy to install and remove. Use it in your kitchen, bedroom, or bathroom as desired.

25 These Adhesive Spray Bottle Holders That Stick To Your Cabinets Command Spray Bottle Hangers Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can keep your household cleaning bottles neatly stowed away with these bottle holders; just use the adhesive to hang them in cabinets or on walls without damage. Each space-saving hanger holds a spray bottle of up to 32 fluid ounces.

26 A Metal Hair Tool Holder With 3 Built-In Outlets AW Tabletop Hair Iron & Blow Dryer Holder Salon Appliance Stand Amazon $27 See On Amazon This hair appliance holder features six compartments and three outlets so you can store and use blow dryers, brushes, and more with ease. The durable metal construction is powder-coated for heat resistance while the three-plug outlet allows you to use it just about anywhere.

27 The Desktop Organizer That Fits Pens, Pencils & More Lunmore Desktop Storage Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon This tabletop organizer is great for storing items on your desk, nightstand, or countertop. It features four compartments for convenience and offers a beautiful design that'll look amazing with your decor. Use it to hold pens, scissors, lotions, phones, and more. Choose from four muted colors.

28 An Acrylic Stand That Holds Scrunchies & Bracelets Kingdom Decor Acrylic Scrunchie Holder Stand Amazon $13 See On Amazon This tall acrylic organizing stand holds bracelets, scrunchies, and other jewelry. It even comes with a hollow center for bobby pins, clips, and more. Not to mention, the clear acrylic design perfectly matches any bedroom or bathroom and lets you see what's inside.

29 A Bamboo Organizer For Your Mobile Devices MobileVision Bamboo Multi Device Organizer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Finding a good spot to store your electronics isn't always easy — but this organizer makes it a total breeze. The bamboo unit has five spaces for phones, tablets, laptops, and more. Plus, the base features rubber feet to keep it all in sturdy and in place.

30 This Laptop Storage Bag That Also Holds Tech Accessories iCozzier Accessories Organizer Protective Bag Amazon $25 See On Amazon This laptop storage bag covers all bases. It has a laptop pocket and six mesh bags that can hold things like cables, headphones, chargers, and more. Plus, the lightweight and durable design features double zippers and elastic loops for easy use.

31 An Adjustable Monitor Stand With A Built-In Phone Holder Klearlook Maximized Clarity Adjustable Computer Stand with Storage Drawer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Place this monitor stand on your desk to optimize space and comfort. The adjustable width makes it suitable for all situations and allows you to slide your keyboard underneath to save more space. Plus, the added phone stand lets you see both screens clearly while you work. Use it to hold monitors, laptops, and printers up to 55 pounds.

32 The Hard Drive Carrying Case That Attaches To Your Laptop ESR Portable External Hard Drive Carrying Case Amazon $13 See On Amazon This external hard drive case attaches to your computer to give you the extra space you need. It sticks to your computer effortlessly via an adhesive that attaches and removes easily. Plus, the compact design holds safely and securely, giving you total peace of mind during use.

33 This Bathroom Storage Unit That Organizes Your Powder Room Honey-Can-Do Metal Tower Bathroom Shelf Amazon $25 See On Amazon Great for extra toilet paper, towels, and toiletries, this bathroom storage rack helps reduce messiness. The space-saving design features padded feet that help prevent scratches and scuffs on your flooring while the chrome finish offers a nice statement for your homes.

34 A Freestanding Toilet Paper Stand With Top Rack VEARMOAD Tissue Paper Holder Stand Amazon $22 See On Amazon This freestanding toilet paper stand features a top shelf where you can place items such as phones, towels, and more. It has a single-roll dispenser and a tower that can hold three spare rolls. On top of that, you can assemble it in minutes without tools.

35 This Plunger & Toilet Bowl Brush Combo That Keeps Both Together MR.SIGA Toilet Plunger and Bowl Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Use this two-in-one toilet paper stand and plunger to save space in your bathroom. Each piece features a comfortable ergonomic design for easy grip and comfort. Plus, the construction keeps the toilet brush hidden, offering sanitary storage. Select from black and white.

36 A Clear Nail Polish Organizer That's Portable Makartt Nail Polish Organizer Amazon $40 See On Amazon You're going to absolutely love this nail polish organizer. It keeps all of your polishes in one neat location and also leaves space for other nail tools such as files, cuticle sticks, and clippers. The storage unit is made of strong plastic that opens and closes with ease, and there's even a built-in handle for traveling.

