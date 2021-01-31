Hey, it’s me again: your resident bargain shopper who's guilty of loving fabulous things and then recoiling once I spot a hefty price tag. That trait is the reason why you can find me constantly scouring the web for irresistible deals that won’t break the bank. That means going the sleuth route to score affordable items that not only look great, but are super helpful as well. And guess what? You’re in luck, because I found a ton of cheap but nice things on Amazon.

First off, if you want to upgrade your place, nothing will elevate the look and feel of your bathroom quicker than this bamboo bath caddy. At a low price, it adds a certain air of elegance to the space and serves a purpose, too, since you can use it to store your soaps, favorite beverage, a book, and our phone while you enjoy a relaxing soak. I mean, talk about hard to resist.

I’m also a major fan of these chunky hoops. There’s just something about a classic pair of earrings that really make an outfit pop. You can team it with a black sweater and jeans, or dress it up with a floral frock. And while they may look expensive (brace yourself), they'll only cost you the price of brunch. (Definitely a worthwhile purchase that you’ll get plenty of mileage out of.) Ahead, you’ll find many more must-have bargain finds. Happy shopping.

1 The Satin Pillowcases With Over 100,000 Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases have gained a legion of fans who endlessly sing their praises. “Feels great,” one reviewer wrote. “Looks and feels better than I even hoped for...” shared another. The covers are made from soft, smooth fabric that helps your skin and hair retain moisture to fight sleep lines and prevent hair breakage. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 23

2 This Sleek Stovetop Espresso Maker GROSCHE Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your daily dose of caffeine with this affordable and easy-to-use stovetop espresso maker. The compact, 1-cup device can be used on gas and electric stoves to brew, and it's designed with a soft touch, heat-resistant handle that protects your hand from heat. It's available in four colors: black, white, red, and silver.

3 The Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set Your Body Will Thank You For ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Turn to this acupressure mat and pillow for natural relief from headaches, a stiff neck, a sore back, or even stress. The cushioned mat is covered in tiny acupressure points that work to reduce muscle tension and stimulate circulation, all with just 10 to 30 minutes of daily use. It's large enough to cover your entire back, while the pillow offers support to your neck and head.

4 These Smart Plugs That Don’t Require A Hub Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Enjoy all the perks of these smart plugs without having to invest in a hub. The Wi-Fi operated devices can be voice-controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant, allowing you to schedule timers and turn appliances on and off just by giving commands. They're also compatible with an app, so you can power them down from your phone, even when you’re not at home.

5 This Cooling Bamboo Blanket That Releases Body Heat While You Sleep DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $31 See On Amazon This cooling blanket is made with breathable and temperature-regulating bamboo fabric that helps release body heat while you sleep, and reviewers write that it's "like a sheet and a blanket got together and had a baby," and that it's "perfect for summer nights." It's available in four sizes and colors like gray, lavender, and buffalo plaid.

6 The Handheld Milk Frother You Can Use As A Whisk Zulay Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $20 See On Amazon Put your barista skills to the test with this handheld milk frother. Not only will it help you save money and trips to your local café, but it can be used as a whisk as well, so after you're done whipping up your cappuccino, latte, or hot chocolate, you can use it to make a smoothie or aerate eggs.

7 A Wireless Charger With Universal Compatibility Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $24 See On Amazon Power your device on this sleek, compact wireless charger. It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices, provides a fast charge, and can be used with your phone case (even if it's on the thick side). The best part? You can also charge your phone in landscape mode for uninterrupted video streaming. Purchase yours in black or white.

8 A Mandoline Slicer That Handles All Your Food Prep Needs Fullstar Mandoline Slicer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 6,000 reviewers have awarded this mandoline slicer a perfect five-star rating. Designed with interchangeable stainless steel blades, it slice, grates, and spiralizes all your favorite vegetables and fruits. Plus, the container holds it all, making meal prep a lot less messy.

9 A Mini Waffle Maker That Comes In So Many Fun Designs DASH Mini Waffle Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Treat your loved one (or yourself) to a tasty breakfast with this mini waffle maker. It creates heart-shaped treats on its nonstick surface, and since it's so compact, it'll take up minimal space in your kitchen. The maker can also be used to prepare hash browns, paninis, and pizza, and you can get it in a bunch of fun colors like aqua, purple galaxy, and white rainbow.

