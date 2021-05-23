Let’s face it: Our pets are an incredibly important part of our lives. Whether it’s a dog, cat, bird, rabbit, or another adorable creature, we love them and they love us. Our animals provide us with immeasurable amounts of joy, and we provide them with, well, everything else. And while you may have the basics covered — food, water, and shelter — there are a lot of clever pet products on Amazon that can enhance your animal’s life and strengthen your bond.

If you’re a dog owner, you most likely know the importance of regular exercise for your pup. As the old adage goes, “A tired dog is a good dog.” For those who love to play fetch, this ball launcher will have your pup running all the way across the park. Anyone who owns a cat, on the other hand, knows they prefer to spend a lazy afternoon sunbathing. With this window perch, your kitty can get a full view of the world outside while soaking up some rays.

While our animals can’t straight up tell us what they want, we can make some pretty informed guesses. Below, I’ve rounded up some genius items on Amazon that your pet will love.

1 This Comforting Stuffed Toy With Its Own Heartbeat SmartPetLove Snuggle Heartbeat Toy Amazon $40 See On Amazon This stuffed puppy toy is designed to help calm your dog in any stressful situation, whether that’s a big move or a thunderstorm. The toy has a heat pack hidden inside, which gives off warmth your doggie can snuggle up to, and it even has its own battery-powered “heart,” which simulates a heartbeat to keep your dog relaxed. Available colors: 5

2 A Challenging Treat Board For Your Busy Bunny TRIXIE Pet Puzzle Snack Board Amazon $10 See On Amazon When your rabbit has energy to burn, it’s a great idea to have a puzzle toy at the ready. This puzzle snack board has seven mini compartments, requiring your bunny to flip their lids to get to the treats underneath. It provides both mental and physical exercise, and can also be used as a training tool.

3 This Ball Launcher For The Ultimate Game Of Fetch Chuckit! Ball Launcher Amazon $7 See On Amazon Say goodbye to tired arms and hello to a tired dog. This ball launcher will have your dog running for hours — simply scoop the ball up from the ground (you don’t even have to bend over), then send it flying. This classic toy is one your pup is jus about guaranteed to love — it’s earned an overall 4.8-star rating after more than 15,000 reviews.

4 The Whimsical Scratching Post That’s Shaped Like A Mushroom Suvuo Mushroom Cat Scratching Post Amazon $33 See On Amazon Scratching posts don’t have to be eyesores. This adorable cat scratching post includes two fixtures shaped like mushrooms, with a fake grass base. Made out of all-natural sisal, this post will satisfy your cat’s natural scratching instincts while adding a touch of whimsy to your home. Available colors: 4

5 These Mini Sandals Your Bird Will Love To Chew On Bonka Bird Toys Chewy Sandals (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bird owners know how much their pets love to chew, which is why these miniature Croc-shaped toys are such a good idea. Made with soft, bird-safe rubber, these colorful sandals have a unique shape and a movable strap that keeps birds interested. The metal grommets on either side can be removed for extra safety.

6 A Floating Squeaker Toy That Can Go In The Water ZippyPaws Floating Squeaker Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybe you have a dog that can’t get enough of the water, in which case, you should check out this floating squeaker toy that’s perfect for lakes, beaches, and pools. There are four adorable designs — shark, duck, turtle, and walrus — and each one is buoyant enough to float on the water’s surface, while also being durable enough to withstand heavy wear and tear. Available styles: 4

7 The Tug Toy That’s Durable & Stretchy West Paw Tug Toy Amazon $14 See On Amazon For strong chewers, a regular rope toy just won’t cut it. This tug toy is made with a latex-free plastic blend that stretches to twice its length, and the unique “S” shape makes for great games of tug-of-war. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can keep it squeaky clean in between play sessions. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

8 This Magical Deshedding Comb For Smaller Pets Small Pet Select Deshedding Comb Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you have a cat, dog, or rabbit, you know how much your pet can shed. If your animal is on the smaller side, you can use this effective deshedding comb to get the hair off your pet before it hits the floor (or gets embedded in the couch). The patented comb has earned an impressive 4.7-star orverall rating, and is designed with rounded blade tips that won’t scratch your little furball’s skin.

