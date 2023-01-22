If You're A Weirdo, You'll Probably Love These Odd But Genius Things For Your Home On Amazon

I’m not afraid to admit that I’m a little bit of a weirdo. As it turns out, marching to the beat of your own drum has its perks — like discovering these odd (but genius) home items on Amazon.

From an itty-bitty Bluetooth speaker that fits in the palm of your hand to some solar-powered globe lights that look straight out of Harry Potter, this list is loaded with weirdly clever home products you probably never knew existed. But now that you do, you may find that you can’t live without them. Who cares about being normal anyway?

1 The Fork That Makes It Easy To Get Pickles & Olives From The Jar Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $9 See On Amazon Complete with a drip-catching caddy that fits around any glass jar, this condiment fork allows you to easily pluck pickles, olives, and peppers straight from the container. With three stainless steel prongs and an easy-grip handle, the fork saves you from having to pull out a new serving utensil every time you want to grab a quick snack.

2 These Unique Hangers That Keep Your Socks Together While Washing SockDock Sock Laundry Tools (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Tired of sorting through mismatched socks after completing your load of laundry? The SockDock’s unique bungee cord design holds up to nine pairs of socks together throughout your washing cycle. Even better, it has a hook at one end, so you can hang your clean socks directly in your closet or on a doorknob. One reviewer even described the SockDock as a “laundry miracle” — it works that well. Available colors: 4

3 A Carbonated Clay Face Mask Made With Purifying Charcoal Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon This kaolin clay face mask from Elizabeth Mott is infused with carbon dioxide, which gives it a foamy, bubbly texture that deep cleans your pores. Another key ingredient — activated charcoal — is combined with the clay to pull out impurities from the skin. “So fun to put on, the sounds and feel of the mask bubbling up were very cool!” raved one reviewer. “After removing, my skin felt so clean and soft!”

4 The Moisturizing Lip Treatment That Tastes Like A Pumpkin Spice Latte Hanalei Pumpkin Spice Lip Treatment Amazon $16 See On Amazon Love the warm, cozy feeling of sipping a pumpkin spice latte? You can have that sensation all year round — thanks to this pumpkin spice-scented lip treatment by Hanalei. Featuring a concoction of hydrating kukui nut oil and rich shea butter, the creamy formula will keep your pout feeling soft and smooth, even on the driest of days. Available shades: 7

5 This Humorous Steam Cleaner That Just Requires Vinegar & Water mixigoo Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner Amazon $8 See On Amazon All the Angry Mama microwave cleaner wants to do is let off some steam — which effectively loosens food residue from the walls of your microwave. Designed with a series of holes at the top, this hilarious tool can be filled with water and vinegar and then placed inside your microwave. As the unit heats, the steam rises and softens the stubborn stains along the walls and ceiling — no harsh chemicals required. Available colors: 3

6 These Dual-Ended Measuring Spoons That Magnetize For Storage Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Each one of these stainless steel measuring spoons has two different heads: a rounded head for conventional measuring, and an oblong head for reaching into narrow jars. While not in use, the magnetic spoons cling together for compact storage — which means no more jammed kitchen drawers. The sleek set even includes a leveler to ensure precise measurements every single time. Available colors: 11

7 The Skin-Brightening Eye Masks Made With Real Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (15 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You may be surprised to learn that gold isn’t just for jewelry — it can also be used to brighten and smooth your skin’s texture. These under-eye masks feature 24-karat gold as their star ingredient and work to decrease puffiness and make you look wide-awake. Just place them under your eyes for up to 20 minutes at a time. “Works like a charm! I feel like I’m having a spa day when I apply it!” raved one reviewer.

8 These Cozy Joggers With A Warm Sherpa Fleece Lining PEHMEA Sherpa-Lined Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon While they may look like traditional sweatpants from the outside, these cozy joggers are actually lined in plush sherpa fleece on the inside. Designed with an elastic-drawstring waist and two side pockets, the insulated pants are perfect for those days when you absolutely must leave your house in cold weather. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

9 A Bidet Attachment That’s So Easy To Install & Use Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’ve shied away from using a bidet because of the intimidating installation process, you’ll be happy to know that this bidet attachment can be set up in mere minutes. It also couldn’t be easier to use — just set your desired angle with the lever, then turn the dial to adjust the water pressure for a customized cleaning.