10 A Back & Neck Massager That Reviewers Swear By Gaiam Restore Back & Neck Therapy Kit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This pinpoint neck and back massager is an excellent way to relieve pain in those hard to reach places. It can be maneuvered to target the upper back and lower back to break up knots and release tension. Reviewers can't get enough: "I am simply blown away by this product and would have easily paid a doctor $5000 to equal the measure of relief this wand of zen has bestowed upon me."

11 These Resistance Bands That Will Pump Up Your At-Home Workout Letsfit Resistance Exercise Bands Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These color-coded exercise bands come in varying weights (10 to 50 pounds), so you can steadily increase the intensity of your workouts. They come with a door anchor and are super helpful for pilates, stretching, and strength building, and can be stacked up to 150 pounds. With each purchase you'll receive five resistance bands, two cushioned handles, two ankle straps, and one carrying bag.

12 These Genius Avocado Savers That Extend Freshness Evriholder Avocado Savers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never let the other half of your avocado go to waste with these avocado savers. Designed with adjustable rubber strap that keeps them secure, the containers effectively reduce the air exposure that can quickly oxidize avocados that have been sliced into. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher-safe.

13 The Shower Bombs That Release Soothing Essential Oils Cleverfy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't have time for a full bath soak? No worries. Treat yourself with these relaxing shower steamers instead. The pack of six includes steamers infused with essential oils like lavender, peppermint, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and eucalyptus that'll give you a mini aromatherapy session while you shampoo.

14 A Multipurpose Hanging Organizer BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you love all things accessories, treat yourself to this hanging organizer. The double-sided organizer is designed with an impressive 80 pockets that you can use for storing jewelry, cosmetics, spare buttons, and more. One reviewer heaped on the praise: "I absolutely love this hanging jewelry holder because I am able to see each item separately instead of clustered and tangled together in jewelry boxes."

15 These Super Cool Plant Holders You Can Hang On The Wall Farielyn Geometric Plant Holders (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These geometric hanging plant holders will instantly elevate your space. They're designed for small plants and have openings throughout to give them enough room to grow and gain their nutrients. Simply hang them from the wall or in front of a window, and you're all set. Each purchase includes five pieces in two different sizes.

16 A Bath Salt That Soothes Aches & Moisturizes The Skin Tree Hut Fig & Olive Mediterranean Salt Soak Amazon $5 See On Amazon Pour this Mediterranean salt soak into your tub before your next bath. The soothing formula is packed with shea butter, activated charcoal, and fig and olive extracts to gently ease aches while deeply nourishing the skin. "OMG!!!The scent is unlike any thing I have experienced," exclaimed one enthused reviewer. "I don’t believe words would give it justice."

17 This Juicer That Has Adjustable Pulp Control BLACK+DECKER Citrus Juicer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Squeeze fresh cups of citrus goodness with this compact juicer. It has a 32-ounce capacity, a reverse function that maximizes juice extraction, and adjustable pulp control, so you can squeeze your o.j. just the way you like it. "I love this machine! I've been a juicing fiend ever since I got it," shared one reviewer.

18 The Fleece-Lined Sock Slippers You'll Practically Live In SDBING Fleece-Lined Sock Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cozy up in these fleece-lined sock slippers on those days when you need an extra bit of comfort. The cloud-soft socks keep feet toasty and are designed with anti-skid rubber grips on the soles to give you firm footing on slippery floors. What's not to love? Snag yours in a slew of colors including pink, purple, and white. Available colors: 28

19 This Bathtub Caddy That Will Change The Way You Relax Mind Reader Bath Caddy Tray Amazon $14 See On Amazon Gone are the days of packing your bathtub ledge with candles, soaps, and wine, thanks to this caddy. The bamboo organizer fits across most standard tubs and is large enough to store all your bath-time essentials, including a drink, an engrossing novel, essential oils, soap, and more. Oh, and the best part? Zero assembly required.

20 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker With A 24-Hour Play Time INSMY Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $38 See On Amazon This Bluetooth speaker packs a punch for its size, so it's great for at-home use, but since it's waterproof and portable, you'll also want to pack it for your next camping trip or outdoor excursion. The device can play music for up to 24 hours on a full charge and is designed to pump out high-definition sound with enhanced clarity. It's available in four colors: blue, black, purple, and red.

21 This Shower Towel That Gently Exfoliates The Skin GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon This shower towel will make exfoliating feel less like a chore, and more like the self-care ritual that it is. It provides a perfectly rich lather, thanks to its tight weave, and the textured threads work to soften the skin. Plus, it's earned an impressive 4.7-star overall rating from reviewers.