9 An Entertaining Snuffle Mat That Hides Treats & Food Stellaire Chern Snuffle Mat Amazon $36 See On Amazon Snuffle mats are an amazing way to keep your dog mentally active, tapping into the natural foraging instinct. This particular snuffle mat is packed with all sorts of challenges for your pooch, including pouches and flaps that are perfect for hiding kibble and treats. Plus, the anti-slip backing keeps the mat in place while they play. Available sizes: 2

10 A Luxurious Faux Fur Bed For Dogs Or Cats NOYAL Faux Fur Bed Amazon $20 See On Amazon Your pet will sleep in the lap of luxury with this donut-shaped pet bed made with ultra-soft faux fur. Perfect for both dogs and cats, the raised sides add an extra feeling of security, which is helpful for anxious pets. This machine-washable bed can go on the couch or on the floor, thanks to its nonslip bottom, and is also great for keeping your pets cozy while traveling. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 10

11 The Plush Cat Toy That Purrs Petstages Comfort Purring Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon This purring plush toy is a great way to soothe an anxious kitty. It purrs for a whole two minutes once touch-activated, giving your cat a secure cuddling companion with a de-stressing effect. The toy also holds scents, so you can add a touch of catnip to warm your cat up to its new stuffed friend.

12 A Foraging Mat For Curious Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Tokihut Rabbit Foraging Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon This is a creative way to feed your rabbit, guinea pig, ferret, or chinchilla. Just place your pet’s food pellets or treats under this foraging mat’s many flaps, and watch them as they excitedly hunt for the pieces. The large mat can be folded and stored compactly after each use, so it won’t get in the way.

13 This Engaging Puzzle Toy For Your Smart Dog Outward Hound Interactive Puzzle Toy Amazon $15 See On Amazon Dogs are highly intelligent creatures, which is why they do best with plenty of mental stimulation. This intermediate-level puzzle toy uses a series of blocks that slide, flip, and lift open, revealing treats or kibble hidden underneath. It encourages healthy, non-destructive play habits, while reducing midday boredom.

14 The Cat Hammock With A Design-Savvy Vibe LIFEIS Macramé Cat Hammock Amazon $46 See On Amazon Give your cat a place to hang out (literally) while also adding a cool design element to your living room with this macramé cat hammock. According to one reviewer, it can hold cats up to 19 pounds, and since it’s adjustable, you can hang it from either the wall or ceiling.

15 These Clever Cat Feeders That Are Shaped Like Mice Doc & Phoebe's Indoor Hunting Cat Feeders (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Allow your indoor cat to indulge their hunting instincts with this set of three cat feeders. Each one is shaped like a mouse, with an interior compartment for dry food. The bowl-free feeders encourage your cat to exercise, switching up any monotonous mealtime routine.

16 A Set Of Adorable Cat Toys Infused With Catnip ELOPAW Catnip Toys (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Brighten up your feline’s day with this charming pack of six plush cat toys. Each little critter is infused with all-natural catnip to grab (and keep) your cat’s attention for hours at a time. The animal designs are so cute, you’ll want to snap several pics of your cat while she plays with them.

17 A Dietary Supplement To Relieve Your Dog’s Allergies Ready Pet Go! Allergy + Immune Support Chews (90 Count) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Humans aren’t the only ones who can get seasonal allergies. These chewable supplements will strengthen your dog’s immune system and provide relief from allergy-related itching and hot spots. They’re also packed with probiotics for a healthy digestive system and salmon oil for a shiny coat. With an appetizing cheese flavor, you can easily slip one into your dog’s food.

18 This Dry Shampoo For Cats Who Hate Baths Mooncat Waterless Cat Shampoo Amazon $18 See On Amazon Cats and water don’t always go together. If your kitty detests bath time like nothing else, this waterless shampoo will help you out. The tearless, mildly scented formula is made with coconut and murumuru butter, which is suitable for all hair types. Massage the foam into your cat’s fur, wipe the residue away with a towel, and you’re all set.