10 The Colorful Shoe Covers You Can Use To Dust Your Floor Yueiehe Dust Mop Slippers (5 Pairs) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Slipping over the bottoms of your shoes, these microfiber “slippers” sweep up dust and pet hair with minimal effort on your part. As you go about your daily business, the dusters work to clean your floor — at the end of the day, just pull them off and toss them in the washing machine. You won’t believe how much dirt you’ll find — and how much less often you’ll have to use a broom.

11 These Unbelievably Cool Packets That Add Rainbow Hues To Your Fire Magical Flames Ultimate Fire Color Changing Packets (12-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Infuse your next bonfire with a little “magic” by tossing in a few of these color-changing packets. Burning brightly for over one hour, the packets add a range of vibrant hues to your flames — turning any ordinary fire into an eye-catching light display. (Just be sure to only use them with wood-burning fires, and not in any propane fire pits.)

12 Some Exfoliating Foot Masks That Peel Away Dry, Callused Skin DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Getting soft, smooth soles doesn’t require lots of harsh scrubbing — just slip on a pair of these exfoliating foot masks. Infused with a relaxing lavender scent, the thin booties work to remove the dry, dead skin on the bottoms of your feet. Don’t be alarmed to see your skin begin to peel off about a week after wearing them — that means they’re working.

13 The Spray-On Cleaner That Removes Red Wine Stains Emergency Stain Rescue Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon Red wine is notoriously difficult to get out of fabric — but if you’re armed with this spray-on stain remover, you shouldn’t have much trouble at all. The powerful, non-toxic formula breaks down both fresh and old stains, so you can even use it to clean up a spill that happened last weekend. Plus, the compact size means you can easily carry it with you to any dinner party.

14 This Ultra-Soft Blanket With Sleeves & A Hood THE COMFY Dream Wearable Blanket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Designed with a hood, front pouch, and two roomy sleeves, this wearable blanket may just become your new favorite piece of loungewear. The slouchy, oversized fit means there’s plenty of space inside to snuggle up — and you’ll look cute as a button. Choose from a variety of different colors and patterns, including tie-dye and leopard print. Available colors and patterns: 27

15 These Exfoliating Gloves You Can Use In The Shower Beauty by Earth Exfoliating Bath Gloves (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re ready to ditch your shower loofah for something more exfoliating, try these scrubbing gloves. Made of a stretchy, textured nylon material, these gloves easily slip over your fingers, offering total control when it comes to cleansing. Plus, each glove is designed with a loop that allows you to hang it up in the shower in between uses.

16 An Illuminated Magnifying Glass That Helps You Read In Low Light MagniPros 3X Ultra-Bright LED Magnifier Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with a dimmable LED light border, this magnifying glass illuminates the page in front of you — whether you’re reading a novel, a newspaper, or the menu in a dimly lit restaurant. One edge features an easy-grip handle, so you can keep it in your hand for long periods of time without strain. The unit is also ultra-lightweight, so you can conveniently pack it in your purse, briefcase, or luggage.

17 The Gel Mask That Offers Hot & Cold Therapy PerfeCore Gel Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon While it may make you look like a character straight out of Avatar, this gel eye mask provides soothing relief to the upper half of your face. The bead filling retains both heat and cold — you can place it in the freezer or the microwave before applying to your skin. A stretchy elastic strap ensures the mask stays securely on your head.

18 This Mini Tool That Reseals Your Snack Bags Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Once you’ve opened your bag of chips, crackers, or cookies, getting your snacks to stay fresh in the pantry can be tricky. Luckily, there’s a life hack for this — a heated tool that reseals your bag for maximum freshness. Resembling a mini hair straightener, the gadget heats and seals your snack bag in just around five seconds. Available colors: 6

19 A Multifunctional Holder For Your Pot Lid & Spoon iPstyle Pan Lid and Spoon Holder Amazon $10 See On Amazon The kitchen gadget you never knew you needed, this pan lid and spoon holder seriously comes in handy while cooking. Made from sleek stainless steel, the holder has a tall rack that supports your pot lid on its side. Meanwhile, the shallow dish on the other side is wide enough to hold your mixing spoon or ladle, and will catch any drippings to keep your counter much cleaner.