37 These Stick-On Display Ledges That Won't Damage Your Walls Command Display Ledges Amazon $18 See On Amazon These display ledges are a great way to show off your favorite trinkets and decor items. They offer damage-free adhesive hanging and are perfect for the living room, bedroom, or bathroom. Sold in a pack of two, each piece holds up to two pounds.

38 The Cable Management Box That Hides Cords & Wires DMoose Cable Management Box Cord Organizer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Hide unsightly cords and cables with this cable management box. Made with four cable cutouts made, this product is great in homes and offices alike. Use it to store power strips, gaming controllers, mobile devices, and more. Plus, the ABS fireproof material and nonslip rubber feet offer stability and protection for any area.

39 This Easy-To-Use Sunglass Organizer That Mounts On Any Wall Mkono Wood Sunglasses Storage Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon Place your glasses and sunglasses on this easy-to-use wall mount for space-saving and simple ways to keep track of your accessories. The wood design can hold several pairs at once; mount it on any wall for quick and space-saving access to your favorite spectacles.

40 A Convenient Step Basket With Easy-To-Carry Handles KOUBOO Wicker Step Basket Amazon $50 See On Amazon Handwoven wicker and rattan are the highlights of this convenient stair basket. It features two compartments that hold items that you need to take up and down the steps and can also be used as a display piece for flowers or other items. The two handles make for easy carrying from floor to floor.

41 The Hanging Handbag Organizer That Holds Purses Of All Sizes AARAINBOW Hanging Handbag Organizer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Create tons of extra closet space by using this hanging handbag organizer. The eight pockets can accommodate bags of various sizing while the transparent windows allow you to easily view what's inside. The 360-degree swivel hook hangs on any rod for simple accessibility.

42 These QR Labels That Keep Track Of Your Home & Office Inventory Elephant Trax Smart Storage QR Labels Amazon $8 See On Amazon Create an easy way to view your home or office inventory with these QR labels. They're both water- and fade-resistant for long-term use; simply apply them, download the Elephant Trax app, and begin keeping track of every item as you wish.

43 These Acrylic Closet Shelf Dividers That Organize Sweaters, Towels & More Richards Homewares Acrylic Closet Shelf Divider (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slide these dividers into your closet to separate and organize sweaters, jeans, shirts, towels, and more. The clear acrylic surfaces adjust to clamp onto shelves up to 2.5 inches in width. Simple to use, there are no tools or hardware needed for installation.

44 These Colorful Silicone Twist Ties With Magnetic End Pieces FRKNER Reusable Magnetic Twist Ties (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These magnetic cable wraps neatly tie cables, wires, and other items as needed. Offered in a set of 12, each silicone tie is 9 inches in length. They're brightly colored, soft, durable, and easy to manipulate for many uses.

45 The Collection Of Food Storage Containers With Adjustable Partitions LUXEAR Fresh Produce Storage Containers Amazon $43 See On Amazon These food storage containers come with ventilated lids to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. There are three containers in different sizes with adjustable partitions to keep different foods separated and fresh. Each is also equipped with a filter tray at the bottom that keeps the contents elevated and away from moisture.

46 A Lipstick Organizer That Allows You To Clearly Display Your Favorite Lip Colors V-HANVER Fish Shape Lipstick Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you're a makeup artist or just enjoy collecting lip colors, this lipstick organizer is going to be right up your alley. It's made of clear acrylic and features 28 spaces to fit your favorite lipsticks, glosses, mascaras, and more. This case is freestanding and can be stacked or laid flat on your countertop or table.

47 This Vanity Organizer That Holds All Of Your Makeup Palettes byAlegory Acrylic Makeup Eyeshadow Palette Organizer Amazon $24 See On Amazon This vanity organizer makes it easy to store your makeup palettes and tools. Made of clear acrylic, there are 10 slots that remove to customize space as needed. Place this in your bathroom or bedroom for easy use.

48 A Set Of Storage Hooks For Your Kitchen Or Closet Alliebe Mug Storage Hooks Amazon $16 See On Amazon This three-pack of storage hooks is great for hanging mugs, dish towels, and other kitchen needs as well as belts scarves and more in your closet. Each holds up to six pounds in weight and is easy to install without the use of tools. Offered in black and white, these space-saving hooks are must-haves for any home.