19 This Slow-Feeding Dog Bowl With Rave Reviews Outward Hound Slow Feeder Bowl Amazon $10 See On Amazon Some dogs inhale their food as soon as they get it, which can lead to indigestion and bloating. To slow down your pup’s mealtime, use this feeding bowl with an unusual design that forces him to forage. It can hold up to 2 cups of food, making your dog’s eating time last up to ten times longer. With an average of 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this bowl delivers on its promise. Available sizes: 4

Available colors and styles: 7

20 An Elevated Dog Bed With A Removable Canopy PawHut Elevated Portable Pet Canopy Amazon $46 See On Amazon Protect your pooch from the sun’s rays with this elevated bed frame that comes with a canopy top. Suitable for dogs up to 25 pounds, this bed lifts your pet 7 inches off the ground for airflow to keep cool, and the canopy can be secured with the included bungee cords to the cot’s four corners.

21 A Versatile Shower Attachment For At-Home Bathing Waterpik Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can cut down on expensive trips to the groomer by investing in this sprayer wand that attaches to your shower or outdoor hose. Equipped with a rubber grip and water control dial, you only need to use one hand thoroughly wash your dog’s coat. The 8-foot-long hose allows you to reach around your dog’s entire body, even the sensitive areas underneath.

22 This Nifty Wall Brush That Grooms Your Cat For You IMISNO Cat Self-Groomers (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you don’t have enough time to brush your cat, this self-grooming tool will come in handy. It works on both flat and cornered surfaces, and can be mounted using the included adhesive strip. There’s even an inner compartment for catnip, which means your cat will start rubbing against the comb’s bristles in no time.

23 An Interactive Tail Toy That Wiggles & Barks Hyper Pet Doggie Tail Interactive Plush Toy Amazon $16 See On Amazon Rather than have your dog chase her own tail, buy this tail-shaped toy that wiggles, vibrates, and barks. The plus toy features a battery-powered ball inside, and when it’s time to replace the batteries, the cover can easily be removed.

24 This Ugly-Looking Hair Remover That Really Works Fur-Zoff Pet Hair Remover Amazon $10 See On Amazon The self-described “ugly duckling in your cleaning closet”, the Fur-Zoff pet hair remover lifts pesky pet fur from your couches, carpets, and clothes. Made out of 90% recycled materials, this pumice-like stone picks up dog and cat hair in just a few swipes.

25 A Filtered Water Fountain With A Bright LED Light iPettie LED Water Fountain Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mini water fountain is great for cats and small dogs who prefer running water over a still water bowl. Fitted with a four-stage filtration system, this fountain delivers fresh, purified throughout the day, and it operates on three different modes. Plus, the built-in LED light allows you to see the fountain’s water level, even in the dark.

26 These Gourmet Dog Treats With All-Natural Ingredients Rocco & Roxie Parmesan Treats Amazon $13 See On Amazon Reward your good boy or girl in the best way possible — with an all-natural, delicious treat. These dog biscuits are made with real meat, flavorful herbs, and nutritious oats. And with tasty flavors like rosemary and bacon, you’ll start wishing these treats were made for humans too. Available flavors: 3, including salmon, duck, and parmesan

27 A Hooded Rain Poncho To Keep Your Dog Dry Best Pet Supplies Rain Coat Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you plan on walking, hiking, or playing the the rain, this doggy-sized raincoat is a worthwhile investment. The raincoat attaches underneath your dog’s body using the velcro straps, creating a secure but comfortable fit. Complete with a leash flap and a detachable hood, this poncho will prepare your pup for the elements. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

28 A Sturdy Cat Perch That Attaches To Your Window PEFUNY Cat Window Perch Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your cat the ultimate sunbathing experience with this window perch that attaches directly to your window. The giant suction cups create a strong seal that allows the platform to hold up to 40 pounds of weight, and the hammock itself comes with a soft flannel mat for your kitty to curl up on.

29 A Doggie Booster Seat With Adjustable Straps PetSafe Happy Ride Booster Seat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Smaller dogs can benefit from their very own booster seat — it can help prevent car sickness and keep your pup safe in case of sudden stops. This one has adjustable straps, fitting the back seats of most cars, and the padded removable liner keeps your dog comfy, while also keeping fur in one isolated spot.