20 These Cube-Shaped Organizers That Keep Your Luggage Tidy Shacke Packing Cubes (Set of 4) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Instead of shoving all your clothes inside your suitcase and hoping for the best, you can sort your luggage using these zip-up packing cubes. Lightweight yet durable, each storage cube features a mesh window that allows you to see what’s inside. The best part? They compress contents, so you can fit more in your luggage, all without adding extra weight. Once you’ve traveled with these organizers, you may never go back. Available colors: 9

21 The Vegetable Chopper That Saves You So Much Time & Energy Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon $40 See On Amazon When you have a busy schedule, you may avoid labor-intensive recipes that require lots of chopping, peeling, and slicing. That’s where this multifunctional kitchen tool comes in; it includes multiple attachments that help you dice, juice, and even spiralize your ingredients. The food collects in the basin below, ready to be cooked or added straight to your salad bowl.

22 This Magnetic Wristband That Holds Your Hardware For You RAK Magnetic Wristband Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re working on a DIY project or auto repair, wearing this magnetic wristband is the next best thing to having a third hand. The powerful magnets hold your nails, screws, washers, bolts, and nuts in place, so you can keep them within reach at all times. A padded mesh inner layer ensures the nylon wristband remains comfortable as well.

23 A Bedside Caddy That Keeps Your Essentials Close By Zafit Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon With a sturdy panel that fits effortlessly between your mattress and bed frame, this bedside storage organizer provides the perfect resting spot for your tablet, phone, remote, magazines, and more. It has one large pouch and three mesh pockets, providing plenty of space for your stuff. If your room is especially small, this organizer is a great alternative to a bedside table.

24 These Color-Changing Wind Chime Lights That Look Downright Magical Topspeeder Solar-Powered Color-Changing Wind Chime Lights Amazon $18 See On Amazon These solar-powered LED light balls are arranged together to create a striking wind chime fixture that looks incredible on your porch or patio. The crystallized spheres rotate between six vibrant hues, resulting in an entrancing effect that looks utterly magical. One reviewer wrote, “It’s really cool to watch them change colors. They’ve been out there through a ton of wind and rain, even fell a couple times, and they’re still working and as bright as ever.”

25 Some Paper Sheets That Keep Your Bread & Pastries Fresher For Longer THE FRESHGLOW CO FRESHPAPER Food Saver Sheets (24 Count) Amazon $24 See On Amazon No one likes tossing out perfectly good bread, cookies, or muffins because they’ve gotten stale. Luckily, these food-saving sheets preserve the life of your baked goods up to four times as long as they’d usually last. Just stick a reusable sheet inside your plastic bag or cookie jar, and let the paper work its magic.

26 A Gel Facial Peel That Makes Your Skin Radiant QRxLbs Glycolic/Lactic Acid 30/20 Gel Peel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Contrary to what you might think, chemical exfoliants can actually be gentler on your face than physical ones — this facial peel is proof. Made with a combination of glycolic acid and lactic acid, the gel formula removes dead skin and promotes cell turnover without the irritation that can come with a facial scrub. The result? A bright, glowing complexion. One reviewer raved, “I used to get expensive facials and peels at medical salons. No longer. I can achieve the same results by using these products.”

27 These Serving Spoons That Charmingly Resemble Monster Eyeballs OTOTO Pasta Monsters and Salad Servers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’re serving up spaghetti or a leafy, green salad, these whimsical kitchen servers turn any meal into an adorable monster. One of the spoons is slotted, while the other remains solid throughout — giving you more control while scooping. Each spoon has a perfectly curious eyeball perched at the top of the handle, creating a too-cute creature when placed inside the bowl. Available colors: Pink, Purple, Yellow

28 The Wallet-Friendly Aerator That Makes Any Glass Of Wine Taste Better TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $15 See On Amazon You could drop a ton of cash on a nice bottle of wine, or you could pocket that money and use this aerator attachment instead. Infusing your wine with the optimal amount of oxygen, this aerator can make any glass of vino taste instantly more robust and nuanced. The aerator is accompanied by a rubber wine stopper, so you can save the rest of your uncorked bottle for later.

29 A Color-Changing Nail Polish For Fans Of The Mood Ring Cirque Colors Temperature-Changing Mood Nail Polish Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you were obsessed with mood rings growing up, you’ll probably want to hear about this color-changing nail polish. The unique formula responds to heat, transforming shades once it warms up on your hand. The result is a spellbinding ombré effect that looks as good as if you went to a salon. Available shades: 8

30 These Giant Ice Cube Trays For The Perfect Craft Cocktail GEROSSI Ice Cube Trays (2-Pack) Amazon $16.97 See On Amazon This pair of ice trays allows you to create giant cubes and spheres — both of which can be used to chill your home-crafted cocktail. The large size of the ice cube helps cool down your beverage without diluting it, so the flavor remains bold from first to last sip. You can even use the trays to freeze fruit slices and berries in ice.