22 These LED Lights That Will Add The Perfect Finishing Touch To Your Vanity Brightown Hollywood Stick-On LED Vanity Lights Amazon $27 See On Amazon Channel your inner silver screen starlet with these LED lights you can put on your vanity or bathroom mirror. The set comes with 14 soft white bulbs that provide natural, even lighting, and the peel-and-stick installation upgrades the convenience factor. Plus, the smart-touch dimmer lets you get just the right amount of brightness.

23 An Easy To Use Cold Brew Coffee Maker Primula Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $18 See On Amazon Prepare delicious cups of cold brew with this durable glass coffee maker. And if you think making cold brew will be a complicated affair, guess again; simply add your coffee grounds to the filter, pour water, and leave it in the refrigerator to brew for 24 hours. The 6-cup coffee maker is dishwasher-safe and available in five colors including aqua, red, and black.

24 These Lightweight Hoops That Will Elevate Even Your Most Basic Outfits PAVOI Lightweight Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Love simple earrings? Then go ahead and add these lightweight hoops to your cart right now. They’re hypoallergenic, nickel- and lead-free, and they look great with everything. You can purchase it in three different sizes and three finishes: rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold.

25 A Deep-Conditioning Mask That Leaves You With Silky Soft Hair Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon reviewers are persuaded that this hair mask is like magic in a jar. The deep-conditioning treatment is packed with argan oil to moisturize and restore dry, damaged strands, and it's perfect for all hair types. One reviewer wrote, "Simply put: the best conditioner I have ever used."

26 The Jade Facial Tools That Give Your Face A Glow selynBoutique Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you often wake up with puffy eyes, try this jade roller and Gua Sha set. Together, the beauty tools help calm irritation and improve circulation (which can brighten your complexion), all while massaging the face. Bonus: Use the set with your favorite creams to promote better absorption.

27 These Stainless Steel Infusers That Brew Perfect Tea HOUSE AGAIN Tea Infusers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Making tea is an art form all its own. Luckily, these stainless steel tea infusers can make the process a lot simpler. They're designed with extra-fine mesh, so you don't have to worry about sediment slipping through, and they come with screw-top lid sand saucers to help prevent leaks.

28 An Essential Oil Diffuser With Color-Changing Lights ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $27 See On Amazon Add some ambiance and aromatherapy to your space with this essential oil diffuser. It boasts a large, easy-to-clean water tank, an LED light that can be changed to seven different colors, and super quiet operation. The diffuser is available in yellow, brown wood, pure white, and white wood. (Pick up some essential oils while you're at it.)

29 The Waterproof Earbuds With 160,000+ Ratings TOZO Bluetooth Earbuds Amazon $30 See On Amazon These wireless earbuds have earned more than 160,000 reviews, with buyers praising their "amazing quality" and "great price." Designed with advanced Bluetooth technology, they're waterproof and offer up to six hours of listening on one charge, and an additional 24 with the charging case. You can purchase yours in black, blue, gray, white, or khaki.

30 A Nonslip Baking Mat With Measurement Markings Folksy Silicone Baking Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 9,000 reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating, it's safe to say this silicone baking mat is a must-have for kitchen aficionados. It's designed with a nonstick surface that's easy to clean and a nonslip backside that keeps it in place while you're working. Plus, measurement markings and conversions help you get everything just right. Use it to up whip pizza, cookies, pies, and other tasty treats.

31 The Water Flosser That Helps Fight Bad Breath & Tooth Decay Homgeek Water Flosser Amazon $36 See On Amazon Take the best care of your teeth with this water flosser. It helps reduce the risk of gingivitis while also fighting bad breath, tooth decay, and plaque. The flosser is designed with 10 water pressure settings and includes three regular tips, an orthodontic tip, dental plaque tip, periodontal tip, and a tongue cleaner,

32 A Lightweight Steamer That's Ideal For Traveling Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your clothes in tip-top shape (even when you're on the go) with this clothes steamer. The compact device can fit neatly into your luggage, making it a dream to travel with, and the 9-foot cord gives you plenty of length for maneuvering.