30 This Natural Dog Shampoo That Cleanses & Nourishes Burt's Bees Natural Dog Shampoo Amazon $7 See On Amazon This natural dog shampoo from Burt’s Bees comes with sky-high ratings, and it’s easy to see why. The cleansing formula is made with ingredients like buttermilk to soothe skin and linseed oil to soften and condition the coat. It’s gentle and pH-balanced, so you can use it on puppies and older dogs alike.

31 A Massaging Bath Brush For Heavy Shedders Bodhi Dog Bath Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Grooming your dog isn’t just about getting clean, it’s also about deshedding excess fur in the process. This massaging bath brush is made with soft rubber bristles that removes pet hair without tugging, and the hand strap keeps it from slipping out of your grasp in soapy water. You can use it on wet fur during a bath, or on dry fur for a quick touch-up.

32 This Hide-And-Seek Puzzle Toy With A Cult Following Outward Hound Hide A Squirrel Plush Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon For dogs who tire of regular plush toys, here’s an interactive toy that encourages your dog to play hide-and-seek. The stuffed log comes with five small squeaky toys that fit snugly inside, and you can choose from animals like birds, bees, squirrels, and hedgehogs. Over 10,000 reviewers have given this toy a five-star rating, with several stating that it’s their dog’s all-time favorite plaything. Available sizes: 4

Available colors and styles: 7

33 These Calming Dog Treats Made With Hemp & Chamomile Zesty Paws Calming Bites (90 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon When your dog needs to chill out, give them one of these tasty supplements made with Suntheanine — a form of L-Theanine that promotes relaxation. Other key ingredients include organic hemp, chamomile, and ginger root, all of which support a calm mood with minimal outbursts. Available flavors: 3

34 A Squeezable Water Bottle With A Dog Bowl Lid Highwave AutoDogMug Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re on a hike, camping, or at the dog park, it’s important to give your pup access to fresh water — but carrying a separate water bottle and bowl with you can be cumbersome. The AutoDogMug features a patented one-hand hydration system that’s convenient and mess-free. When you squeeze the bottle, the water rises up into the bowl, so your dog can lap it up. When they’re done, release your grip, and the water returns to the bottle.

35 The Cooling Pad For Hot Summer Days TheGreenPetShop Cooling Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon When hot weather rolls around, it can be hard for dogs and cats to cool down. (After all, they’re basically wearing a fur coat all the time.) This cooling gel pad helps regulate your pet’s body temperature for up to three hours at a time, no refrigeration necessary. The patented gel formula activates with pressure, automatically recharging while not in use. Available sizes: 3

36 A Scratch-Proof Backseat Cover For Doggie Car Trips Active Pets Backseat Hammock Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Taking our dogs places can be so much fun, but can also cause wear and tear on the back seats of our cars. Luckily, this scratch-proof backs seat hammock cover protects your car’s interior while also collecting your dog’s hair in one place. The water-resistant cover attaches to your car headrests, creating the perfect lounging spot on road trips. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

37 This Helpful Reminder Chart For Dog Co-Parents DYFTD Did You Feed The Dog? Reminder Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you share your doggie’s responsibilities with a roommate or family member, this magnetic feeding reminder board is a must-have. Every mealtime, just slide the corresponding tab on the board so your dog’s co-parent knows that Fido got fed. Because if you ask your dog if he already ate, he’s not about to tell you the truth.

38 The Delicious Pumpkin Peanut Butter That Dogs Go Nuts Over BUDDY BUDDER Pumpkin Peanut Butter Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s no secret that dogs love peanut butter, but the stuff that humans eat often has ingredients like sugar and salt, which isn’t great for your pup’s tummy. This peanut butter is made with four simple ingredients: pumpkin, peanuts, cinnamon, and honey. It’s healthier for your dog, without sacrificing any of the delicious flavor.

39 A Healing Balm For Your Dog’s Dry Paw Pads Paw Nectar Healing Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your dog’s paw pads are looking a little rough, you can rub some of this healing balm into their feet to provide soothing relief. Made with hydrating coconut oil, shea butter, and rosemary seed extract, this paw butter repairs dry, cracked pads while moisturizing the skin underneath. Put a dollop on your hands and give your dog a well-deserved foot massage.