31 Some Smart Light Bulbs You Can Control With Your Voice Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s something so oddly satisfying about being able to turn your light on and off with nothing but your voice. These smart bulbs pair with your Alexa- or Google Home-enabled devices, giving you complete control over their brightness, color, and schedules. No smart assistant? Pull up the mobile app and control the bulbs from anywhere.

32 These Itty-Bitty Razors That Remove Delicate Facial Hairs Kitsch Pro Facial Hair Removal Tool Set (12-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon When it comes to removing the fine, delicate hairs from your upper lip, cheeks, and eyebrows, you’ll want to use a set of razors that are small and gentle. These ones from Kitsch are designed with sharp stainless steel blades, along with plastic covers that protect them in between uses. Besides removing peach fuzz (which helps makeup go on more smoothly), they also give skin a dermaplaning treatment for a brighter, glowier look. One reviewer raved: “These are such an excellent value and work fabulously. They really get the job done.” Available colors: Black, Orange, Pink

33 A Soap Dispenser That Looks Like An Adorable Snail TabEnter Cute Snail Soap Dispenser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Odds are you’ve never seen a soap dispenser shaped like a snail before — but isn’t it just adorable? Simply load the snail up with your favorite hand soap, press down on the shell, and receive the perfect dollop of liquid in your palm. If you gravitate toward all things whimsical, you may just need to add this little guy to your bathroom or kitchen. Avaiable colors: 3

34 This Bath Pillow That Offers Amazing Neck Support Everlasting Comfort Bath Pillow Amazon $38 See On Amazon Want to make your bath even more relaxing? Invest in this water-resistant bath pillow with a foam roll that provides optimal neck support. The larger cushion is designed to cradle your back and shoulders, ensuring you’ll remain comfy for the entirety of your bath. Plus, the mesh material is soft and dries quickly.

35 An Expandable Trivet That’s Great For Compact Kitchens Joseph Joseph Stretch Expandable Silicone Trivet Amazon $22 See On Amazon If space is at a premium in your kitchen, you may want to check out this expandable trivet. Made of a heat-resistant combination of nylon and silicone, the trivet can be stretched long enough to accommodate multiple pots or baking dishes. When not in use, it collapses fully into a small rectangle, which can be stored in your drawer.

36 The Smallest Bluetooth Speaker You’ve Ever Seen EWA Mini Speaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Measuring less than 2 inches in height, this Bluetooth speaker is about as compact as it gets. Its itty-bitty size makes it ideal for travel — you can set it up just about anywhere. Not to mention, the small but mighty speaker is water-resistant and can play up to eight hours of music on a single charge. Available colors: Black, Rose Gold, Silver

37 This LED Light Strip That Illuminates The Back Of Your TV Screen Power Practical LED TV Backlight Amazon $16 See On Amazon Any home entertainment setup can be elevated with the simple addition of this LED light strip. Just place the self-adhesive backing along the back of your flat screen TV, then use the in-line remote to adjust the color and brightness. The colors on your screen will appear more vibrant, and your eyes won’t feel as strained. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 The Drink Coasters That Form A Cool, Abstract Cactus Statue Sirensky Cactus Coaster Set (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Fun and functional in equal measure, this coaster set can be assembled to create an abstract cactus statue. Complete with six EVA foam coasters, a cork coaster, and a planter-shaped holder, the collection would make a great gift for the plant enthusiast — maybe that person is you. Each piece is designed with a notch that allows you to interlock it with the other coasters.

39 A Second Closet Rod That Creates 2 Tiers Of Storage SimpleHouseware Adjustable Closet Hanging Rod Amazon $17 See On Amazon Expanding from 18 inches to 30 inches, this adjustable closet rod increases the amount of room you have to hang your clothes. The alloy steel rod hangs from your main closet rod, creating a second level of storage for your sweaters, pants, blouses, and more. “Saved me a ton of space and I’m thrilled I got it!” raved one reviewer. Available colors: Black, Chrome, White