33 A Mini Brush & Dust Pan That Clean Small Messes In A Flash Full Circle Mini Brush and Dust Pan Amazon $13 See On Amazon This brush and dust pan duo will help keep your home spotless and free of small messes. The brush is designed with an easy-to-grip bamboo handle and a deep pan for collecting dust and debris. Take it with you from the kitchen to the dining room and to the bedroom with ease. You can purchase the set in green, white, or a gray and white combo.

34 An Electric Toothbrush With More Than 38,000 5-Star Reviews Fairywill Electric Toothbrush Amazon $26 See On Amazon Stay on top of your oral hygiene with this electric toothbrush. It thoroughly and quietly scrubs teeth and features five modes for cleaning, polishing, whitening, and massaging gums, as well as a mode for sensitive teeth. One four-hour charge lasts for 30 days, and it comes with three additional brush heads. Purchase yours in pink, black, or white.

35 A Neck Pillow That Can Be Used For Thermal & Cooling Therapy Danielle Warming Clay Bead Neck Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Experiencing tight shoulders and neck aches? Try breaking up tension with this soothing neck pillow that can be chilled in the freezer or warmed in the microwave. It has a removable soft plush cover and an interior packed with natural clay beads that provide gentle pressure. As an added perk, it's fragranced with a relaxing mix of lavender and chamomile. You can grab the pillow in two muted colors: mint green and light pink.

36 A Jewelry Organizer You Can Mount To The Wall Olakee Wall-Mounted Jewelry Organizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon This jewelry organizer can be mounted to the wall for quick access to your favorite trinkets. It's designed with rotating rods for easy visibility, an earring holder with 44 holes, two necklace organizers, and a bar for bracelet storage. The organizer is available in carbonized black, weathered gray, and white.

37 An All-Natural Exfoliating Soap Made With Coffee & Oatmeal Aspen Kay Naturals Coffee & Oatmeal Exfoliating Soap Amazon $9 See On Amazon This coffee and oatmeal exfoliating soap might sound like an unusual pairing, but trust me, it's worth testing out. In addition to those ingredients, the handcrafted bar boasts a nourishing mix of shea butter and essential oils that soothe and moisturize the skin. One reviewer wrote, "It smells good enough to eat. [...] It has a really soft lather and makes my face feel so clean. I will be ordering it every time I run out."

38 A Thermal Headband Designed With Buttons For Your Face Mask YUESUO Thermal Headband with Buttons for Face Mask Amazon $11 See On Amazon Our new normal has yielded this genius thermal headband. It's designed with two hooks that can be used to secure your face mask, so your ears stay warm and your face covering stays in place. The headband is made with stretchy fleece and has insulated padding for extra comfort.

39 The Mortar & Pestle Set That Will Take Your Guac To The Next Level UMIEN Granite Mortar and Pestle Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mortar and pestle set is the gift that will keep on giving. Not only will it help you prepare delicious batches of guacamole (it even includes an avocado tool), but you can use it to make salsa, sauces, and crush spices as well. An added bonus: The rustic granite will look pretty cool on your countertop.

40 The Gaming Headset That Changes Colors Micolindun Gaming Headset Amazon $25 See On Amazon Take your video game experience to the next level with this gaming headset. It's compatible with a variety of systems and has an adjustable headband with padded ear cups. Plus, the headset is designed with changing lights, a built-in noise-cancelling microphone, and powerful sound for an immersive experience.

41 The Memory Foam Pillow That Offers Soft Support SENOSUR Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $26 See On Amazon This "soft as bread" memory foam pillow will help you get a good night's rest every single night. It's contoured to support to the head, neck, and shoulders, and the ventilation throughout helps prevent overheating. The pillow also holds its shape while you sleep, so you won't have to adjust it in the night. Available sizes: standard, queen, king

42 These Floating Shelves That Are Perfect For Small Plants & Picture Frames AHDECOR Floating Shelves (3-Pack) Amazon $37 See On Amazon Looking for a quick way to jazz up your space? Add these floating shelves and be amazed. Holding up to 8 pounds each, they're sturdy and come with all the necessary hardware for mounting. Use them to show off picture frames, mementos, and succulents. The shelves are available for purchase in black, espresso brown, rustic, and white.

43 A Cool Mid-Century Modern Plant Stand Mkono Plant Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sometimes it's the simplest things — like this plant stand — that really elevate the aesthetic of your home. The mid-century modern holder is elegant, sturdy, and designed with stoppers that protect your floors from scratches. It's available in three sizes: 10, 12, and 14 inches, but note that you'll have to buy the planter separately.